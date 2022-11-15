Nippon Information Development : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
November 04, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
Yes
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Six months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
September 30,2022
9,478
10.6
1,064
12.6
1,156
5.7
1,014
40.9
September 30,2021
8,570
△0.8
945
22.9
1,094
16.8
720
15.7
Note: Comprehensive income
For the six months ended September 30, 2022 :
¥976 million
[34.4%]
For the six months ended September 30, 2021 :
¥726 million
[△5.3%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
September 30,2022
91.39
－
September 30,2021
63.78
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity-to-asset ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
September 30,2022
22,482
16,821
74.8
March 31,2022
21,904
16,101
73.5
Reference: Equity
As of September 30,2022:
¥16,821 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥16,101 million
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
－
－
－
23.00
23.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
－
－
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
－
23.00
23.00
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full Year
18,700
2.5
2,100
△5.7
2,250
△8.8
1,540
△5.6
138.67
Note : Revisions to the latest projected consolidated results : None
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement: None
Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30,2022
13,109,490 shares
As of March 31, 2022
13,109,490 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30,2022
2,003,795 shares
As of March 31, 2022
2,003,759 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30,2022
11,105,709 shares
Six months ended September 30,2021
11,295,621 shares
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
All projections provided in this document are based on the most accurate information available at the time of this writing. However our actual results may differ from our projections due to various unforeseen reasons.
4. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousand yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
11,845,184
12,471,995
Notes receivable - trade
138,825
96,949
Accounts receivable - trade
3,149,350
2,745,864
Work in process
254,149
463,398
Other
81,250
92,891
Total current assets
15,468,759
15,871,098
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
351,770
341,414
Intangible assets
161,591
147,935
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
4,560,544
4,738,440
Deferred tax assets
871,742
892,516
Guarantee deposits
345,739
345,626
Other
144,227
145,365
Total investments and other assets
5,922,253
6,121,948
Total non-current assets
6,435,615
6,611,298
Total assets
21,904,375
22,482,396
(Thousand yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of September 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
469,479
499,712
Accounts payable - other
465,463
285,542
Income taxes payable
506,938
447,567
Accrued consumption taxes
217,248
191,428
Advances received
684
371
Provision for bonuses
922,888
942,929
Other
218,401
275,038
Total current liabilities
2,801,102
2,642,589
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
2,448,765
2,458,923
Provision for retirement benefits for directors
496,750
510,300
(and other officers)
Asset retirement obligations
48,285
48,697
Other
8,294
－
Total non-current liabilities
3,002,095
3,017,920
Total liabilities
5,803,198
5,660,510
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
653,352
653,352
Capital surplus
488,675
488,675
Retained earnings
15,805,353
16,564,880
Treasury shares
△1,587,655
△1,587,708
Total shareholders' equity
15,359,725
16,119,199
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
728,413
686,988
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
13,037
15,698
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
741,451
702,686
Total net assets
16,101,177
16,821,886
Total liabilities and net assets
21,904,375
22,482,396
