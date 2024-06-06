June 6, 2024 To Whom It May Concern, Name of company: Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. Name of representative: Atsuhiro Wakumoto, President Code No.: 4272 Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market Contact: Tsutomu Kawamura, Director General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division (Tel: +81-3-6731-5842)

Notice regarding Acquisition of Treasury Stock Results

(Acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant

to the provision of Article 165, Item 2 of the Companies Act)

The Company announces the acquisition of its shares in market pursuant to provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Item 3 of the Companies Act. The followings are the results in detail of acquisition of treasury stocks.

1. Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares of the Company 2. Total number of shares to be acquired: 0 shares 3. Total acquisition cost: 0 yen 4. Acquisition period: May 21, 2024 to May 31, 2024 5. Acquisition method Open market acquisition of shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(Reference)

1. The resolution regarding acquisition of treasury stock at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2024

(1) Type of shares to be acquired: Common shares of the Company (2) Total number of shares to be acquired: 2.8 million shares (up to) (1.7% of total issued shares, excluding treasury stock) (3) Total acquisition cost: 3.0 billion yen (up to) (4) Acquisition period: From May 21, 2024 to September 30, 2024 (5) Acquisition method Open market acquisition of shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Cumulative number of shares to be acquired based on the aforementioned resolution

Total number of shares to be acquired: 0 shares