Nippon Kanzai : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd. (9728) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

1. Qualitative information on financial statements

(1) Explanation regarding business results

During the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, normalization of economic activities was expected for the Japanese economy due to the promotion of vaccination while the impact of COVID-19 continued to be seen, but repeated declarations of a state of emergency as well as the rise in material prices and insufficient supply of semiconductors continue to cast uncertainty over the future.

In the real estate services industry, with a shift from an urban-intensive society to a decentralized one due to measures such as the introduction of remote working and establishment of satellite offices in the suburbs as countermeasures against COVID-19, the vacancy rates of office and retail facilities are turning toward an upward trend with the exception of some areas. In addition, due to concerns over the increasing cost-consciousness of clients, a severe business environment is expected to continue going forward.

In such a business environment, the Nippon Kanzai Group (hereinafter "the Group") sought to continuously provide high-quality services that address customer needs by unremittingly pursuing "optimal building management" through its advanced technologies and responsiveness, endeavoring to enhance the asset value of buildings.

The Group has also exerted itself to further strengthen and improve building management and operations, its core business, while proactively developing peripheral business areas including private finance initiatives (PFI) and public facilities management.

Consolidated net sales for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, increased by 0.9% year on year to 49,883 million yen due to steady entrustment of new management projects and contract renewals.

In terms of profit, efforts to secure profits including fee revisions and the review of the content of specifications and work efficiency resulted in operating income increasing by 22.5% year on year to 3,651 million yen and ordinary income increasing by 35.4% year on year to 4,054 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased significantly by 73.4% year on year to 3,433 million yen due to the decrease in tax expense.

The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020; hereinafter, the "Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard"), etc. has been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, and net sales decreased by 63 million yen, cost of sales by 47 million yen, and operating income and ordinary income by 15 million yen each in the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and key notes (4) Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)."

The following are the results by segment.

Segment income has been adjusted to operating income described in quarterly consolidated statements of income.

Building Management and Operations

With regard to Building Management and Operations, the Group's core business that focuses on building management and security services, although contract renewals were steady, sluggish growth in orders for construction-related work resulted in net sales for the segment for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, decreasing by 0.1% year on year to 34,483 million yen.

In terms of profit, efforts in the review of cost ratio and cost reduction resulted in segment income increasing by 13.3% year on year to 4,866 million yen.

The application of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, etc. resulted in net sales decreasing by 68 million yen, cost of sales decreasing by 52 million yen and segment income decreasing by 15 million yen.

Residential Management and Operations

With regard to Residential Management and Operations, which mainly consists of managing rental apartment buildings and condominiums as well as public housing, an increase in construction-related work resulted in net sales for the segment for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, increasing by 5.4% year on year to 8,209 million yen.

In terms of profit, efforts in the review of cost ratio and cost reduction resulted in segment income increasing by 26.0% year on year to 848 million yen.

The application of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, etc. has minimal impact on net sales and profits.

Environmental Facilities Management

With regard to Environmental Facilities Management, which mainly consists of managing water treatment, sewage disposal, and other public facilities related to the overall living environment, the entrustment of new management projects and steady contract renewals resulted in net sales for the segment for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, increasing by 1.3% year on year to 5,568 million yen.

In terms of profit, segment income increased by 13.9% year on year to 832 million yen as a result of the Group's efforts in cost reduction with a focus on appropriate personnel assignments.

The application of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, etc. has minimal impact on net sales and profits.