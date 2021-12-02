Nippon Kanzai : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced forecast of cash dividends in the current quarter: None
3. Consolidated business forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentage figures indicate the rate of change from the previous fiscal year.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to
Profit per
Owners of Parent
Share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
106,000
1.8
7,700
2.0
8,300
2.1
5,600
6.0
149.80
(Note) Revisions to the most recently announced consolidated business forecasts in the current quarter: None
* Notes
Changes of significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specific subsidiaries associated with changes in scope of consolidation):None
Adoption of specific accounting methods for preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements:None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of revisions
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above:
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Restatement of revisions:
None
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock
Average number of shares issued and outstanding
1)
As of September 30, 2021
41,180,306 shares
As of March 31, 2021
41,180,306 shares
2)
As of September 30, 2021
3,796,822 shares
As of March 31, 2021
3,796,818 shares
3)
First six months ended
37,383,486 shares
First six months ended
37,383,548 shares
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
This quarterly financial report is not included in the quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations
Explanation regarding the appropriate use of business forecasts and other notes (Notes to forward-looking statements)
The business forecasts reported herein were prepared based on information the Company had in its possession as of the time this report was prepared and on certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from forecasts due to various factors. Please refer to the disclaimers provided under "1. Qualitative information on financial statements; (3) Explanation regarding information on future forecasts including consolidated business forecasts, etc." on page 3 of the Attached Document of this quarterly financial report regarding assumptions upon which forecasts are based and the use of forecasts.
(Where to find supplementary materials for results)
The Company plans to hold a briefing session on its financial results for institutional investors and analysts on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Presentation materials will be posted on our website after the presentation.
NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd. (9728) Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Table of Contents for the Attached Document
1. Qualitative information on financial statements .........................................................................................................
2
(1)
Explanation regarding business results....................................................................................................................
1. Qualitative information on financial statements
(1) Explanation regarding business results
During the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, normalization of economic activities was expected for the Japanese economy due to the promotion of vaccination while the impact of COVID-19 continued to be seen, but repeated declarations of a state of emergency as well as the rise in material prices and insufficient supply of semiconductors continue to cast uncertainty over the future.
In the real estate services industry, with a shift from an urban-intensive society to a decentralized one due to measures such as the introduction of remote working and establishment of satellite offices in the suburbs as countermeasures against COVID-19, the vacancy rates of office and retail facilities are turning toward an upward trend with the exception of some areas. In addition, due to concerns over the increasing cost-consciousness of clients, a severe business environment is expected to continue going forward.
In such a business environment, the Nippon Kanzai Group (hereinafter "the Group") sought to continuously provide high-quality services that address customer needs by unremittingly pursuing "optimal building management" through its advanced technologies and responsiveness, endeavoring to enhance the asset value of buildings.
The Group has also exerted itself to further strengthen and improve building management and operations, its core business, while proactively developing peripheral business areas including private finance initiatives (PFI) and public facilities management.
Consolidated net sales for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, increased by 0.9% year on year to 49,883 million yen due to steady entrustment of new management projects and contract renewals.
In terms of profit, efforts to secure profits including fee revisions and the review of the content of specifications and work efficiency resulted in operating income increasing by 22.5% year on year to 3,651 million yen and ordinary income increasing by 35.4% year on year to 4,054 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased significantly by 73.4% year on year to 3,433 million yen due to the decrease in tax expense.
The "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020; hereinafter, the "Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard"), etc. has been applied from the beginning of the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, and net sales decreased by 63 million yen, cost of sales by 47 million yen, and operating income and ordinary income by 15 million yen each in the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and key notes (4) Notes on quarterly consolidated financial statements (Changes in Accounting Policies)."
The following are the results by segment.
Segment income has been adjusted to operating income described in quarterly consolidated statements of income.
Building Management and Operations
With regard to Building Management and Operations, the Group's core business that focuses on building management and security services, although contract renewals were steady, sluggish growth in orders for construction-related work resulted in net sales for the segment for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, decreasing by 0.1% year on year to 34,483 million yen.
In terms of profit, efforts in the review of cost ratio and cost reduction resulted in segment income increasing by 13.3% year on year to 4,866 million yen.
The application of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, etc. resulted in net sales decreasing by 68 million yen, cost of sales decreasing by 52 million yen and segment income decreasing by 15 million yen.
Residential Management and Operations
With regard to Residential Management and Operations, which mainly consists of managing rental apartment buildings and condominiums as well as public housing, an increase in construction-related work resulted in net sales for the segment for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, increasing by 5.4% year on year to 8,209 million yen.
In terms of profit, efforts in the review of cost ratio and cost reduction resulted in segment income increasing by 26.0% year on year to 848 million yen.
The application of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, etc. has minimal impact on net sales and profits.
Environmental Facilities Management
With regard to Environmental Facilities Management, which mainly consists of managing water treatment, sewage disposal, and other public facilities related to the overall living environment, the entrustment of new management projects and steady contract renewals resulted in net sales for the segment for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, increasing by 1.3% year on year to 5,568 million yen.
In terms of profit, segment income increased by 13.9% year on year to 832 million yen as a result of the Group's efforts in cost reduction with a focus on appropriate personnel assignments.
The application of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, etc. has minimal impact on net sales and profits.
2
Real Estate Fund Management
With regard to Real Estate Fund Management, which mainly consists of asset management (i.e., arrangement and asset management of real estate funds) and handling of investments in silent partnership, a decrease in revenue due to the sales of assets under management resulted in net sales for the segment for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, decreasing by 12.9% year on year to 1,044 million yen.
In terms of profit, efforts to conduct thorough cost management resulted in segment income increasing by 51.7% year on year to 57 million yen.
The application of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, etc. does not have any impact on net sales and profits.
Other Businesses
For Other Businesses, which mainly consists of event planning and management, printing, and design, the entrustment of highly profitable businesses resulted in net sales for the segment for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, increasing by 10.8 % year on year to 728 million yen and segment income increasing significantly by 192.8 % year on year to 160 million yen.
The application of the Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard, etc. does not have any impact on net sales and profits.
Explanation regarding financial position (Analysis of financial position)
Total assets at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, decreased by 2,009 million yen, or 2.5%, from the end of the previous fiscal year to 79,750 million yen, mainly due to a decrease in cash and deposits resulting from the acquisition of investment securities and payment of trade accounts payable and taxes.
Liabilities decreased by 5,065 million yen, or 20.6 %, from the end of the previous fiscal year to 19,550 million yen due to payment of trade accounts payable and income taxes payable.
Net assets increased by 3,055 million yen, or 5.3%, from the end of the previous fiscal year to 60,199 million yen due to an increase in foreign currency translation adjustment and quarterly net income attributable to parent company. The equity ratio increased by 5.7 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year to 74.0%
(Cash flows)
Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "cash") decreased by 2,009 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 30,820 million yen.
The status and main factors of cash flows for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, were as follows:
[Cash flows from operating activities]
Net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, was 578 million yen, down 952 million yen year on year.
The major factor is a decrease in notes and accounts payable-trade which is smaller than the previous year (down 934 million yen year on year).
[Cash flows from investing activities]
Net cash used in investing activities for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, was 1,230 million yen, a larger outflow by 1,094 million yen year on year.
This is primarily due to an increase in expenses due to purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation (down 511 million yen year on year) and an increase in expenses due to purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (down 402 million yen year on year).
[Cash flows from financing activities]
Net cash used in financing activities for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, was 1,364 million yen, a larger outflow by 93 million yen year on year.
This is primarily due to an increase in cash dividends paid (down 76 million yen year on year).
Explanation regarding information on future forecasts including consolidated business forecasts, etc. The Group remains cautious of the future business environment which continues to be unpredictable.
The Group's business performance has been generally in line with the forecasts announced on May 10, 2021, and there are no changes to the full-year business forecasts.
3
