Nippon Kayaku : Notice regarding Acquisition of Treasury Stock Results
June 05, 2024 at 09:04 pm EDT
June 6, 2024
To Whom It May Concern,
Name of company:
Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.
Name of representative:
Atsuhiro Wakumoto, President
Code No.:
4272
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Contact:
Tsutomu Kawamura, Director
General Manager of Finance &
Accounting Division
(Tel: +81-3-6731-5842)
Notice regarding Acquisition of Treasury Stock Results
(Acquisition of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant
to the provision of Article 165, Item 2 of the Companies Act)
The Company announces the acquisition of its shares in market pursuant to provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied pursuant to Article 165, Item 3 of the Companies Act. The followings are the results in detail of acquisition of treasury stocks.
1.
Type of shares to be acquired:
Common shares of the Company
2.
Total number of shares to be acquired:
0 shares
3.
Total acquisition cost:
0 yen
4.
Acquisition period:
May 21, 2024 to May 31, 2024
5.
Acquisition method
Open market acquisition of shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(Reference)
1. The resolution regarding acquisition of treasury stock at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2024
(1)
Type of shares to be acquired:
Common shares of the Company
(2)
Total number of shares to be acquired:
2.8 million shares (up to)
(1.7% of total issued shares, excluding treasury stock)
(3)
Total acquisition cost:
3.0 billion yen (up to)
(4)
Acquisition period:
From May 21, 2024 to September 30, 2024
(5)
Acquisition method
Open market acquisition of shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Cumulative number of shares to be acquired based on the aforementioned resolution
Total number of shares to be acquired: 0 shares
(2) Total value of shares to be acquired:
0 yen
NIPPON KAYAKU CO., LTD. is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of functional chemical products. The Company has three business segments. The Functional Chemical segment manufactures and sells functional materials, such as epoxy resin, ultraviolet curable resin and high-performance chemicals; pigment materials, including functional dyes, pigment for inkjet printers and others; catalysts, such as catalysts for acrylic and methacrylic acid manufacturing, as well as coloring materials, such as dyes and special coloring materials for nonfibrous products, among others. The Pharmaceutical segment supplies pharmaceutical products, medical intermediates and diagnostic medicines, among others. The Safety Systems segment provides inflators for airbags and micro gas generators for seatbelt pretensioners. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sale of agricultural chemicals.