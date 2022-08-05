Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [PDF:151KB]
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
August 05, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
None
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30,2022
4,600
11.2
496
26.9
546
23.3
366
23.4
June 30,2021
4,137
△3.1
391
13.3
443
△0.6
296
△1.0
Note: Comprehensive income
For the three months ended June 30, 2022:
¥329 million
[△2.6%]
For the three months ended June 30, 2021:
¥337 million [△20.7%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30,2022
32.97
－
June 30,2021
26.13
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30,2022
21,941
16,174
73.7
March 31,2022
21,904
16,101
73.5
Reference: Equity
As of June 30,2022:
¥16,174 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥16,101 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
－
－
－
23.00
23.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
－
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
23.00
23.00
March 31, 2023
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
8,860
3.4
840
△11.1
910
△16.8
630
△12.6
56.73
September 30,2022
Full Year
18,700
2.5
2,100
△5.7
2,250
△8.8
1,540
△5.6
138.67
Note : Revisions to the latest projected consolidated results : None
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30,2022
13,109,490 shares
As of March 31, 2022
13,109,490 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30,2022
2,003,759 shares
As of March 31, 2022
2,003,759 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30,2022
11,105,731 shares
Three months ended June 30,2021
11,355,731 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
All projections provided in this document are based on the most accurate information available at the time of this writing. However our actual results may differ from our projections due to various unforeseen reasons.
4. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousand yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
11,845,184
12,143,466
Notes receivable - trade
138,825
141,014
Accounts receivable - trade
3,149,350
2,478,940
Work in process
254,149
454,606
Other
81,250
87,154
Total current assets
15,468,759
15,305,182
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
351,770
340,631
Intangible assets
161,591
151,782
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
4,560,544
4,763,644
Deferred tax assets
871,742
889,060
Guarantee deposits
345,739
345,626
Other
144,227
145,715
Total investments and other assets
5,922,253
6,144,047
Total non-current assets
6,435,615
6,636,462
Total assets
21,904,375
21,941,645
(Thousand yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
469,479
488,420
Short-term borrowings
－
360,000
Accounts payable - other
465,463
432,045
Income taxes payable
506,938
195,164
Accrued consumption taxes
217,248
291,006
Advances received
684
43,846
Provision for bonuses
922,888
479,696
Other
218,401
455,477
Total current liabilities
2,801,102
2,745,656
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
2,448,765
2,469,355
Provision for retirement benefits for
496,750
503,299
directors (and other officers)
Asset retirement obligations
48,285
48,491
Other
8,294
－
Total non-current liabilities
3,002,095
3,021,145
Total liabilities
5,803,198
5,766,802
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
653,352
653,352
Capital surplus
488,675
488,675
Retained earnings
15,805,353
15,916,078
Treasury shares
△1,587,655
△1,587,655
Total shareholders' equity
15,359,725
15,470,451
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
728,413
692,765
securities
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
13,037
11,626
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
741,451
704,391
Total net assets
16,101,177
16,174,842
Total liabilities and net assets
21,904,375
21,941,645
