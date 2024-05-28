Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposals and references
Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
Our Nippon Kayaku Group regards profit return to our shareholders as important. In our mid- term business plan "KAYAKU Vision 2025 (KV25 )" that has started from our fiscal year 2022, we have targeted a dividend payout ratio of 40% or higher, taking stable and continuous profit return and sufficiency of retained earnings into consideration. Furthermore, while securing sufficient retained earnings, we will flexibly acquire treasury stocks as part of our profit return. Retained earnings will be allocated to R&D investments, capital investments and other investments in order to achieve sustainable growth for future development. We will continue to enhance cooperate value aiming to achieve ROE of 8% or higher in the final year of KV25.
Based on this policy, the Company proposes the appropriation of surplus for this fiscal year as follows.
１．Matters related to the year-end dividend
（１） Type of dividend property Cash
（２） Allotment of dividend property to shareholders and the total amount
Dividends
22.50 yen per common share of Company stock
Total amount
3,732,092,663 yen
（３） Effect date of appropriation of surplus ; June 27, 2024
Since the Company has paid 22.50 yen per 1 share as interim dividend, annual dividend for this fiscal year will be 45.00 yen per common share.
Proposal No. 2 Election of Ten (10) Directors
The terms of office of all ten (10) Directors will expire at the close of this Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, we hereby propose to elect ten (10) Directors, who consist of seven (7) candidates for re-election and three (3) candidates for new election.
(The list of candidates for Directors)
Attribute Information
Attendance at Board
Candidate
Current Position and
for Company
Name
(New Election)
of Directors meeting
number
Responsibilities in Company
(Independent)
during the fiscal year
(Outside)
1
Atsuhiro Wakumoto
President
14 of 14 meetings
Representative Director
(100%)
Senior Managing Director
14 of 14 meetings
2
Yoshitsugu Ishida
Member of board of Directors
(100%)
3
Shigeyuki Kawamura
Managing Director
11 of 11 meetings
Member of board of Directors
(100%)
4
Yo Ota
Outside Director
(Independent)
13 of 14 meetings
Member of board of Directors
(Outside)
(92%)
5
Yasuyuki Fujishima
Outside Director
(Independent)
14 of 14 meetings
Member of board of Directors
(Outside)
(100%)
6
Seiichi Fusamura
Outside Director
(Independent)
12 of 14 meetings
Member of board of Directors
(Outside)
(85%)
7
Ikuko Akamatsu
Outside Director
(Independent)
11 of 11 meetings
Member of board of Directors
(Outside)
(100%)
8
Hiroshi Shimada
Managing Director
(New Election)
-
9
Shinji Inoue
Senior Director
(New Election)
-
10
Makoto Takeda
Senior Director
(New Election)
-
(Notice) The records of attendance of Mr. Shigeyuki Kawamura and Ms. Ikuko Akamatsu are based on only the Board of Directors meetings held after they have been appointed as a director on June 28, 2023.
(Independence Standards and Qualification for Outside Officers)
Company has set for the following independence standards of outside officers (Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members). The outside officer concerned is judged to be independent of Company if he or she does not constitute any of the following
- A supplier who sees Company and important subsidiaries of Company (hereafter, "Company Group") as a main customer, or a person who is an executive director, executive officer, or other employee of the parent company or main subsidiaries of that supplier (hereafter "Executive");
- A main customer of Company or an Executive at that customer;
- An Executive at a main financial institution from which Company borrows or the parent or a subsidiary of that financial institution;
- An attorney, certified public accountant (CPA), licensed tax accountant or other consultant who has received funds or other assets exceeding a certain amount, other than officer remuneration, from Company Group (the person affiliated with the group when the entity receiving the assets is a corporation, association, or other group);
- A person who has received donations or aid exceeding 10 million yen a year from Company (an Executive of the group when the entity receiving the donation or aid is a corporation, association, or other group);
- A main shareholder of Company Group or an Executive of that shareholder;
- A company that has accepted directors from Company Group or an Executive of the parent company or a subsidiary of that company;
- A person who constituted (1) through (7), above, in the past five years;
- The spouse or close relatives within the second degrees when the person who falls under (1) to
- above is in an important position; or
- The spouse or close relatives within the second degrees when the person is a director, executive officer, or manager of Company or a subsidiary of Company.
(Notes)
1. "Important subsidiaries of Company" in (1) refer to subsidiaries that comprise 20% or more of any one of Company's (non-consolidated) sales, total assets, income, or borrowings in the most recent fiscal year.
"A supplier who sees Company Group as a main customer" in (1) refers to a "supplier who received payment of 2% or more of that entity's annual consolidated sales for the most recent fiscal year from Company Group."
- "A main customer of Company" in (2) refers to "a customer who paid Company 2% or more of Company's annual consolidated sales for the most recent fiscal year."
- "Main financial institution" in (3) refers to "an entity that lends an amount equaling 2% or more of Company's consolidated assets for the most recent fiscal year to Company.
- "A certain amount" in (4) refers to whichever is higher "10 million yen a year" or "2% of the annual sales of an attorney and or the corporation, association or other organization to which the attorneys belong.
- "Main shareholder" in (6) refers to a shareholder who holds 10% or more of the voting rights (including both direct and indirect ownership).
- "A person in an important position" in (9) refers to employees who are directors (excluding outside directors), executive officers, persons responsible for operational execution, or upper
level management of department manager or above, as well as attorneys affiliated with the law firm who have a position of partner and employee or higher; CPAs affiliated with the accounting firm who have a position of partner and employee or higher; trustees, directors, auditors, or other officers affiliated with a foundation, incorporated organization, educational corporation or other corporation; and other persons reasonably and objectively judged to be of similar importance.
The candidates for Director are as follows.
（Re-election)
Candidate
Name
Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and
Number of shares of
Company owned by
number
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Candidate
April 1979
Joined Company
August 2007
Manager of Marketing Dept., Global Business
Division and Manager of Marketing Dept., Japan
Business Division, Safety Systems Group
76,555
August 2008
General Manager of Global Business Division and
Manager of Marketing Dept., Global Business
Division and Manager of Marketing Dept., Japan
Business Division, Safety Systems Group
August 2009
General Manager of Global Business Division and
Atsuhiro
Manager of Marketing Dept., Global Business
Number of years as
Division, Safety Systems Group
Wakumoto
Member of the
August 2010
General Manager of Marketing Division and Manager
Board
(March 15,
of Global Marketing Dept., Marketing Division,
1
1957)
Safety Systems Group
August 2012
Director, Company
General Manager of Marketing Division, Safety
Re-election
Systems Group
June 2016
Member of the board of Directors
Managing Director
8 years
April 2018
General Manager of Marketing & Sales Division,
Safety Systems Group
June 2018
Head of Safety Systems Group
June 2019
President (current)
Representative Director (current)
[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None [Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Atsuhiro Wakumoto has been led the safety systems business for many years and currently serving as a President and Representative Directors. The Company has continuously selected him as a candidate for a Director in consideration of the fact that he has extensive global experience and has advanced knowledge of the overall business of the Company.
Candidate
Name
Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and
Number of shares of
Company owned by
number
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Candidate
April 1981
Joined Company
August 2004
General Manager of Administration Dept., Safety
System Division
August 2007
General Manager of Planning & Coordination Dept.,
Safety System Division
August 2010
General Manager of Planning & Coordination Dept.,
Safety System Group
58,505
Yoshitsugu
June 2016
Director, Company
April 2018
General Manager of Strategic Planning Division,
Ishida
Safety System Group
2
(September 8,
June 2019
Member of the board of Directors (current)
1958)
Managing Director
Head of Safety Systems Group
Number of years as
June 2021
Head of Financial Group and General Manager of
Member of the
Re-election
Information Systems Division, Financial Group
Board
August 2021
Head of Financial Group
June 2023
Senior Managing Director (current)
In charge of Corporate Planning Division, Corporate
Communications Division, Finance & Accounting
5 years
Division, and Information Systems Division (current)
[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None
[Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Yoshitsugu Ishida has been in charge of the Strategic Planning Division, Safety System business for
many years and currently serving as a Member of the Board of Directors and Senior Managing Director.
The Company continuously selected him as a candidate for a Director since he has extensive experience
of global business and advanced knowledge of the overall business of the Company.
April 1987
Joined Company
Number of shares of
June 2008
General Manager of Purchasing Division, Himeji
Company owned by
Plant
Candidate
June 2010
General Manager of Planning and Purchasing
Division, Himeji Plant
June 2016
Chairman & General Manager of Kayaku Safety
16,037
Systems (Huzhou) Co., Ltd.
June 2019
General Manager of Strategic Planning
Division, Safety Systems Group
Shigeyuki
June 2020
Directors, Company
Number of years as
April 2021
Deputy Director of Safety Systems Group and
Member of the
kawamura
General Manager of Strategic Planning
Board
3
(June 30,
Division, Safety Systems Group
June 2021
Senior Director
1963)
Re-election
Head of Safety Systems Group
1 years
April 2022
Managing Director (current)
June 2023
Member of the board of Directors (current)
In charge of Mobility & Imaging Business Unit, Head
of Safety Systems Group (current)
[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None [Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Shigeyuki Kawamura has been engaged in the plant management sector, leading the safety systems business for many years and currently serving as a Member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director. The Company continuously selected him as a candidate for a Director in consideration of the fact that he has extensive global experience such as being engaged in management of overseas subsidiaries and has advanced knowledge of the overall business of the Company.
Candidate
Name
Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and
Number of shares of
Company owned by
number
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Candidate
April 1993
Registered lawyer
Joined Nishimura Tokiwa Law office
February 2001
Registered lawyer in New York State, USA
April 2001
Appointed Civil Affairs Bureau, the Ministry of
Justice (charge of the Commercial Law, the office of
0
counselor)
January 2003
Partner of Nishimura Tokiwa Law office
Yo Ota
August 2004
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
(October 3,
Company
June 2005
Outside Director of DKK Co., Ltd.
1967)
4
July 2007
Partner of Nishimura & Asahi (Gaikokuho Kyodo
Number of years as
Jigyo) (current)
Member of the
April 2013
Professor, Graduate Schools for Law and Politics,
Board
Re-election
The University of Tokyo
Independent
Outside
June 2016
Member of the board of Directors, Company (current)
8 years
June 2017
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Ricoh
Co., Ltd. (current)
[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None
[Reason for selection as a candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role]
Mr. Yo Ota has extensive experience and advanced knowledge as a lawyer. He served as Outside Audit &
Supervisory Board Member of the Company, and he is well acquainted with the Company. The Company
continuously selected him as a candidate for Outside Director for strengthening supervisory functions of
the Board of Directors. The Company expects him to perform the role to strengthen corporate governance
of the Company with his thorough knowledge of corporate legal affairs including corporate governance.
Candidate
Name
Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and
Number of shares of
Company owned by
number
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Candidate
July 1969
Joined Ministry of International Trade and
Industry (presently Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry).
July 1997
Economic Planning Agency Representative to the
Economic Planning Agency Bank of Japan Policy
Board
7,000
July 1998
Japan Ambassador Extraordinary and
Plenipotentiary to Panama, Ministry of Foreign
Affairs
June 2002
Managing Executive Officer, Nissho Iwai Corp.
Yasuyuki
(presently Sojitz Corp.)
November 2002
Outside Director, Wacom Co., Ltd.
Fujishima
April 2003
Senior Managing Executive Officer, Member of
(March 25,
Number of years as
5
Board of Directors, Nissho Iwai Corp.
Member of the
1947)
October 2005
Representative Director and Senior Managing
Board
Executive Officer, Sojitz Corp.
Re-election
Executive Vice President, Sojitz Corp.
Independent
April 2008
Outside
August 2010
Representative Director, President, Mutual Service
Aid Guarantee Corporation
June 2016
Member of the board of Directors, Company
(current)
8 years
August 2017
Representative Director, President, Ceremonial
Occasions Research Institute, Inc.
November 2018
Chairperson of Human Resources Development &
Employment Organization (current)
[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None
[Reason for selection as a candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role]
The Company continuously selected Mr.Yasuyuki Fujishima as a candidate for Outside Director to make recommendation about overall business of the Company since he has extensive experience and knowledge as a management executive of general trading company. The Company expects him to perform the role of supervising management from an objective standpoint based on his management experience at other the companies.
Candidate
Name
Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and
Number of shares of
Company owned by
number
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Candidate
July 1971
Assistant Judge of Kyoto District Court
June 1998
Director-General of Judicial System and Research
Dept., Minister's Secretariat, Ministry of Justice
December 2001
Director-General of the Civil Affairs Bureau, Ministry
of Justice
October 2006
President of the Saitama District Court
0
December 2009
President of the Sendai High Court
January 2011
President of the Nagoya High Court
Seiichi
March 2012
Retired from High Court
April 2012
Public member of Tokyo Metropolitan Government
Fusamura
Labor Relations Commission(Deputy Chairperson)
June 2012
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
Number of years as
(March 18,
Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
Member of the
6
1947)
Registered Lawyer
Board
January 2013
Chairperson of Public Security Examination
Re-election
Commission
Independent
August 2013
Chairperson of Tokyo Metropolitan Government Labor
Outside
Relations Commission
June 2016
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of The
4 years
Bank of Yokohama, Ltd.
June 2020
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (current)
Member of the board of Directors, Company (current)
[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None
[Reason for selection and as a candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role]
The Company continuously selected Mr. Seiichi Fusamura as a candidate for Outside Director to make recommendation about overall business of the Company since he has extensive experience and knowledge as a legal expert at the judicial branch although he has not been involved in the management of the company. The Company expects him to perform the role of supervising management from an independent and objective standpoint of Member of the board of Directors.
Candidate
Name
Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and
Number of shares of
Company owned by
number
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Candidate
January 1995
Joined Showa Ota & Co. (presently Ernst & Young
ShinNihon LLC) (Left in October 2010)
April 1997
Registered as Certified Public Accountant
April 2008
Registered as Certified Fraud Examiner
December 2010
Chief Researcher, Management Training and
Consulting Division, Institute of Management,
0
SANNO University
April 2019
Senior Researcher, Management Training and
Ikuko
Consulting Division, Institute of Management,
SANNO University
Akamatsu
July 2019
Board Director, The Japanese Institute of Certified
(February 27,
Public Accountants (current)
Number of years as
7
1968)
June 2020
Outside Director of CAWACHI LIMITED
Member of the
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Toyo
Board
Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (current)
Re-election
June 2022
Outside Director of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities
Independent
Holdings Co., Ltd.
Outside
(Audit & Supervisory committee member) (current)
1
June 2023
Member of the board of Directors, Company (current)
[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None
[Reason for selection as a candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role]
The Company has continuously selected Ms. Ikuko Akamatsu as a candidate for an Outside Director to make recommendations about overall business of the Company in consideration of the fact that she has extensive experience and knowledge as a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Fraud Examiner although she has not been directly involved in the business management. The Company expects her to provide appropriate advice and perform the role of supervising the management from an independent and objective standpoint.
(New Candidate)
Candidate
Name
Brief biographical outlines, position and responsibility in Company, and
Number of shares of
Company owned by
number
(Date of birth)
significant concurrent positions
Candidate
April 1989
Joined Company
June 2018
Representative Director of NIPPONKAYAKU FOOD
16,022
TECHNO CO.,LTD.
Hiroshi
June 2020
General Manager of Specialty Chemicals ,
Shimada
International & IVD Division, Pharmaceuticals Group
June 2021
Directors, Company
Number of years as
8
(June 4,
General Manager of Planning & Coordination
Member of the
1965)
Division, Pharmaceuticals Group
Board
April 2023
Managing Director (current)
New
June 2023
In charge of Life Science Business Unit, Head of
-
Pharmaceuticals Group (current)
[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None
[Reason for selection as a candidate for Director]
Mr. Hiroshi Shimada has been in charge of the Pharmaceuticals Group for many years and currently
serving as a Managing Director and involved in the management of domestic subsidiaries as a Director.
The Company newly selected him as a candidate for a Director since he has extensive experience of
business and advanced knowledge of the overall business of the Company.
April 1988
Joined Company
Number of shares of
December 2011
Chairman & General Manager of Shanghai KAYAKU
Company owned by
Candidate
International Trading Co., Ltd.
Shinji
June 2018
General Manager of Color Materials Division,
27,249
Inoue
Functional Chemicals Group
Number of years as
(February 6,
June 2020
Directors, Company
9
1966)
April 2023
Senior Director (current)
Member of the
Board
June 2023
Head of Functional Materials Group, Fine Chemicals
New
Business Unit (current)
-
[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None
[Reason for selection and as a candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role]
Mr. Shinji Inoue has been engaged in the Functional Chemicals business for many years, currently serving
as a Senior Director and involved in the management of overseas subsidiaries as a Director. The Company
newly selected him as a candidate for Director since he has extensive experience and advanced knowledge
of the overall business of the Company.
April 1988
Joined Company
Number of shares of
June 2013
General Manager of Secretarial Division, Strategic
Company owned by
Corporate Planning Group
Candidate
Makoto
June 2020
General Manager of Human Resources Management
Takeda
Division, Administration Group
8,402
June 2021
General Manager of General Affairs & Human
(July 17,
10
Resources Division, Administration Group
Number of years as
1964)
April 2022
Directors, Company
Member of the
April 2023
Senior Director (current)
Board
New
June 2023
General Manager of Human Resources Division
-
(current)
[Special interests between Company and the above candidate ] None
[Reason for selection and as a candidate for Outside Director and overview of expected role]
Mr. Makoto Takeda has been in charge of Strategic Corporate Planning Group and Human Resources
Management Division for many years and currently serving as Senior Director. The Company newly
selected him as a candidate for Director since he has extensive experience of business and advanced
knowledge of the overall business of the Company.
