(Securities Code: 4272) June 6, 2024 (Commencement date of provision of documents in electronic format: May 28, 2024)
To our Shareholders
1-1, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku Tokyo
Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.
Atsuhiro Wakumoto, President
Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
Dear Shareholders:
We express our deep appreciation to each of the shareholders for their extraordinary daily support. We would like to inform you that the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Company") will be held as described below.
The notice of the 167th General Meeting of Shareholders is provided in an electronic format. The matters to be provided in an electronic format are posted on the website below: https://www.nipponkayaku.co.jp/ir/stock/meeting.html(Japanese only)
It is also posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange website: https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show(Japanese only)
Please access the website above, enter the Company's name or its securities code and select "Basic information," then "Documents for public inspection/PR information."
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights by using either of the following methods. Please examine the accompanying "Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders" and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 (Japan Standard Time).
Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
Please review the "Notice of Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc." (on page 3), and then enter your vote "for" or "against" for each of the proposals by the deadline above.
Voting in Writing
Please indicate your vote "for" or "against" for each of the proposals on the enclosed Voting Form, and return it to the Company by the deadline above.
PARTICULARS
１．Date and Time: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m. Japan Standard Time)
２．Place: Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Building, 4F, Meiji Yasuda Hall Marunouchi
1-1, Marunouchi 2-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
３．Agenda of the Meeting: Matters to be Reported
- Report of the Business Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports for the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Financial Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board, for the 167th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- Report of the Non-Consolidated Financial Statements for the 167th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be Resolved
Proposal No. 1 Appropriation of Surplus
Proposal No. 2 Election of Ten (10) Directors
Proposal No. 3 Election of Two (2) Members of the Audit & Supervisory Board
４．Matters Decided for the Convocation of General Meeting of Shareholders (Treatment of multiple voting for the same proposal)
- If you exercise your voting rights both by mail and via the Internet etc., only your last vote received by the Company will be treated as valid. In case both votes are received at the Company on the same day, only the vote via the Internet etc., will be treated as valid.
- If you exercise your voting rights multiple times via the Internet etc., only your last vote will be treated as valid.
- If there is no indication of a vote "for" or "against" a proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, the vote is deemed as "for" the proposals above.
You are kindly requested to present the enclosed Voting Form to the reception desk when you attend the General Meeting of Shareholders in person. Please bring your convocation notice to the meeting to help save resources. Shareholders who require support such as wheelchair access, communication in writing at the reception desk, or guidance to seats on the day of the meeting, please contact us by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 (Japan Standard Time) for the preparation purposes.
Telephone: (03) 6731-5918
Mail : https://www.nipponkayaku.co.jp/english/contact.html
- Among the matters under electronic provision measures, pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations and Company's Articles of Incorporation, the following information is not included in this paper document sent to the shareholders who have requested such document. Please note that the Audit & Supervisory Board members and the Financial Auditors have audited the documents including the following matters.
・"Trends in Non-consolidated Assets and Income of Nippon Kayaku" and "Matters Concerning Share Acquisition Rights" on the Business Report.
・The Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ・The Statement of Changes in Equity and the notes to the Non-consolidated Financial Statements
- Should the matters provided in an electronic format require revisions, the revised versions will be posted on the Company's website.
Notice of Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet, etc.
Ⅰ．Exercise of Voting Rights Via the Internet
・Please scan the QR code specified at the bottom right of the Voting Form, and then enter your vote "賛 (for)" or "否 (against)" for each of the proposals following the instructions on the display.
・Please access the website ( https://www.web54.net) for exercising voting rights, enter the "議決権行使コード (Voting Right Exercise Code)" and "パスワード (Password)" specified in the enclosed Voting Form, and then enter your vote "賛 (for)" or "否 (against)" for each of the proposals following the instructions on the display.
If you have any question regarding the exercise of voting rights via the Internet, please contact the following:
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. Stock Transfer Agency Web Support. Telephone: 0120-652-031 (Toll Free),
Business hours: 9:00-21:00 (Japan Standard Time)
If you have any other inquiry, please contact the following:
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited. Stock Transfer Agency Department. Telephone: 0120-782-031 (Toll Free),
Business hours: 9:00-17:00 (Japan Standard Time, except Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays)
Ⅱ．Platform for Electronic Exercise of Voting Rights
The platform for electronic exercise of voting rights operated by ICJ, Inc., will be available to nominee shareholders (including standing proxies), such as custodian trust banks only if they apply for the use of such platform in advance.
