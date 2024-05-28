This translation may be used only for reference purposes. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the original Japanese version shall prevail.

(Securities Code: 4272) June 6, 2024 (Commencement date of provision of documents in electronic format: May 28, 2024)

To our Shareholders

1-1, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku Tokyo

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.

Atsuhiro Wakumoto, President

Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear Shareholders:

We express our deep appreciation to each of the shareholders for their extraordinary daily support. We would like to inform you that the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Company") will be held as described below.

The notice of the 167th General Meeting of Shareholders is provided in an electronic format. The matters to be provided in an electronic format are posted on the website below: https://www.nipponkayaku.co.jp/ir/stock/meeting.html(Japanese only)

It is also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show(Japanese only)

Please access the website above, enter the Company's name or its securities code and select "Basic information," then "Documents for public inspection/PR information."

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights by using either of the following methods. Please examine the accompanying "Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).

Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.

Please review the "Notice of Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." (on page 3), and then enter your vote "for" or "against" for each of the proposals by the deadline above.

Voting in Writing

Please indicate your vote "for" or "against" for each of the proposals on the enclosed Voting Form, and return it to the Company by the deadline above.

