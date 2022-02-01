Nippon Kayaku : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP] For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 January 28, 2021 Listed company: Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. Listed stock exchange: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange Code No.: 4272 URL: https://www.nipponkayaku.co.jp/english/ Representative (name, position): Atsuhiro Wakumoto, President Director in charge of inquiries: Tsutomu Kawamura, Executive Director, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division, Financial Group Filing date of quarterly securities report: February 10, 2022 Scheduled date for start of dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly results presentation meeting: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors) 1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021-December 31, 2021) (Figures shown are rounded down to the nearest million yen.) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages indicate amount of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent First three quarters Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % of fiscal year ending 138,095 9.9 17,339 47.1 18,781 54.6 14,058 56.7 March 31, 2022 First three quarters 125,655 (4.7) 11,790 (17.2) 12,145 (17.3) 8,971 (20.6) of fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 Note: Comprehensive income First three quarters of fiscal year ending March 31, 2022: 17,743 million yen (24.3%) First three quarters of fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: 14,274 million yen (44.6%) Profit attributable to owners Profit attributable to owners of parent per share-primary of parent per share-diluted First three quarters Yen Yen of fiscal year ending 83.10 83.09 March 31, 2022 First three quarters 52.53 52.53 of fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of December Million yen Million yen % 309,637 238,029 76.6 31, 2021 As of March 31, 294,535 228,273 77.2 2021 Reference: Equity As of December 31, 2021: 237,178 million yen As of March 31, 20201 227,506 million yen This document is an English translation of the Japanese-language original. All financial information has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.

Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP] For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 2. Status of Dividends Dividend amount per share End of first End of second End of third End of year Year quarter quarter quarter Yen Fiscal year ended - 15.00 - 15.00 30.00 March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending - 15.00 - March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 22.00 37.00 (forecast) Note: Changes to the most recent dividend forecast: None Also see the Notice of Revision to the Business Results Forecasts and Dividend Forecast announced today concerning the revision to the dividend forecast. 3. Consolidated Business Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022) (Percentages indicate amount of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Profit attributable to owners of parent owners of parent per share Full Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 184,000 6.1 20,000 31.6 21,400 29.4 15,400 22.5 91.03 year Note: Changes to the most recent forecast for consolidated business results: Yes Also see the Notice of Revision to the Business Results Forecasts and Dividend Forecast announced today concerning the revision to business results forecasts. Notes Significant changes in subsidiaries during the first three quarters (changes in designated subsidiaries that result in changes in scope of consolidation): None Adoption of special accounting methods for presenting the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None Changes to accounting policies and estimates and restatements Changes to accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards or similar items: Yes Changes other than [1]: None Changes to accounting estimates: None Restatements: None Note: See "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes to Accounting Policies)" on page 8 for further details. Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares issued at end of the fiscal period (including treasury stock) As of December 31, 2021: 177,503,570 shares

As of March 31, 2021: 177,503,570 shares Number of treasury stock at end of the fiscal period As of December 31, 2021: 9,257,789 shares

As of March 31, 2021: 6,710,650 shares Average number of shares during the fiscal period (cumulative)

First three quarters of fiscal year ending March 31, 2022: 169,174,386 shares

First three quarters of fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: 170,793,503 shares

