    1954   JP3703200000

NIPPON KOEI CO., LTD.

(1954)
  Report
Nippon Koei : Notice of Commencement of Preparations for Transition to a Holding Company Structure and Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Split)

03/11/2022 | 02:26am EST
Nippon Koei Co., Ltd.

March 10, 2022

Notice of Commencement of Preparations for Transition to a Holding Company Structure

and Company Split (Simplified Absorption-type Split)

As a result of consideration following the announcement of the "Notice Concerning Commencement of Consideration of Transition to a Pure Holding Company Structure" dated June 10, 2021, Nippon Koei has decided to commence preparations for the transition to a holding company structure scheduled for July 2023.

In addition, as a result of consideration regarding organizational integration between Nippon Koei's Urban & Spatial Development Business and Tamano Consultants Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "TSC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nippon Koei, following the announcement of the "Notice Concerning Commencement of Consideration of Organizational Integration of a Certain Part of the Company's Business and Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company" dated September 17, 2021, it was resolved that Nippon Koei's Urban & Spatial Development Business would be succeeded by TSC on July 1, 2022, by the method of company split (simplified absorption-type split) (hereinafter "the Company Split") and to conclude an absorption-type split agreement regarding this (hereinafter "the Agreement"). At the same time, TSC will change its trade name to Nippon Koei Urban Space Co., Ltd.

Since the Company Split is a simplified absorption-type split whereby a wholly-owned subsidiary succeeds to part of Nippon Koei's business, the disclosed items and contents have been partially abbreviated.

1 Transition to Holding Company Structure

(1) Background and aims

In the Long-term Management Strategy targeting 2030, Nippon Koei positioned the Consulting Business, Urban & Spatial Development Business, and Energy Business as its three core businesses based on the strategy of continuing to respond to social issues and is aiming for further growth. To this end, Nippon Koei will establish a pure holding company responsible for overall group strategy with the aim of conducting a transition to a management system in which each operating company responsible for executing business can fully demonstrate its responsibility and flexibility. As a result of considering how to deepen group management and ensure more reliable growth from the medium- to long perspective through measures such as the appropriate allocation of management resources and further strengthening of group governance, it was determined that transition to a holding company structure would be the optimal solution.

(2) Method of Transition and Schedule

Assuming that the plan receives approval at the General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for late September 2022 and that approval is obtained for the necessary designated procedures, the pure holding company will be established by share transfer by July 2023. At the same time, through a company split method with Nippon Koei as the splitting company, in addition to the Urban & Spatial Development Business, the company will spin off the Consulting Business and Energy Business, as well as the business management and sales functions of the entire group, and make them wholly- owned subsidiaries of the pure holding company by around October 2023.

*The details concerning the transition to the holding company structure will be announced as soon as they are decided.

2. Company Split of Urban & Spatial Development Business and Succession to TSC

(1) Aims of the Company Split

As part of the transition to the holding company structure, Nippon Koei has decided to have TSC take over the company's Urban & Spatial Development Business through the Company Split.

In recent years, a growing number of projects, such as urban development and redevelopment projects, have required both civil engineering and architectural perspectives, and customers' needs have been increasing in these areas. Against this background, integration will be promoted between Nippon Koei's Urban & Spatial Development Business, which undertakes urban design including architectural and landscape design, and TSC, which has an impressive track record working with local governments, etc. on community development.

Through this integration, we will integrate the technologies and functions of both civil engineering and construction fields, aim to enter the urban infrastructure formation market in Japan and overseas, and promote

urban / regional revitalization projects, public-private partnership projects, and smart city development. By becoming a comprehensive producer company with more proposal and development capabilities than ever before, we will evolve into a highly competitive company and work to form a sustainable city.

In addition to cultivating markets in Japan and overseas and entering the urban infrastructure development market, as well as providing services through an organization integrating Nippon Koei's Urban & Spatial Development Business with TSC, we are also strongly promoting collaboration with the Consulting Business and Energy Business, as well as our consolidated subsidiary BDP Holdings Limited, a British architectural design company, and the Japanese architectural design company Kisho Kurokawa Architect & Associates for the comprehensive production of urban spaces while demonstrating the strengths of each company.

  1. Outline of the Company Split 1) Schedule of the Company Split

(i)

Date of Board of Directors resolution

March 10, 2022

(ii)

Date of conclusion of agreement on absorption-type

April 1, 2022

company split

(iii)

Date of coming into force

July 1, 2022 (planned)

*The Company Split is planned to be implemented without obtaining approval by a resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders, in accordance with Article 784, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.

2) Method of the Company Split

The company split will be an absorption-type company split in which Nippon Koei is the splitting company and TSC is the successor company.

3) Details of allocation of shares relating to the Company Split

At the time of the Company Split, TSC will issue 133,000 ordinary shares and allocate and deliver them to Nippon Koei.

  1. Handling of new share warrants and warrant bonds arising from the Company Split Not applicable
  2. Increase/decrease in capital through the Company Split

There will be no increase/decrease in capital through the company split.

6) Rights and obligations succeeded by the successor company

TSC will succeed, to the extent designated in the Agreement, to the assets, debts, contracts and other rights and obligations related to this business on the date of coming into force.

7) Prospect of performance of obligations

It has been determined that TSC will have no problem performing its obligations in the Company Split.

(3) Overview of companies party to the Company Split (as of February 28, 2022)

Splitting company

Successor company

(i)

Trade name

Nippon Koei Co., Ltd.

Tamano Consultants Co., Ltd.

(trade name to be changed to Nippon

Koei Urban Space Co., Ltd. on July 1,

2022

(ii)

Address

5-4 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

2-17-14 Higashisakura, Higashi-ku,

Nagoya

(iii)

Name/title of representative

Hiroaki Shinya, Representative

Naoki Makimura, Representative

Director and President

Director and President

(iv)

Business contents

Development and construction

Construction consultant (surveying,

technology consulting services and

design, urban planning, subdivision,

technical assessment services;

site compensation, etc.)

design and construction of electric

power facilities and various types of

construction work; manufacture and

sale of power-related equipment,

electronic equipment and devices

(v)

Capital

7,501 million yen

1,682 million yen

(vi) Date established

June 7, 1946

October 1, 1951

(vii) Number of shares issued

15,060,314 shares

1,064,000 shares

(viii) End of fiscal year

June 30

June 30

(ix) Major shareholders and

The Master Trust Bank of Japan,

Nippon Koei Co., Ltd.: 100

shareholding ratio

Ltd. (Trust Account): 6.8%

(as of June 30, 2021)

Nippon Koei Employee'

Stockholders Association: 6.3%

MUFG Bank, Ltd.: 4.9%

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust

Account): 4.8%

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance

Company: 3.8%

(x) Operating results and financial position for most recent fiscal year

End of fiscal year

June 30, 2021(Consolidated: IFRS)

June 30, 2021(Non-consolidated: Japan

GAAP)

Equity attributable to owners of

70,725 million yen

Net assets

6,399 million yen

parent

Total assets

156,137 million yen

Total assets

13,087 million yen

Equity attributable to owners of

4,699.82 yen

Net asset per

6,014.46 yen

parent per share

share

Revenue

117,859 million yen

Net sales

14,050 million yen

Operating profit

7,128 million yen

Operating

1,202 million yen

income

Profit before tax

7,176 million yen

Income before

986 million yen

income taxes

Profit attributed to owners of parent

4,531 million yen

Net income

625 million yen

Basic earnings per share

300.00 yen

Net income per

587.65 yen

shar

  1. Overview of business to be split off 1) Contents of business to be split off
    Urban & spatial development business including architecture and landscaping
  1. Operating results of business to be split off (year ended June 30, 2021; Japan GAAP) Net sales: 2,064 million yen
  2. Items and amounts of assets and liabilities to split off

Assets

Liabilities

Item

Amount

Item

Amount

Current assets

812 million yen

Current liabilities

249 million yen

Non-current assets

92 million yen

Non-current liabilities

million yen

Total

904 million yen

Total

249 million yen

NoteSince the above amounts are calculated based on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2021, the amounts to be actually succeeded will be calculated by adding or subtracting the increase or decrease to or from the above amounts up to the day before the date of coming into force.

(5) Status of Nippon Koei after the Company Split

There will be no change of the trade name, address, names and titles of representatives, business contents, capital, and fiscal year end of Nippon Koei through the Company Split.

(6) Status of successor company after the Company Split (as of July 1, 2022 (planned))

(i)

Trade name

Nippon Koei Urban Space Co., Ltd.

(ii)

Address

2-17-14 Higashisakura, Higashi-ku, Nagoya

(The Tokyo office will move from 2-26-2 Nishinippori, Arakawa-ku,

Tokyo to Kojimachi Mid Square, 4-2 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

(iii)

Names/titles of

Naoki Makimura, Director and Chairman

representatives

Noriaki Yoshida, Director and President

(iv)

Business contents

Consulting services on civil engineering, architecture, etc., urban

development projects, etc.

(v)

Capital

1,682 million yen

(vi)

Fiscal year end

June 30

(7) Future Outlook

The impact of the Company Split on Nippon Koei's consolidated results will be negligible.

- Ends -

Disclaimer

Nippon Koei Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 07:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
