Nippon Kanzai : Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2022

Sluggish orders for construction-related work, including large-scale projects
Steady renewal of existing contracts
Operating Profit
¥7,500 million (-0.6%YoY)
Decrease due to expenses incurred for COVID-19 countermeasures and strengthening the organization
Improved profitability as a result of revised rates and reviewing scope of work
Ordinary Profit
¥8,276 million (+3.7% YoY)
Increase in investment gains based on the equity method
Recognition of foreign exchange gains due to the weak yen
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
¥6,177 million (+20.0% YoY)
Decrease in tax expenses
4
Consolidated Financial Results Summary
Consolidated
FY3/21
FY3/22
YoY Changes
( million)
Actual
Ratio
Actual
Ratio
Amount
Ratio
Net Sales
104,124
100.0%
103,737
100.0%
(386)
-0.4%
Gross Profit
22,354
21.5%
23,201
22.4%
847
3.8%
SG&A Expenses
14,807
14.2%
15,701
15.1%
893
6.0%
Operating Profit
7,546
7.2%
7,500
7.2%
(45)
-0.6%
Ordinary Profit
7,982
7.7%
8,276
8.0%
293
3.7%
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
5,149
4.9%
6,177
6.0%
1,028
20.0%
*The accounting policies of overseas equity-method affiliate to which IFRS is applied have been changed from FY3/22, and the results for FY3/21 have been calculated after retroactively applying this change in accounting policies.
(¥ million)
Net Sales
Operating Profit Margin
110,000
106,300
104,124
103,737
97,929
100,000
92,490
96,478
90,000
7.2%
7.2%
80,000
6.5%
6.4%
6.0%
6.0%
70,000
60,000
Full-Year
Full-Year
Full-Year
Full-Year
Full-Year
Full-Year
FY3/17
FY3/18
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY3/21
FY3/22
5
