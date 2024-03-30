Certain Shares of Nippon Insure Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024.

March 29, 2024 Share

Certain Shares of Nippon Insure Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-MAR-2024. These Shares will be under lockup for 179 days starting from 3-OCT-2023 to 30-MAR-2024.



Details:

Osamu Miyoshi and Kyoko Miyoshi, who are the lenders and sellers, and M Support Co., Ltd., Sanko Kanri Co., Ltd., Izumi Yano, Shinya Sakamoto, and Takemura, who are the shareholders of the Company, in connection with the offering and the secondary offering by way of purchase and acceptance by the underwriters Yoichi, Takuro Tokuoka, Yukiteru Konno, and Koji Tanaka will provide the lead underwriting contract to December 31, 2023, which is 90 days after the listing (trading start) date (including the day) from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement. In the meantime, without the prior written consent of the lead managing company, the sale, etc. of the Company's common stock (excluding the sale of the Company's common stock by the underwriter's purchase and acceptance and the lending of the Company's common stock for the sale by over-allotment).



In addition, the Company will provide the lead manager with the prior written notice of the lead manager during the period from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement to March 30, 2024, which is 180 days after the listing (trading start) date (including the day). issuance of the Company's common stock, issuance of securities to be converted or exchanged into the Company's common stock, or issuance of securities with the right to acquire or receive the Company's common stock, etc., without the consent of Third-party allotment of shares to the lead managing company, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on August 29, 2023 in relation to the stock split, the issuance of stock acquisition rights as stock options, and the secondary offering through overallotment. etc.).