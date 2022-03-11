Nippon Koei : Notice of Commencement of Preparations for Transition to a Holding Company Structure and Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Split)

Nippon Koei Co., Ltd. March 10, 2022 Notice of Commencement of Preparations for Transition to a Holding Company Structure and Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Split) As a result of consideration following the announcement of the "Notice Concerning Commencement of Consideration of Transition to a Pure Holding Company Structure" dated June 10, 2021, Nippon Koei has decided to commence preparations for the transition to a holding company structure scheduled for July 2023. In addition, as a result of consideration regarding organizational integration between Nippon Koei's Urban & Spatial Development Business and Tamano Consultants Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "TSC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nippon Koei, following the announcement of the "Notice Concerning Commencement of Consideration of Organizational Integration of a Certain Part of the Company's Business and Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company" dated September 17, 2021, it was resolved that Nippon Koei's Urban & Spatial Development Business would be succeeded by TSC on July 1, 2022, by the method of company split (simplified absorption-type split) (hereinafter "the Company Split") and to conclude an absorption-type split agreement regarding this (hereinafter "the Agreement"). At the same time, TSC will change its trade name to Nippon Koei Urban Space Co., Ltd. Since the Company Split is a simplified absorption-type split whereby a wholly-owned subsidiary succeeds to part of Nippon Koei's business, the disclosed items and contents have been partially abbreviated. 1． Transition to Holding Company Structure (1) Background and aims In the Long-term Management Strategy targeting 2030, Nippon Koei positioned the Consulting Business, Urban & Spatial Development Business, and Energy Business as its three core businesses based on the strategy of continuing to respond to social issues and is aiming for further growth. To this end, Nippon Koei will establish a pure holding company responsible for overall group strategy with the aim of conducting a transition to a management system in which each operating company responsible for executing business can fully demonstrate its responsibility and flexibility. As a result of considering how to deepen group management and ensure more reliable growth from the medium- to long perspective through measures such as the appropriate allocation of management resources and further strengthening of group governance, it was determined that transition to a holding company structure would be the optimal solution.

(2) Method of Transition and Schedule Assuming that the plan receives approval at the General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for late September 2022 and that approval is obtained for the necessary designated procedures, the pure holding company will be established by share transfer by July 2023. At the same time, through a company split method with Nippon Koei as the splitting company, in addition to the Urban & Spatial Development Business, the company will spin off the Consulting Business and Energy Business, as well as the business management and sales functions of the entire group, and make them wholly- owned subsidiaries of the pure holding company by around October 2023. *The details concerning the transition to the holding company structure will be announced as soon as they are decided. 2. Company Split of Urban & Spatial Development Business and Succession to TSC (1) Aims of the Company Split As part of the transition to the holding company structure, Nippon Koei has decided to have TSC take over the company's Urban & Spatial Development Business through the Company Split. In recent years, a growing number of projects, such as urban development and redevelopment projects, have required both civil engineering and architectural perspectives, and customers' needs have been increasing in these areas. Against this background, integration will be promoted between Nippon Koei's Urban & Spatial Development Business, which undertakes urban design including architectural and landscape design, and TSC, which has an impressive track record working with local governments, etc. on community development. Through this integration, we will integrate the technologies and functions of both civil engineering and construction fields, aim to enter the urban infrastructure formation market in Japan and overseas, and promote urban / regional revitalization projects, public-private partnership projects, and smart city development. By becoming a comprehensive producer company with more proposal and development capabilities than ever before, we will evolve into a highly competitive company and work to form a sustainable city. In addition to cultivating markets in Japan and overseas and entering the urban infrastructure development market, as well as providing services through an organization integrating Nippon Koei's Urban & Spatial Development Business with TSC, we are also strongly promoting collaboration with the Consulting Business and Energy Business, as well as our consolidated subsidiary BDP Holdings Limited, a British architectural design company, and the Japanese architectural design company Kisho Kurokawa Architect & Associates for the comprehensive production of urban spaces while demonstrating the strengths of each company.

Outline of the Company Split 1) Schedule of the Company Split (i) Date of Board of Directors resolution March 10, 2022 (ii) Date of conclusion of agreement on absorption-type April 1, 2022 company split (iii) Date of coming into force July 1, 2022 (planned) *The Company Split is planned to be implemented without obtaining approval by a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders, in accordance with Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act. 2) Method of the Company Split The company split will be an absorption-type company split in which Nippon Koei is the splitting company and TSC is the successor company. 3) Details of allocation of shares relating to the Company Split At the time of the Company Split, TSC will issue 133,000 ordinary shares and allocate and deliver them to Nippon Koei. Handling of new share warrants and warrant bonds arising from the Company Split Not applicable Increase/decrease in capital through the Company Split There will be no increase/decrease in capital through the company split. 6) Rights and obligations succeeded by the successor company TSC will succeed, to the extent designated in the Agreement, to the assets, debts, contracts and other rights and obligations related to this business on the date of coming into force. 7) Prospect of performance of obligations It has been determined that TSC will have no problem performing its obligations in the Company Split.

(3) Overview of companies party to the Company Split (as of February 28, 2022) Splitting company Successor company (i) Trade name Nippon Koei Co., Ltd. Tamano Consultants Co., Ltd. (trade name to be changed to Nippon Koei Urban Space Co., Ltd. on July 1, 2022） (ii) Address 5-4 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 2-17-14 Higashisakura, Higashi-ku, Nagoya (iii) Name/title of representative Hiroaki Shinya, Representative Naoki Makimura, Representative Director and President Director and President (iv) Business contents Development and construction Construction consultant (surveying, technology consulting services and design, urban planning, subdivision, technical assessment services; site compensation, etc.) design and construction of electric power facilities and various types of construction work; manufacture and sale of power-related equipment, electronic equipment and devices (v) Capital 7,501 million yen 1,682 million yen (vi) Date established June 7, 1946 October 1, 1951 (vii) Number of shares issued 15,060,314 shares 1,064,000 shares (viii) End of fiscal year June 30 June 30 (ix) Major shareholders and The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Nippon Koei Co., Ltd.: 100％ shareholding ratio Ltd. (Trust Account): 6.8% (as of June 30, 2021) Nippon Koei Employee' Stockholders Association: 6.3% MUFG Bank, Ltd.: 4.9% Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account): 4.8% Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company: 3.8% (x) Operating results and financial position for most recent fiscal year End of fiscal year June 30, 2021(Consolidated: IFRS) June 30, 2021(Non-consolidated: Japan GAAP) Equity attributable to owners of 70,725 million yen Net assets 6,399 million yen parent Total assets 156,137 million yen Total assets 13,087 million yen Equity attributable to owners of 4,699.82 yen Net asset per 6,014.46 yen parent per share share Revenue 117,859 million yen Net sales 14,050 million yen Operating profit 7,128 million yen Operating 1,202 million yen income Profit before tax 7,176 million yen Income before 986 million yen income taxes Profit attributed to owners of parent 4,531 million yen Net income 625 million yen Basic earnings per share 300.00 yen Net income per 587.65 yen shar