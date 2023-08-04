Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

August 04, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Under Japanese GAAP) Company name: NID Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 2349 URL: https://www.nid.co.jp/ Representative: Shuntaro Komori, President Inquiries: Hiroshi Kosuge, Director,Corporate Design Manager, Finance Manager Telephone: 81-8-3-6221-6811

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 04, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)