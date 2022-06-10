Nippon Kanzai : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022

Copyright (C) 2022 NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd.

Copyright (C) 2022 NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd.

Copyright (C) 2022 NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd.

Copyright (C) 2022 NIPPON KANZAI Co., Ltd.

Recognition of foreign exchange gains due to the weak yen

Increase in investment gains based on the equity method

Improved profitability as a result of revised rates and reviewing scope of work

（Rounded down to the nearest ¥million）

Consolidated Financial Results Summary

Consolidated FY3/21 FY3/22 YoY Changes ( million) Actual Ratio Actual Ratio Amount Ratio Net Sales 104,124 100.0% 103,737 100.0% (386) -0.4% Gross Profit 22,354 21.5% 23,201 22.4% 847 3.8% SG&A Expenses 14,807 14.2% 15,701 15.1% 893 6.0% Operating Profit 7,546 7.2% 7,500 7.2% (45) -0.6% Ordinary Profit 7,982 7.7% 8,276 8.0% 293 3.7% Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent 5,149 4.9% 6,177 6.0% 1,028 20.0%

*The accounting policies of overseas equity-method affiliate to which IFRS is applied have been changed from FY3/22, and the results for FY3/21 have been calculated after retroactively applying this change in accounting policies.

(¥ million) Net Sales Operating Profit Margin

110,000 106,300 104,124 103,737 97,929 100,000 92,490 96,478 90,000 7.2% 7.2% 80,000 6.5% 6.4% 6.0% 6.0% 70,000 60,000