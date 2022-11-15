Advanced search
    2349   JP3164610002

NIPPON INFORMATION DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(2349)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  10:54 2022-11-14 pm EST
1530.00 JPY   +0.07%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Information Development : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

11/15/2022 | 01:31am EST
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

November 04, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

NID Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

2349

URL:

https://www.nid.co.jp/

Representative:

Shuntaro Komori, President

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Kosuge, Director,Corporate Design Manager, Finance Manager

Telephone:

81-8-3-6221-6811

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

November 04, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

Yes

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30,2022

9,478

10.6

1,064

12.6

1,156

5.7

1,014

40.9

September 30,2021

8,570

0.8

945

22.9

1,094

16.8

720

15.7

Note: Comprehensive income

For the six months ended September 30, 2022 :

¥976 million

[34.4%]

For the six months ended September 30, 2021 :

¥726 million

[5.3%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30,2022

91.39

September 30,2021

63.78

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

September 30,2022

22,482

16,821

74.8

March 31,2022

21,904

16,101

73.5

Reference: Equity

As of September 30,2022:

¥16,821 million

As of March 31, 2022:

¥16,101 million

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

23.00

23.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

23.00

23.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full Year

18,700

2.5

2,100

5.7

2,250

8.8

1,540

5.6

138.67

Note : Revisions to the latest projected consolidated results : None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30,2022

13,109,490 shares

As of March 31, 2022

13,109,490 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30,2022

2,003,795 shares

As of March 31, 2022

2,003,759 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30,2022

11,105,709 shares

Six months ended September 30,2021

11,295,621 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    All projections provided in this document are based on the most accurate information available at the time of this writing. However our actual results may differ from our projections due to various unforeseen reasons.

4. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousand yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

11,845,184

12,471,995

Notes receivable - trade

138,825

96,949

Accounts receivable - trade

3,149,350

2,745,864

Work in process

254,149

463,398

Other

81,250

92,891

Total current assets

15,468,759

15,871,098

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

351,770

341,414

Intangible assets

161,591

147,935

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

4,560,544

4,738,440

Deferred tax assets

871,742

892,516

Guarantee deposits

345,739

345,626

Other

144,227

145,365

Total investments and other assets

5,922,253

6,121,948

Total non-current assets

6,435,615

6,611,298

Total assets

21,904,375

22,482,396

(Thousand yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of September 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

469,479

499,712

Accounts payable - other

465,463

285,542

Income taxes payable

506,938

447,567

Accrued consumption taxes

217,248

191,428

Advances received

684

371

Provision for bonuses

922,888

942,929

Other

218,401

275,038

Total current liabilities

2,801,102

2,642,589

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

2,448,765

2,458,923

Provision for retirement benefits for directors

496,750

510,300

(and other officers)

Asset retirement obligations

48,285

48,697

Other

8,294

Total non-current liabilities

3,002,095

3,017,920

Total liabilities

5,803,198

5,660,510

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

653,352

653,352

Capital surplus

488,675

488,675

Retained earnings

15,805,353

16,564,880

Treasury shares

1,587,655

1,587,708

Total shareholders' equity

15,359,725

16,119,199

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

728,413

686,988

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

13,037

15,698

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

741,451

702,686

Total net assets

16,101,177

16,821,886

Total liabilities and net assets

21,904,375

22,482,396

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NID - Nippon Information Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 06:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
