Nippon Koei : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31,2021

Representative: Ryuichi Arimoto, Representative Director and President
Contact: Yasushi Hirusaki, Director General, Corporate Management Headquarters, Director
Phone: +81-3-3238-8040
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: May 14, 2021
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: None
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2021
245.00
-
March 31, 2020
225.03
-
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
March 31, 2021
160,793
64,429
39.2
June 30, 2020
130,215
59,470
44.7
(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2021: ¥63,109 million
As of June 30, 2020: ¥58,245 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended June 30, 2020
-
-
-
75.00
75.00
Fiscal year ending June 30, 2021
-
-
-
Fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 (Forecast)
75.00
75.00
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: None
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2021 (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net income
to owners of parent
per share
[Japanese
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
GAAP]
Full year
116,600
3.9
7,100
54.7
7,000
52.1
2,600
(4.7)
171.90
Revenue
Operating income
Income before Tax
Income attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
[IFRS]
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
117,200
-
6,200
-
5,700
-
3,400
-
224.79
(Note) 1.
Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently: Yes
2. The Company has decided to voluntarily apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year-end of fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Accordingly, in addition to the consolidated financial results forecast based on Japanese GAAP, the Company discloses financial estimates based on IFRS. The percentage change from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, for which the Japanese GAAP was applied, is not shown in the above table.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: Yes
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Total number of issued shares (common stock)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury stock)
As of March 31, 2021
:
15,948,054 shares
As of June 30, 2020
:
15,933,058 shares
2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the period
As of March 31, 2021
:
899,426 shares
As of June 30, 2020
:
861,023 shares
3) Average number of shares during the period
Nine months ended March 31,2021
:
15,125,221 shares
Nine months ended March 31,2020
:
15,148,064 shares
These consolidated financial results are not subject to quarterly audit procedures by certified public accountants or audit firms.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes (Caution regarding forward-looking statements)
The earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements disclosed herein are based on information available to the Company as of the date of publication of this document and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual results, etc. may differ significantly due to a wide range of factors.
2
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results
Explanation of Operating Results
During the nine months ended March 31, 2021 (July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), the Japanese economy remained in a difficult position due to COVID-19, but the trend toward economic recovery had continued while involving weakness in some parts. We need to pay close attention to the impact of the infection on the domestic and international economy. Similarly, we need to closely monitor the impact of fluctuations in financial and capital markets.
With regard to the business environment surrounding Nippon Koei Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group"), the Domestic Consulting Business is expected to remain strong since the Japanese government's budget for public works projects in fiscal year 2021 is expected to maintain at the same level as the previous fiscal year. On the other hand, the future of the International Consulting Business is uncertain due to the travel restrictions accompanying the spread of COVID-19, although it is expected that the Japanese government will continue with its high-quality infrastructure system export strategy. In the Power Engineering Business, new business opportunities and competition are expected to arise as a result of the reform of the electric power system, while the severe business environment is expected to continue as customers continue to request cost reductions when upgrading existing electric power facilities. In the Urban & Spatial Development Business, while the impact of Brexit on demand for architectural design in the U.K. is a continuing concern, demand for infrastructure development is expected to increase as urbanization progresses in Asian countries. In the Energy Business, demand for renewable energy is expected to grow as the world shifts to development of low-carbonization and energy resource decentralization.
Under these circumstances, based on the Medium-Term Management Plan "NK-Innovation 2021" (from July 2018 to June 2021), with the fundamental principles of "Continue evolution into global consulting and engineering firm," the Group tackled the five business strategies of "Enhancement of operating system for Railways Business," "Overseas expansion of Urban & Spatial Development Business," "Establishment of Energy Business," "Creation of businesses and overseas expansion of Consulting Business," and "Product development and overseas expansion of Power Engineering Business." Moreover, as group-wide measures to realize these goals, the Group actively advanced "Establishment of one-stop marketing system," "Investment in technologies and human resources," and "Enhancement of group governance."
On the other hand, the Group is taking steps to prevent COVID-19 with an active defense system to protect the lives and health of employees and their families and to minimize the impact on customers. Our internal policy is to promote telework and other work style reforms, developing relevant infrastructure and various rules, and achieving a work-life balance and improving productivity. We are taking measures to secure sufficient cash reserves in order to prepare for uncertainty in business activities, such as long-term borrowing of funds and increasing working capital line of credit and commitment lines.
Although some businesses were affected by the spread of COVID-19 and the Group ended the nine months of the fiscal year with orders received having decreased 14.8% year on year to ¥82,306 million, net sales increased 2.0% year on year to ¥85,833 million, operating income increased 71.3% year on year to ¥8,506 million, and ordinary income increased 65.9% year on year to ¥8,491 million, thanks to the solid demand and efficient business operations in the Domestic Consulting Business and International Consulting Business. Net income attributable to owners of parent increased 8.7% year on year to ¥3,705 million due to an impairment loss of ¥1,847 million recorded for a hydroelectric power plant in Java, Indonesia, that is under construction by PT. CIKAENGAN TIRTA ENERGI, a consolidated subsidiary, owning to repair work and business plan review as a result of ground deformation caused by abnormal rainfall.
Business results for each segment are as follows:
2
[Domestic Consulting]
As for the Domestic Consulting Business, we worked thoroughly to manage costs related to indirect operations, while promoting the assignment of human resources engaged in the International Consulting Business to work within Japan and receiving orders jointly. At the same time, we worked to support the promotion of the global strategy through collaboration with the International Consulting Business and the R&D Center, and to develop new businesses by utilizing management knowhow, as the core, to improve the value of infrastructure.
As a result, orders received increased 9.6% year on year to ¥39,060 million and net sales increased 4.8% year on year to ¥41,290 million. Operating income increased 45.5% year on year to ¥6,471 million due to cost reduction through travel expense control, etc. and operational efficiency improvement and ordinary income increased 34.8% year on year to ¥5,932 million.
[International Consulting]
In the International Consulting Business, we worked on acquiring and developing human resources, mainly in the railways business, while enhancing project management capabilities to strengthen the production system and practicing strict management of profit, risks, and safety. In addition, we reviewed contracts and promoted domestic business operations in response to the impact of the spread of COVID-19.
As a result, orders received decreased 34.6% year on year to ¥20,216 million and net sales increased 1.4% year on year to ¥16,923 million. Meanwhile, as travel restrictions contributed to lower costs, operating income increased 783.6% year on year to ¥1,541 million and ordinary income increased 985.2% year on year to ¥1,563 million.
[Power Engineering]
In the Power Engineering Business, we expanded the mechanical and electrical consulting business into new areas including traffic and transportation, as well as maintenance and management in view of global development, and strengthened group-wide cooperation. We also made efforts to increase price competitiveness with rigorous cost reductions and enhance the sales force. However, there were delays in orders and operations due to the spread of COVID-19 both in Japan and overseas.
As a result, orders received decreased 32.3% year on year to ¥11,625 million and net sales decreased 5.7% year on year to ¥11,688 million. Operating income decreased 43.1% year on year to ¥956 million due to mainly the provision for loss on construction contracts of ¥118 million resulting from budget overruns for the vertical water turbine projects. Ordinary income decreased 43.5% year on year to ¥911 million.
[Urban & Spatial Development]
In the Urban & Spatial Development Business, we responded to changes in the U.K. market and expanded our business in the Commonwealth markets, centering on Canada, while making efforts to expand our business in the Asian market through Group-wide collaboration by Singapore Representative Office. However, we continue to receive orders split in stages, not orders placed at one time, due to the spread of COVID-19.
As a result, orders received decreased 11.6% year on year to ¥11,272 million, net sales increased 6.7% year on year to ¥14,719 million, operating income increased 30.5% year on year to ¥996 million and ordinary income increased 22.5% year on year to ¥754 million.
[Energy Business]
In Energy Business, we worked to improve earnings from the power generation business such as renewable energy, formulate new projects, including PFI (Private Finance Initiative) business that utilize private funds, and promote the energy management business mainly in Europe, though, we are seeing delays in the rollout of the business in the region.
As a result, orders received decreased 31.7% year on year to ¥65 million. Net sales decreased 36.2% to ¥544 million, compared with the previous fiscal year when sales for the U.K. storage battery EPC project were recorded. Operating loss decreased 12.9% year on year to ¥250 million, and ordinary income was ¥144 million mainly due
3
