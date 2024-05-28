Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposals and references

Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus

Our Nippon Kayaku Group regards profit return to our shareholders as important. In our mid- term business plan "KAYAKU Vision 2025 (KV25 )" that has started from our fiscal year 2022, we have targeted a dividend payout ratio of 40% or higher, taking stable and continuous profit return and sufficiency of retained earnings into consideration. Furthermore, while securing sufficient retained earnings, we will flexibly acquire treasury stocks as part of our profit return. Retained earnings will be allocated to R&D investments, capital investments and other investments in order to achieve sustainable growth for future development. We will continue to enhance cooperate value aiming to achieve ROE of 8% or higher in the final year of KV25.

Based on this policy, the Company proposes the appropriation of surplus for this fiscal year as follows.

１．Matters related to the year-end dividend

（１） Type of dividend property Cash

（２） Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount

Dividends

22.50 yen per common share of Company stock

Total amount

3,732,092,663 yen

（３） Effect date of appropriation of surplus ; June 27, 2024

Since the Company has paid 22.50 yen per 1 share as interim dividend, annual dividend for this fiscal year will be 45.00 yen per common share.

Proposal No. 2 Election of Ten (10) Directors

The terms of office of all ten (10) Directors will expire at the close of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, we hereby propose to elect ten (10) Directors, who consist of seven (7) candidates for re-election and three (3) candidates for new election.

(The list of candidates for Directors)

Attribute Information

Attendance at Board

Candidate

Current Position and

for Company

Name

(New Election)

of Directors meeting

number

Responsibilities in Company

(Independent)

during the fiscal year

(Outside)

1

Atsuhiro Wakumoto

President

14 of 14 meetings

Representative Director

(100%)

Senior Managing Director

14 of 14 meetings

2

Yoshitsugu Ishida

Member of board of Directors

(100%)

3

Shigeyuki Kawamura

Managing Director

11 of 11 meetings

Member of board of Directors

(100%)

4

Yo Ota

Outside Director

(Independent)

13 of 14 meetings

Member of board of Directors

(Outside)

(92%)

5

Yasuyuki Fujishima

Outside Director

(Independent)

14 of 14 meetings

Member of board of Directors

(Outside)

(100%)

6

Seiichi Fusamura

Outside Director

(Independent)

12 of 14 meetings

Member of board of Directors

(Outside)

(85%)

7

Ikuko Akamatsu

Outside Director

(Independent)

11 of 11 meetings

Member of board of Directors

(Outside)

(100%)

8

Hiroshi Shimada

Managing Director

(New Election)

-

9

Shinji Inoue

Senior Director

(New Election)

-

10

Makoto Takeda

Senior Director

(New Election)

-

(Notice) The records of attendance of Mr. Shigeyuki Kawamura and Ms. Ikuko Akamatsu are based on only the Board of Directors meetings held after they have been appointed as a director on June 28, 2023.

(Independence Standards and Qualification for Outside Officers)

Company has set for the following independence standards of outside officers (Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members). The outside officer concerned is judged to be independent of Company if he or she does not constitute any of the following

  1. A supplier who sees Company and important subsidiaries of Company (hereafter, "Company Group") as a main customer, or a person who is an executive director, executive officer, or other employee of the parent company or main subsidiaries of that supplier (hereafter "Executive");
  2. A main customer of Company or an Executive at that customer;
  3. An Executive at a main financial institution from which Company borrows or the parent or a subsidiary of that financial institution;
  4. An attorney, certified public accountant (CPA), licensed tax accountant or other consultant who has received funds or other assets exceeding a certain amount, other than officer remuneration, from Company Group (the person affiliated with the group when the entity receiving the assets is a corporation, association, or other group);
  5. A person who has received donations or aid exceeding 10 million yen a year from Company (an Executive of the group when the entity receiving the donation or aid is a corporation, association, or other group);
  6. A main shareholder of Company Group or an Executive of that shareholder;
  7. A company that has accepted directors from Company Group or an Executive of the parent company or a subsidiary of that company;
  8. A person who constituted (1) through (7), above, in the past five years;
  9. The spouse or close relatives within the second degrees when the person who falls under (1) to
  1. above is in an important position; or
  1. The spouse or close relatives within the second degrees when the person is a director, executive officer, or manager of Company or a subsidiary of Company.

(Notes)

1. "Important subsidiaries of Company" in (1) refer to subsidiaries that comprise 20% or more of any one of Company's (non-consolidated) sales, total assets, income, or borrowings in the most recent fiscal year.

"A supplier who sees Company Group as a main customer" in (1) refers to a "supplier who received payment of 2% or more of that entity's annual consolidated sales for the most recent fiscal year from Company Group."

  1. "A main customer of Company" in (2) refers to "a customer who paid Company 2% or more of Company's annual consolidated sales for the most recent fiscal year."
  2. "Main financial institution" in (3) refers to "an entity that lends an amount equaling 2% or more of Company's consolidated assets for the most recent fiscal year to Company.
  3. "A certain amount" in (4) refers to whichever is higher "10 million yen a year" or "2% of the annual sales of an attorney and or the corporation, association or other organization to which the attorneys belong.
  4. "Main shareholder" in (6) refers to a shareholder who holds 10% or more of the voting rights (including both direct and indirect ownership).
  5. "A person in an important position" in (9) refers to employees who are directors (excluding outside directors), executive officers, persons responsible for operational execution, or upper
level management of department manager or above, as well as attorneys affiliated with the law firm who have a position of partner and employee or higher; CPAs affiliated with the accounting firm who have a position of partner and employee or higher; trustees, directors, auditors, or other officers affiliated with a foundation, incorporated organization, educational corporation or other corporation; and other persons reasonably and objectively judged to be of similar importance.

The candidates for Director are as follows.

Re-election)

Candidate

Name

Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and

Number of shares of

Company owned by

number

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions

Candidate

April 1979

Joined Company

August 2007

Manager of Marketing Dept., Global Business

Division and Manager of Marketing Dept., Japan

Business Division, Safety Systems Group

76,555

August 2008

General Manager of Global Business Division and

Manager of Marketing Dept., Global Business

Division and Manager of Marketing Dept., Japan

Business Division, Safety Systems Group

August 2009

General Manager of Global Business Division and

Atsuhiro

Manager of Marketing Dept., Global Business

Number of years as

Division, Safety Systems Group

Wakumoto

Member of the

August 2010

General Manager of Marketing Division and Manager

Board

(March 15,

of Global Marketing Dept., Marketing Division,

1

1957)

Safety Systems Group

August 2012

Director, Company

General Manager of Marketing Division, Safety

Re-election

Systems Group

June 2016

Member of the board of Directors

Managing Director

8 years

April 2018

General Manager of Marketing & Sales Division,

Safety Systems Group

June 2018

Head of Safety Systems Group

June 2019

President (current)

Representative Director (current)

[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None [Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Atsuhiro Wakumoto has been led the safety systems business for many years and currently serving as a President and Representative Directors. The Company has continuously selected him as a candidate for a Director in consideration of the fact that he has extensive global experience and has advanced knowledge of the overall business of the Company.

Candidate

Name

Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and

Number of shares of

Company owned by

number

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions

Candidate

April 1981

Joined Company

August 2004

General Manager of Administration Dept., Safety

System Division

August 2007

General Manager of Planning & Coordination Dept.,

Safety System Division

August 2010

General Manager of Planning & Coordination Dept.,

Safety System Group

58,505

Yoshitsugu

June 2016

Director, Company

April 2018

General Manager of Strategic Planning Division,

Ishida

Safety System Group

2

(September 8,

June 2019

Member of the board of Directors (current)

1958)

Managing Director

Head of Safety Systems Group

Number of years as

June 2021

Head of Financial Group and General Manager of

Member of the

Re-election

Information Systems Division, Financial Group

Board

August 2021

Head of Financial Group

June 2023

Senior Managing Director (current)

In charge of Corporate Planning Division, Corporate

Communications Division, Finance & Accounting

5 years

Division, and Information Systems Division (current)

[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None

[Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Yoshitsugu Ishida has been in charge of the Strategic Planning Division, Safety System business for

many years and currently serving as a Member of the Board of Directors and Senior Managing Director.

The Company continuously selected him as a candidate for a Director since he has extensive experience

of global business and advanced knowledge of the overall business of the Company.

April 1987

Joined Company

Number of shares of

June 2008

General Manager of Purchasing Division, Himeji

Company owned by

Plant

Candidate

June 2010

General Manager of Planning and Purchasing

Division, Himeji Plant

June 2016

Chairman & General Manager of Kayaku Safety

16,037

Systems (Huzhou) Co., Ltd.

June 2019

General Manager of Strategic Planning

Division, Safety Systems Group

Shigeyuki

June 2020

Directors, Company

Number of years as

April 2021

Deputy Director of Safety Systems Group and

Member of the

kawamura

General Manager of Strategic Planning

Board

3

(June 30,

Division, Safety Systems Group

June 2021

Senior Director

1963)

Re-election

Head of Safety Systems Group

1 years

April 2022

Managing Director (current)

June 2023

Member of the board of Directors (current)

In charge of Mobility & Imaging Business Unit, Head

of Safety Systems Group (current)

[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None [Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Shigeyuki Kawamura has been engaged in the plant management sector, leading the safety systems business for many years and currently serving as a Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director. The Company continuously selected him as a candidate for a Director in consideration of the fact that he has extensive global experience such as being engaged in management of overseas subsidiaries and has advanced knowledge of the overall business of the Company.

Candidate

Name

Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and

Number of shares of

Company owned by

number

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions

Candidate

April 1993

Registered lawyer

Joined Nishimura Tokiwa Law office

February 2001

Registered lawyer in New York State, USA

April 2001

Appointed Civil Affairs Bureau, the Ministry of

Justice (charge of the Commercial Law, the office of

0

counselor)

January 2003

Partner of Nishimura Tokiwa Law office

Yo Ota

August 2004

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

(October 3,

Company

June 2005

Outside Director of DKK Co., Ltd.

1967)

4

July 2007

Partner of Nishimura & Asahi (Gaikokuho Kyodo

Number of years as

Jigyo) (current)

Member of the

April 2013

Professor, Graduate Schools for Law and Politics,

Board

Re-election

The University of Tokyo

Independent

Outside

June 2016

Member of the board of Directors, Company (current)

8 years

June 2017

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Ricoh

Co., Ltd. (current)

[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None

[Reason for selection as a candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role]

Mr. Yo Ota has extensive experience and advanced knowledge as a lawyer. He served as Outside Audit &

Supervisory Board Member of the Company, and he is well acquainted with the Company. The Company

continuously selected him as a candidate for Outside Director for strengthening supervisory functions of

the Board of Directors. The Company expects him to perform the role to strengthen corporate governance

of the Company with his thorough knowledge of corporate legal affairs including corporate governance.

Candidate

Name

Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and

Number of shares of

Company owned by

number

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions

Candidate

July 1969

Joined Ministry of International Trade and

Industry (presently Ministry of Economy, Trade

and Industry).

July 1997

Economic Planning Agency Representative to the

Economic Planning Agency Bank of Japan Policy

Board

7,000

July 1998

Japan Ambassador Extraordinary and

Plenipotentiary to Panama, Ministry of Foreign

Affairs

June 2002

Managing Executive Officer, Nissho Iwai Corp.

Yasuyuki

(presently Sojitz Corp.)

November 2002

Outside Director, Wacom Co., Ltd.

Fujishima

April 2003

Senior Managing Executive Officer, Member of

(March 25,

Number of years as

5

Board of Directors, Nissho Iwai Corp.

Member of the

1947)

October 2005

Representative Director and Senior Managing

Board

Executive Officer, Sojitz Corp.

Re-election

Executive Vice President, Sojitz Corp.

Independent

April 2008

Outside

August 2010

Representative Director, President, Mutual Service

Aid Guarantee Corporation

June 2016

Member of the board of Directors, Company

(current)

8 years

August 2017

Representative Director, President, Ceremonial

Occasions Research Institute, Inc.

November 2018

Chairperson of Human Resources Development &

Employment Organization (current)

[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None

[Reason for selection as a candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role]

The Company continuously selected Mr.Yasuyuki Fujishima as a candidate for Outside Director to make recommendation about overall business of the Company since he has extensive experience and knowledge as a management executive of general trading company. The Company expects him to perform the role of supervising management from an objective standpoint based on his management experience at other the companies.

Candidate

Name

Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and

Number of shares of

Company owned by

number

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions

Candidate

July 1971

Assistant Judge of Kyoto District Court

June 1998

Director-General of Judicial System and Research

Dept., Minister's Secretariat, Ministry of Justice

December 2001

Director-General of the Civil Affairs Bureau, Ministry

of Justice

October 2006

President of the Saitama District Court

0

December 2009

President of the Sendai High Court

January 2011

President of the Nagoya High Court

Seiichi

March 2012

Retired from High Court

April 2012

Public member of Tokyo Metropolitan Government

Fusamura

Labor Relations Commission(Deputy Chairperson)

June 2012

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

Number of years as

(March 18,

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Member of the

6

1947)

Registered Lawyer

Board

January 2013

Chairperson of Public Security Examination

Re-election

Commission

Independent

August 2013

Chairperson of Tokyo Metropolitan Government Labor

Outside

Relations Commission

June 2016

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of The

4 years

Bank of Yokohama, Ltd.

June 2020

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (current)

Member of the board of Directors, Company (current)

[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None

[Reason for selection and as a candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role]

The Company continuously selected Mr. Seiichi Fusamura as a candidate for Outside Director to make recommendation about overall business of the Company since he has extensive experience and knowledge as a legal expert at the judicial branch although he has not been involved in the management of the company. The Company expects him to perform the role of supervising management from an independent and objective standpoint of Member of the board of Directors.

Candidate

Name

Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and

Number of shares of

Company owned by

number

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions

Candidate

January 1995

Joined Showa Ota & Co. (presently Ernst & Young

ShinNihon LLC) (Left in October 2010)

April 1997

Registered as Certified Public Accountant

April 2008

Registered as Certified Fraud Examiner

December 2010

Chief Researcher, Management Training and

Consulting Division, Institute of Management,

0

SANNO University

April 2019

Senior Researcher, Management Training and

Ikuko

Consulting Division, Institute of Management,

SANNO University

Akamatsu

July 2019

Board Director, The Japanese Institute of Certified

(February 27,

Public Accountants (current)

Number of years as

7

1968)

June 2020

Outside Director of CAWACHI LIMITED

Member of the

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Toyo

Board

Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (current)

Re-election

June 2022

Outside Director of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

Independent

Holdings Co., Ltd.

Outside

(Audit & Supervisory committee member) (current)

1

June 2023

Member of the board of Directors, Company (current)

[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None

[Reason for selection as a candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role]

The Company has continuously selected Ms. Ikuko Akamatsu as a candidate for an Outside Director to make recommendations about overall business of the Company in consideration of the fact that she has extensive experience and knowledge as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner although she has not been directly involved in the business management. The Company expects her to provide appropriate advice and perform the role of supervising the management from an independent and objective standpoint.

(New Candidate)

Candidate

Name

Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and

Number of shares of

Company owned by

number

(Date of birth)

significant concurrent positions

Candidate

April 1989

Joined Company

June 2018

Representative Director of NIPPONKAYAKU FOOD

16,022

TECHNO CO.,LTD.

Hiroshi

June 2020

General Manager of Specialty Chemicals ,

Shimada

International & IVD Division, Pharmaceuticals Group

June 2021

Directors, Company

Number of years as

8

(June 4,

General Manager of Planning & Coordination

Member of the

1965)

Division, Pharmaceuticals Group

Board

April 2023

Managing Director (current)

New

June 2023

In charge of Life Science Business Unit, Head of

-

Pharmaceuticals Group (current)

[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None

[Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]

Mr. Hiroshi Shimada has been in charge of the Pharmaceuticals Group for many years and currently

serving as a Managing Director and involved in the management of domestic subsidiaries as a Director.

The Company newly selected him as a candidate for a Director since he has extensive experience of

business and advanced knowledge of the overall business of the Company.

April 1988

Joined Company

Number of shares of

December 2011

Chairman & General Manager of Shanghai KAYAKU

Company owned by

Candidate

International Trading Co., Ltd.

Shinji

June 2018

General Manager of Color Materials Division,

27,249

Inoue

Functional Chemicals Group

Number of years as

(February 6,

June 2020

Directors, Company

9

1966)

April 2023

Senior Director (current)

Member of the

Board

June 2023

Head of Functional Materials Group, Fine Chemicals

New

Business Unit (current)

-

[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None

[Reason for selection and as a candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role]

Mr. Shinji Inoue has been engaged in the Functional Chemicals business for many years, currently serving

as a Senior Director and involved in the management of overseas subsidiaries as a Director. The Company

newly selected him as a candidate for Director since he has extensive experience and advanced knowledge

of the overall business of the Company.

April 1988

Joined Company

Number of shares of

June 2013

General Manager of Secretarial Division, Strategic

Company owned by

Corporate Planning Group

Candidate

Makoto

June 2020

General Manager of Human Resources Management

Takeda

Division, Administration Group

8,402

June 2021

General Manager of General Affairs & Human

(July 17,

10

Resources Division, Administration Group

Number of years as

1964)

April 2022

Directors, Company

Member of the

April 2023

Senior Director (current)

Board

New

June 2023

General Manager of Human Resources Division

-

(current)

[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None

[Reason for selection and as a candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role]

Mr. Makoto Takeda has been in charge of Strategic Corporate Planning Group and Human Resources

Management Division for many years and currently serving as Senior Director. The Company newly

selected him as a candidate for Director since he has extensive experience of business and advanced

knowledge of the overall business of the Company.

