NIPPON KANZAI : Consolidated financial statements for the FY ended March 31,2023 (May 9,2023)(709KB)

NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd. (9728) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

1. Overview of business results, etc.

Overview of business results for the period

During the current fiscal year (fiscal year ended March 31, 2023), the Japanese economy showed a pickup in economic activities as movement restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were eased in stages. The outlook still remains uncertain, however, under the impact of currency exchange fluctuation risks due to rapid depreciation of the yen on top of surging resource and raw material prices caused by the prolonged situation in Ukraine.

In the real estate services industry, vacancy rates for office buildings and retail facilities in urban areas remained high as a result of the advancement of teleworking and establishment of satellite offices as countermeasures against COVID- 19. In addition, with surging resource and raw material prices and rising labor costs leading to client companies becoming more conscious of reducing costs, a severe business environment is expected to continue going forward.

In such a business environment, the Nippon Kanzai Group (hereinafter "the Group") has continued to pursue "optimal building management" through its advanced technologies and responsiveness in order to continuously provide high- quality services that match customer needs, endeavoring to enhance the asset value of buildings.

The Group has also endeavored to further strengthen and improve Building Management and Operations, its core business, while proactively implementing operations in peripheral fields such as private finance initiatives (PFI) and public facilities management projects.

Consolidated net sales for the current fiscal year increased by 9.0% year on year to 113,045 million yen due to an increase in orders for construction-related services, on top of steady entrustment of new management projects and contract renewals.

In terms of profit, despite the increase in personnel and outsourcing expenses, efforts to revise fees and reduce costs resulted in an increase in operating income of 11.2% year on year to 8,341 million yen and an increase in ordinary income of 4.7% year on year to 8,662 million yen. Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 8.4% year on year to 5,658 million yen due to an increase in tax expenses.

The following are business results by segment.

Segment income has been adjusted to operating income described in the consolidated statements of income.

Building Management and Operations

With regard to Building Management and Operations, the Group's core business that focuses on building management and security services, steady entrustment of new management projects and contract renewals resulted in net sales for the segment for the current fiscal year increasing by 7.9% year on year to 77,691 million yen.

In terms of profit, despite an increase in personnel and outsourcing expenses, efforts to revise fees and reduce costs resulted in segment income increasing by 7.4% year on year to 10,649 million yen.

Residential Management and Operations

For Residential Management and Operations, which mainly consists of managing rental apartment buildings and condominiums as well as public housing, net sales for the current fiscal year was 18,130 million yen, up 6.8% year on year, due to an increase in repair work in the management of public housing.

In terms of profit, continuous efforts to reduce costs resulted in segment income of 1,825 million yen, a year-on-year increase of 7.8%.

Environmental Facilities Management

With regard to Environmental Facilities Management, which mainly consists of managing water treatment, sewage disposal and other public facilities related to the overall living environment, net sales for the current fiscal year increased by 12.0% year on year to 12,936 million yen due to steady renewal of existing management contracts and an increase in orders for construction-related work.

Looking at profit, despite the impact of surging resource prices and other factors, segment income increased by 7.4% year on year to 1,697 million yen as a result of the Group's efforts in cost reduction with a focus on realignment of personnel assignments.

Real Estate Fund Management

For Real Estate Fund Management, which mainly consists of asset management (i.e. arrangement and asset management of real estate funds) and handling of investments in silent partnership, net sales for the current fiscal year increased by 27.5% year on year to 1,950 million yen due to an increase in income from the sale of assets under management and from sublease contracts.

As for profit, segment income increased by 39.6% year on year to 60 million yen as a result of the Group's efforts to reduce costs with a focus on realignment of personnel assignments.

Other Businesses

In Other Businesses, which consist mainly of event planning and management, design and payroll accounting services, net sales for the current fiscal year increased by 32.7% to 2,647 million yen and segment income rose by 17.4% to 369 million yen, both on a year-on-year basis. This was due to an increase in orders for event services and contribution of business performance of NEOTRUST Co., Ltd., which became a consolidated subsidiary at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal period ended March 31, 2022.