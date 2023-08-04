Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
August 04, 2023
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Under Japanese GAAP)
Company name:
NID Co., Ltd.
Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities code:
2349
URL:
https://www.nid.co.jp/
Representative:
Shuntaro Komori, President
Inquiries:
Hiroshi Kosuge, Director,Corporate Design Manager, Finance Manager
Telephone:
81-8-3-6221-6811
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
August 04, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None
Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:
None
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30,2023
5,014
9.0
505
1.7
577
5.7
382
4.5
June 30,2022
4,600
11.2
496
26.9
546
23.3
366
23.4
Note: Comprehensive income
For the three months ended June 30, 2023:
¥511 million
[55.5%]
For the three months ended June 30, 2022:
¥329 million
[△2.6%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30,2023
34.47
－
June 30,2022
32.97
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
June 30,2023
24,380
18,134
March 31,2023
24,020
17,911
Reference: Equity
As of June 30,2023:
¥18,134 million
As of March 31, 2023:
¥17,911 million
Equity-to-asset ratio
%
74.4
74.6
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
－
－
－
26.00
26.00
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
－
March 31, 2024
Fiscal year ending
27.00
27.00
March 31, 2024
－
－
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
10,040
5.9
940
△11.7
1,020
△11.8
710
△30.0
63.93
September 30,2023
Full Year
21,000
2.7
2,400
△5.7
2,560
△6.7
1,760
△20.4
158.48
Note : Revisions to the latest projected consolidated results : None
* Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
- Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
- Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
- Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
- Changes in accounting estimates: None
- Restatement: None
- Number of issued shares (common shares)
- Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30,2023
As of March 31, 2023
13,109,490 shares
13,109,490 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30,2023
As of March 31, 2023
2,003,853 shares
2,003,853 shares
- Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30,2023
Three months ended June 30,2022
11,105,637 shares
11,105,731 shares
- Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
All projections provided in this document are based on the most accurate information available at the time of this writing. However our actual results may differ from our projections due to various unforeseen reasons.
4. Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
13,049,487
13,504,862
Notes receivable - trade
99,824
154,444
Accounts receivable - trade
3,416,640
2,692,791
Work in process
147,453
446,383
Other
161,928
260,854
Total current assets
16,875,335
17,059,336
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
328,817
314,209
Intangible assets
345,908
322,228
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
4,992,906
5,264,513
Deferred tax assets
968,446
909,980
Guarantee deposits
354,127
354,157
Other
154,465
155,952
Total investments and other assets
6,469,944
6,684,604
Total non-current assets
7,144,670
7,321,042
Total assets
24,020,006
24,380,378
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
587,392
697,114
Short-term borrowings
－
360,000
Accounts payable - other
350,464
434,258
Income taxes payable
568,346
210,604
Accrued consumption taxes
308,823
299,610
Advances received
1,155
55
Provision for bonuses
931,757
490,839
Other
254,655
605,338
Total current liabilities
3,002,594
3,097,820
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
2,484,080
2,533,181
Provision for retirement benefits for directors
556,987
563,436
(and other officers)
Asset retirement obligations
49,109
49,318
Other
16,001
2,402
Total non-current liabilities
3,106,178
3,148,339
Total liabilities
6,108,773
6,246,159
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
653,352
653,352
Capital surplus
488,675
488,675
Retained earnings
17,760,317
17,854,370
Treasury shares
△1,587,797
△1,587,797
Total shareholders' equity
17,314,547
17,408,600
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
584,855
715,072
securities
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
11,830
10,546
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
596,685
725,618
Total net assets
17,911,232
18,134,219
Total liabilities and net assets
24,020,006
24,380,378
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Net sales
4,600,313
5,014,011
Cost of sales
3,552,309
3,882,300
Gross profit
1,048,003
1,131,710
Selling, general and administrative expenses
551,338
626,656
Operating profit
496,665
505,053
Non-operating income
Interest income
1,598
1,453
Dividend income
43,987
42,820
Gain on sale of investment securities
7,534
－
Subsidy income
465
27,291
Other
3,111
5,673
Total non-operating income
56,697
77,239
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
307
343
Taxes and dues
1,373
832
Loss on investments in investment partnerships
2,042
754
investment partnership management fee
1,387
522
Foreign exchange losses
1,425
－
Other
77
1,903
Total non-operating expenses
6,614
4,357
Ordinary profit
546,748
577,935
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
0
0
Total extraordinary losses
0
0
Profit before income taxes
546,748
577,935
Income taxes
180,591
195,135
Profit
366,157
382,799
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to owners of parent
366,157
382,799
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
－
－
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
△35,648
130,217
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
△1,411
△1,284
Total other comprehensive income
△37,059
128,933
Comprehensive income
329,097
511,733
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
329,097
511,733
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling
－
－
interests
