Nippon Information Development : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

November 04, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: NID Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 2349 URL: https://www.nid.co.jp/ Representative: Shuntaro Komori, President Inquiries: Hiroshi Kosuge, Director,Corporate Design Manager, Finance Manager Telephone: 81-8-3-6221-6811

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: November 04, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)