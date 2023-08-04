Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 04, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

NID Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

2349

URL:

https://www.nid.co.jp/

Representative:

Shuntaro Komori, President

Inquiries:

Hiroshi Kosuge, Director,Corporate Design Manager, Finance Manager

Telephone:

81-8-3-6221-6811

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 04, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30,2023

5,014

9.0

505

1.7

577

5.7

382

4.5

June 30,2022

4,600

11.2

496

26.9

546

23.3

366

23.4

Note: Comprehensive income

For the three months ended June 30, 2023:

¥511 million

[55.5%]

For the three months ended June 30, 2022:

¥329 million

[2.6%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30,2023

34.47

June 30,2022

32.97

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

June 30,2023

24,380

18,134

March 31,2023

24,020

17,911

Reference: Equity

As of June 30,2023:

¥18,134 million

As of March 31, 2023:

¥17,911 million

Equity-to-asset ratio

%

74.4

74.6

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

26.00

26.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

27.00

27.00

March 31, 2024

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

10,040

5.9

940

11.7

1,020

11.8

710

30.0

63.93

September 30,2023

Full Year

21,000

2.7

2,400

5.7

2,560

6.7

1,760

20.4

158.48

Note : Revisions to the latest projected consolidated results : None

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Restatement: None
  5. Number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30,2023

As of March 31, 2023

13,109,490 shares

13,109,490 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30,2023

As of March 31, 2023

2,003,853 shares

2,003,853 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30,2023

Three months ended June 30,2022

11,105,637 shares

11,105,731 shares

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters
    All projections provided in this document are based on the most accurate information available at the time of this writing. However our actual results may differ from our projections due to various unforeseen reasons.

4. Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

13,049,487

13,504,862

Notes receivable - trade

99,824

154,444

Accounts receivable - trade

3,416,640

2,692,791

Work in process

147,453

446,383

Other

161,928

260,854

Total current assets

16,875,335

17,059,336

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

328,817

314,209

Intangible assets

345,908

322,228

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

4,992,906

5,264,513

Deferred tax assets

968,446

909,980

Guarantee deposits

354,127

354,157

Other

154,465

155,952

Total investments and other assets

6,469,944

6,684,604

Total non-current assets

7,144,670

7,321,042

Total assets

24,020,006

24,380,378

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

587,392

697,114

Short-term borrowings

360,000

Accounts payable - other

350,464

434,258

Income taxes payable

568,346

210,604

Accrued consumption taxes

308,823

299,610

Advances received

1,155

55

Provision for bonuses

931,757

490,839

Other

254,655

605,338

Total current liabilities

3,002,594

3,097,820

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

2,484,080

2,533,181

Provision for retirement benefits for directors

556,987

563,436

(and other officers)

Asset retirement obligations

49,109

49,318

Other

16,001

2,402

Total non-current liabilities

3,106,178

3,148,339

Total liabilities

6,108,773

6,246,159

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

653,352

653,352

Capital surplus

488,675

488,675

Retained earnings

17,760,317

17,854,370

Treasury shares

1,587,797

1,587,797

Total shareholders' equity

17,314,547

17,408,600

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

584,855

715,072

securities

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

11,830

10,546

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

596,685

725,618

Total net assets

17,911,232

18,134,219

Total liabilities and net assets

24,020,006

24,380,378

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Net sales

4,600,313

5,014,011

Cost of sales

3,552,309

3,882,300

Gross profit

1,048,003

1,131,710

Selling, general and administrative expenses

551,338

626,656

Operating profit

496,665

505,053

Non-operating income

Interest income

1,598

1,453

Dividend income

43,987

42,820

Gain on sale of investment securities

7,534

Subsidy income

465

27,291

Other

3,111

5,673

Total non-operating income

56,697

77,239

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

307

343

Taxes and dues

1,373

832

Loss on investments in investment partnerships

2,042

754

investment partnership management fee

1,387

522

Foreign exchange losses

1,425

Other

77

1,903

Total non-operating expenses

6,614

4,357

Ordinary profit

546,748

577,935

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

0

0

Total extraordinary losses

0

0

Profit before income taxes

546,748

577,935

Income taxes

180,591

195,135

Profit

366,157

382,799

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to owners of parent

366,157

382,799

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

35,648

130,217

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

1,411

1,284

Total other comprehensive income

37,059

128,933

Comprehensive income

329,097

511,733

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

329,097

511,733

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

interests

