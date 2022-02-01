Nippon Kayaku : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP]
For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
January 28, 2021
Listed company: Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.
Listed stock exchange: First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code No.: 4272 URL: https://www.nipponkayaku.co.jp/english/
Representative (name, position): Atsuhiro Wakumoto, President
Director in charge of inquiries: Tsutomu Kawamura, Executive Director, General Manager of Finance & Accounting Division, Financial Group
Filing date of quarterly securities report: February 10, 2022
Scheduled date for start of dividend payments: -
Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
Quarterly results presentation meeting: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors)
1. Consolidated Business Results for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021-December 31, 2021)
(Figures shown are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentages indicate amount of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First three quarters
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of fiscal year ending
|
138,095
|
9.9
|
17,339
|
47.1
|
18,781
|
54.6
|
14,058
|
56.7
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
First three quarters
|
125,655
|
(4.7)
|
11,790
|
(17.2)
|
12,145
|
(17.3)
|
8,971
|
(20.6)
|
of fiscal year ended
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Comprehensive income
First three quarters of fiscal year ending March 31, 2022: 17,743 million yen (24.3%)
|
First three quarters of fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: 14,274 million yen (44.6%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners
|
Profit attributable to owners
|
|
|
of parent per share-primary
|
of parent per share-diluted
|
|
|
First three quarters
|
|
Yen
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of fiscal year ending
|
83.10
|
83.09
|
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
First three quarters
|
52.53
|
52.53
|
|
|
of fiscal year ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
Net assets
|
|
Equity ratio
|
As of December
|
Million yen
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
309,637
|
238,029
|
|
76.6
|
31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of March 31,
|
294,535
|
228,273
|
|
77.2
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reference: Equity
|
As of December 31, 2021: 237,178 million yen
|
|
|
As of March 31, 20201
|
227,506 million yen
|
This document is an English translation of the Japanese-language original.
All financial information has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.
Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP]
For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
2. Status of Dividends
|
|
|
Dividend amount per share
|
|
|
|
End of first
|
End of second
|
End of third
|
|
|
End of year
|
Year
|
|
quarter
|
quarter
|
quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yen
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ended
|
-
|
15.00
|
-
|
|
|
15.00
|
30.00
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
-
|
15.00
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal year ending
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
22.00
|
37.00
|
(forecast)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Changes to the most recent dividend forecast: None
Also see the Notice of Revision to the Business Results Forecasts and Dividend Forecast announced today concerning the revision to the dividend forecast.
3. Consolidated Business Results Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021-March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate amount of change from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
Operating income
|
Ordinary income
|
Profit attributable to
|
Profit attributable to
|
|
|
owners of parent
|
owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of parent per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full
|
Million yen
|
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Million yen
|
%
|
Yen
|
184,000
|
|
6.1
|
20,000
|
31.6
|
21,400
|
29.4
|
15,400
|
22.5
|
91.03
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: Changes to the most recent forecast for consolidated business results: Yes
Also see the Notice of Revision to the Business Results Forecasts and Dividend Forecast announced today concerning the revision to business results forecasts.
Notes
-
Significant changes in subsidiaries during the first three quarters (changes in designated subsidiaries that result in changes in scope of consolidation): None
-
Adoption of special accounting methods for presenting the quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
-
Changes to accounting policies and estimates and restatements
-
-
Changes to accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards or similar items: Yes
-
Changes other than [1]: None
-
Changes to accounting estimates: None
-
Restatements: None
Note: See "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes to Accounting Policies)" on page 8 for further details.
-
Number of shares issued (common stock)
-
-
Number of shares issued at end of the fiscal period (including treasury stock) As of December 31, 2021: 177,503,570 shares
As of March 31, 2021: 177,503,570 shares
-
Number of treasury stock at end of the fiscal period As of December 31, 2021: 9,257,789 shares
As of March 31, 2021: 6,710,650 shares
-
Average number of shares during the fiscal period (cumulative)
First three quarters of fiscal year ending March 31, 2022: 169,174,386 shares
First three quarters of fiscal year ended March 31, 2021: 170,793,503 shares
This document is an English translation of the Japanese-language original.
All financial information has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.
Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP]
For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
*Quarterly summary financial statements are not subject to audit by a certified public accountant or audit firm.
*Analysis related to appropriate use of the business results forecasts, and other notes (Disclaimer concerning forward-looking statements)
The information in this report constitutes forward-looking statements regarding future events and performance. This information is based on the beliefs and assumptions of management in light of information currently available to it at the time of announcement and subject to a number of uncertainties that may affect future results. Actual business results may differ substantially from the forecasts herein due to various factors. For matters pertaining to business forecasts, please refer to "(3) Analysis of Forward-looking Statements, Including Consolidated Business Forecasts" on page 3 of the Supplementary Information.
(How to obtain the materials for the briefing on quarterly financial results)
We have scheduled a teleconference for securities analysts and institutional investors on Friday, January 28, 2022. The materials for the briefing will be posted on the corporate website.
This document is an English translation of the Japanese-language original.
All financial information has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.
Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP]
For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
Supplementary Information
|
Contents
|
|
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Results for the First Three Quarters
|
2
|
(1) Analysis of Operating Results
|
2
|
(2) Analysis of Financial Position
|
3
|
(3) Analysis of Forward-looking Statements, including Consolidated Business Results Forecasts
|
3
|
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial
|
|
Statements
|
4
|
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
4
|
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income & Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
6
|
(3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
|
8
|
(Notes Regarding Assumptions for the Going Concern)
|
8
|
(Notes in Case of Significant Change in Shareholders' Equity)
|
8
|
(Changes to Accounting Policies)
|
8
|
(Segment Information and Other Items)
|
9
|
(Significant Subsequent Events)
|
10
This document is an English translation of parts of the Japanese-language original.
All financial information has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.
―1―
Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results [Japanese GAAP]
For the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
1. Qualitative Information Concerning Results for the First Three Quarters
(1) Analysis of Operating Results
During the first three quarters of this consolidated fiscal year (April 1 to December 31, 2021), the global economy saw economic activity begin to return to normal and signs of economic recovery, due in part to progress on vaccinations for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). However, the impacts of the semiconductor shortage and the automobile industry production cuts, caused by difficulty in procuring parts during the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asia, were exacerbated in Japan and overseas. Deceleration of the Chinese economy and the spread of COVID-19 variants are also causing increasing concern about the impact on the global economy.
Amid these conditions, the Nippon Kayaku Group worked to implement the key themes and resolve the mid- and long-term key issues outlined in "KAYAKU Next Stage," the mid-term business plan launched in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, while also making active use of staggered working hours, telecommuting, and other systems amid the restrictions imposed on corporate activities. We took these steps to ensure the safety of employees working in the Company and at Group companies while also implementing a new lifestyle and promote efficient workstyles aimed at minimizing the impact on our business.
As a result, net sales for the first three quarters of this consolidated fiscal year totaled 138,095 million yen, an increase of 12,439 million yen (9.9%) year-on-year. Sales in all of the businesses outperformed the first three quarters of the previous fiscal year.
Operating income totaled 17,339 million yen, an increase of 5,549 million yen (47.1%) year-on-year. Ordinary income totaled 18,781 million yen, an increase of 6,636 million yen (54.6%) year-on-year.
Profit attributable to owners of parent was 14,058 million yen, an increase of 5,087 million yen (56.7%) year-on- year.
Regarding changes in accounting policies, the Company implemented the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29, revised March 31, 2020) and other guidance from the beginning of the first quarter of this consolidated fiscal year. We have therefore used numbers based on calculation methods subject to different standards than in the same period of the previous fiscal year. See 2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, (3) Notes to Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes to Accounting Policies) for further details.
Performance by business segment is as described below.
[Functional Chemicals Business]
Sales rose to 58,545 million yen, an increase of 6,417 million yen (12.3%) year-on-year.
The functional materials business as a whole outperformed the first three quarters of the previous fiscal year. The outperformance resulted from strong sales of epoxy resins used in semiconductor encapsulation and circuit boards, and LCD cleaners from increased demand for IT equipment due to telecommuting, in addition to the proliferation of high-speed (5G) communications devices and IoT, and the increasingly sophisticated electronic equipment in vehicles.
The color materials business as a whole outperformed the first three quarters of the previous fiscal year. This outperformance was resulted from a rebound in demand for colorants for inkjet printers in industrial applications and dyes for textiles, in addition to sales of colorants for inkjet printers for consumer use on par with the previous fiscal year.
The catalyst business underperformed the first three quarters of the previous fiscal year because of the lull between customer replacement periods.
In the Polatechno business, a rebound in demand for polarizing films for LCD projectors and dye-type polarizing films, in addition to strong sales of components for X-ray analysis systems resulted in outperformance of the Polatechno business as a whole, compared with the first three quarters of the previous fiscal year.
Segment profit totaled 9,539 million yen, an increase of 4,353 million yen (83.9%) year-on-year. This increase resulted from growth in sales in the functional materials business, the color materials business, and the Polatechno business.
[Pharmaceuticals Business]
Sales were 39,746 million yen, an increase of 1,433 million yen (3.7%) year-on-year.
Pharmaceuticals in Japan outperformed the first three quarters of the previous fiscal year due to the contribution from the launch of the new generic anti-cancer drug PEMETREXED in July, in addition to market penetration of the biomedicine PORTRAZZA® and growth in the switch to antibody biosimilars and cancer-related generics.
Sales of diagnostic drugs underperformed while sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients for the Japanese domestic market, exports, and sales of contract production outperformed the same period of the previous fiscal year.
Segment profit totaled 6,898 million yen, an increase of 87 million yen (1.3%) year-on-year.
This document is an English translation of parts of the Japanese-language original.
All financial information has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan.
―2―
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.