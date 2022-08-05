Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nippon Information Development Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2349   JP3164610002

NIPPON INFORMATION DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2349)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:26 2022-08-05 am EDT
1485.00 JPY   -0.27%
02:51aCONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2023 [PDF : 151kb]
PU
2021Utoniq, Inc. announced that it expects to receive funding from Nippon Information Development Co., Ltd.
CI
2021Nippon Information Development Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 17, 2021, has expired with 250,000 shares, representing 2.2% for ¥360.25 million.
CI
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [PDF:151KB]

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 05, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

NID Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

2349

URL:

https://www.nid.co.jp/

Representative:

Shuntaro Komori, President

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Kosuge, Director,Corporate Design Manager, Finance Manager

Telephone:

81-8-3-6221-6811

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 05, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30,2022

4,600

11.2

496

26.9

546

23.3

366

23.4

June 30,2021

4,137

3.1

391

13.3

443

0.6

296

1.0

Note: Comprehensive income

For the three months ended June 30, 2022:

¥329 million

[2.6%]

For the three months ended June 30, 2021:

¥337 million [20.7%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30,2022

32.97

June 30,2021

26.13

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30,2022

21,941

16,174

73.7

March 31,2022

21,904

16,101

73.5

Reference: Equity

As of June 30,2022:

¥16,174 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥16,101 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

23.00

23.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

23.00

23.00

March 31, 2023

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

8,860

3.4

840

11.1

910

16.8

630

12.6

56.73

September 30,2022

Full Year

18,700

2.5

2,100

5.7

2,250

8.8

1,540

5.6

138.67

Note : Revisions to the latest projected consolidated results : None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30,2022

13,109,490 shares

As of March 31, 2022

13,109,490 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30,2022

2,003,759 shares

As of March 31, 2022

2,003,759 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30,2022

11,105,731 shares

Three months ended June 30,2021

11,355,731 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    All projections provided in this document are based on the most accurate information available at the time of this writing. However our actual results may differ from our projections due to various unforeseen reasons.

4. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

11,845,184

12,143,466

Notes receivable - trade

138,825

141,014

Accounts receivable - trade

3,149,350

2,478,940

Work in process

254,149

454,606

Other

81,250

87,154

Total current assets

15,468,759

15,305,182

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

351,770

340,631

Intangible assets

161,591

151,782

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

4,560,544

4,763,644

Deferred tax assets

871,742

889,060

Guarantee deposits

345,739

345,626

Other

144,227

145,715

Total investments and other assets

5,922,253

6,144,047

Total non-current assets

6,435,615

6,636,462

Total assets

21,904,375

21,941,645

(Thousand yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

469,479

488,420

Short-term borrowings

360,000

Accounts payable - other

465,463

432,045

Income taxes payable

506,938

195,164

Accrued consumption taxes

217,248

291,006

Advances received

684

43,846

Provision for bonuses

922,888

479,696

Other

218,401

455,477

Total current liabilities

2,801,102

2,745,656

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

2,448,765

2,469,355

Provision for retirement benefits for

496,750

503,299

directors (and other officers)

Asset retirement obligations

48,285

48,491

Other

8,294

Total non-current liabilities

3,002,095

3,021,145

Total liabilities

5,803,198

5,766,802

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

653,352

653,352

Capital surplus

488,675

488,675

Retained earnings

15,805,353

15,916,078

Treasury shares

1,587,655

1,587,655

Total shareholders' equity

15,359,725

15,470,451

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

728,413

692,765

securities

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

13,037

11,626

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

741,451

704,391

Total net assets

16,101,177

16,174,842

Total liabilities and net assets

21,904,375

21,941,645

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NID - Nippon Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
