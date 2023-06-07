NIPPON KANZAI : Consolidated financial statements for the FY ended March 31,2023 (May 9,2023)(709KB)

Shintaro Fukuda, President and Representative Director
Contact:
Shigeki Okamoto, Senior Executive officer and Head of Finance and Accounting Dept.
Telephone:
+81-3-5299-0863
Date of annual general meeting of shareholders: June 27, 2023
Filing date of securities report:
N/A
Date to start dividends distribution:
June 28, 2023
Supplementary materials for results:
Yes
Results briefing meeting held:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
*Amounts below one million yen have been rounded down.
1. Consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated business results
(Percentage figures indicate the rate of change from the previous fiscal year.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
113,045
9.0
8,341
11.2
8,662
4.7
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
103,737
(0.4)
7,500
(0.6)
8,276
3.7
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023:
¥6,146 million [-11.8%]
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
¥6,968 million
[17.5%]
Profit Attributable to
Profit per Share
Diluted Profit per Share
Owners of Parent
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
5,658
(8.4)
151.37
―
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
6,177
20.0
165.24
―
Return on Equity
Ordinary Income to
Operating Income to
Total Assets
Net Sales
%
%
%
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
9.1
10.2
7.4
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
10.7
10.1
7.2
(Reference) Share of profit of entities
accounted for using equity method:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥(143) million
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022:
¥439 million
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
87,175
65,479
73.8
1,721.13
As of March 31, 2022
82,141
61,652
73.5
1,614.97
(Reference) Equity:
As of March 31, 2023:
¥64,341 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥60,372 million
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
Cash and
provided by (used in)
provided by (used in)
provided by (used in)
cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
7,763
(4,511)
(3,717)
32,041
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
4,456
(1,840)
(3,074)
32,444
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
Total
Dividend
Dividends
Dividends
Payout
to
First
Second
Third
Year-end
Total
Paid
Ratio
Net Assets
Quarter-endQuarter-end
Quarter-end
(full year)
(consolidated)
(consolidated)
Fiscal year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
%
%
―
27.00
―
27.00
54.00
2,018
32.7
3.5
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
―
27.00
―
27.00
54.00
2,018
35.7
3.2
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
―
27.00
―
27.00
54.00
33.6
March 31, 2024
(forecast)
(Notes) 1. For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, the annual dividends of NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd. are indicated.
2. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (forecast), the dividend forecast of NIPPON KANZAI Holdings Co., Ltd., the wholly owning parent company of NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd., is indicated.
3. Consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentage figures for the full year indicate the rate of change from the previous fiscal year. Percentage figures for the first six months indicate the rate of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to
Profit
Owners of Parent
per Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
First half
55,800
3.8
3,900
(7.1)
4,200
(11.5)
2,750
(10.4)
73.56
Full year
118,600
4.9
8,600
3.1
9,100
5.0
6,000
6.0
160.50
(Note) The consolidated earnings forecast of NIPPON KANZAI Holdings Co., Ltd., the wholly owning parent company of NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd., is indicated.
* Notes
Changes of significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries associated with changes in scope of consolidation):None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of revisions
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Restatement of revisions:
None
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock)
Treasury stock (number of shares)
Average number of shares issued and outstanding
1)
As of March 31, 2023
41,180,306 shares
As of March 31, 2022
41,180,306 shares
2)
As of March 31, 2023
3,797,106 shares
As of March 31, 2022
3,797,012 shares
3)
Fiscal year ended
37,383,265 shares
Fiscal year ended
37,383,416 shares
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated business results
(Percentage figures indicate the rate of change from the previous fiscal year.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
70,507
9.7
4,909
6.9
7,520
12.8
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
64,253
0.5
4,590
2.2
6,664
6.4
Profit
Profit per Share
Diluted Profit per Share
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023
5,810
2.8
155.43
―
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
5,651
15.1
151.19
―
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
Net Assets per Share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
64,435
51,289
79.6
1,371.99
As of March 31, 2022
59,622
47,787
80.2
1,278.32
(Reference) Equity:
As of March 31, 2023:
¥51,289 million
As of March 31, 2022:
¥47,787 million
2.Non-consolidatedbusiness forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) No earnings forecast is indicated, as NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd. was delisted on March 30, 2023.
This financial report is not subject to audit procedures by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
Explanation regarding the appropriate use of business forecasts and other notes
(Notes to forward-looking statements)
On April 3, 2023, NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd. established NIPPON KANZAI Holdings Co., Ltd. as its wholly owning parent company via single stock transfer and became a wholly owned subsidiary. The business forecasts reported herein were prepared based on information NIPPON KANZAI Holdings Co., Ltd. had in its possession as of the time this report was prepared and on certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to the disclaimers provided under "1. Overview of business results, etc.; (4) Future outlook" on page 3 of the Attached Document of this financial report regarding assumptions upon which forecasts are based and the use of forecasts.
(How to obtain supplementary materials on financial results)
NIPPON KANZAI Holdings Co., Ltd. plans to hold a financial results briefing of NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd. for institutional investors and analysts on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. The presentation materials for the financial results briefing will be posted on the Company's website after the briefing is over.
(Filing of securities report)
No filing date of securities report is indicated, as NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd. was delisted on March 30, 2023, and no securities report will be filed.
NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd. (9728) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
Table of Contents for the Attached Document
1. Overview of business results, etc
2
(1)
Overview of business results for the period
2
(2)
Overview of financial position for the period
3
(3)
Overview of cash flows for the period
3
(4)
Future outlook
3
2. Basic policy regarding selection of accounting standard
3
3. Consolidated financial statements and key notes
4
(1)
Consolidated balance sheets
4
(2)
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income
6
Consolidated statements of income
6
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
8
(3)
Consolidated statements of changes in equity
9
(4)
Consolidated statements of cash flows
11
(5)
Notes to consolidated financial statements
13
(Notes on the going concern assumption)
13
(Segment information, etc.)
13
(Per share information)
15
(Significant subsequent events)
16
4. Non-consolidated financial statements and key notes
17
(1)
Non-consolidated balance sheets
17
(2)
Non-consolidated statements of income
20
(3)
Non-consolidated statements of changes in equity
22
1
NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd. (9728) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
1. Overview of business results, etc.
Overview of business results for the period
During the current fiscal year (fiscal year ended March 31, 2023), the Japanese economy showed a pickup in economic activities as movement restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were eased in stages. The outlook still remains uncertain, however, under the impact of currency exchange fluctuation risks due to rapid depreciation of the yen on top of surging resource and raw material prices caused by the prolonged situation in Ukraine.
In the real estate services industry, vacancy rates for office buildings and retail facilities in urban areas remained high as a result of the advancement of teleworking and establishment of satellite offices as countermeasures against COVID- 19. In addition, with surging resource and raw material prices and rising labor costs leading to client companies becoming more conscious of reducing costs, a severe business environment is expected to continue going forward.
In such a business environment, the Nippon Kanzai Group (hereinafter "the Group") has continued to pursue "optimal building management" through its advanced technologies and responsiveness in order to continuously provide high- quality services that match customer needs, endeavoring to enhance the asset value of buildings.
The Group has also endeavored to further strengthen and improve Building Management and Operations, its core business, while proactively implementing operations in peripheral fields such as private finance initiatives (PFI) and public facilities management projects.
Consolidated net sales for the current fiscal year increased by 9.0% year on year to 113,045 million yen due to an increase in orders for construction-related services, on top of steady entrustment of new management projects and contract renewals.
In terms of profit, despite the increase in personnel and outsourcing expenses, efforts to revise fees and reduce costs resulted in an increase in operating income of 11.2% year on year to 8,341 million yen and an increase in ordinary income of 4.7% year on year to 8,662 million yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 8.4% year on year to 5,658 million yen due to an increase in tax expenses.
The following are business results by segment.
Segment income has been adjusted to operating income described in the consolidated statements of income.
Building Management and Operations
With regard to Building Management and Operations, the Group's core business that focuses on building management and security services, steady entrustment of new management projects and contract renewals resulted in net sales for the segment for the current fiscal year increasing by 7.9% year on year to 77,691 million yen.
In terms of profit, despite an increase in personnel and outsourcing expenses, efforts to revise fees and reduce costs resulted in segment income increasing by 7.4% year on year to 10,649 million yen.
Residential Management and Operations
For Residential Management and Operations, which mainly consists of managing rental apartment buildings and condominiums as well as public housing, net sales for the current fiscal year was 18,130 million yen, up 6.8% year on year, due to an increase in repair work in the management of public housing.
In terms of profit, continuous efforts to reduce costs resulted in segment income of 1,825 million yen, a year-on-year increase of 7.8%.
Environmental Facilities Management
With regard to Environmental Facilities Management, which mainly consists of managing water treatment, sewage disposal and other public facilities related to the overall living environment, net sales for the current fiscal year increased by 12.0% year on year to 12,936 million yen due to steady renewal of existing management contracts and an increase in orders for construction-related work.
Looking at profit, despite the impact of surging resource prices and other factors, segment income increased by 7.4% year on year to 1,697 million yen as a result of the Group's efforts in cost reduction with a focus on realignment of personnel assignments.
Real Estate Fund Management
For Real Estate Fund Management, which mainly consists of asset management (i.e. arrangement and asset management of real estate funds) and handling of investments in silent partnership, net sales for the current fiscal year increased by 27.5% year on year to 1,950 million yen due to an increase in income from the sale of assets under management and from sublease contracts.
As for profit, segment income increased by 39.6% year on year to 60 million yen as a result of the Group's efforts to reduce costs with a focus on realignment of personnel assignments.
Other Businesses
In Other Businesses, which consist mainly of event planning and management, design and payroll accounting services, net sales for the current fiscal year increased by 32.7% to 2,647 million yen and segment income rose by 17.4% to 369 million yen, both on a year-on-year basis. This was due to an increase in orders for event services and contribution of business performance of NEOTRUST Co., Ltd., which became a consolidated subsidiary at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal period ended March 31, 2022.
Nippon Kanzai Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 08:43:07 UTC.