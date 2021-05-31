Nippon Koei : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended March 31,2021

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None

2. The Company has decided to voluntarily apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) from the year-end of fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. Accordingly, in addition to the consolidated financial results forecast based on Japanese GAAP, the Company discloses financial estimates based on IFRS. The percentage change from the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, for which the Japanese GAAP was applied, is not shown in the above table.

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Financial Results

Explanation of Operating Results

During the nine months ended March 31, 2021 (July 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021), the Japanese economy remained in a difficult position due to COVID-19, but the trend toward economic recovery had continued while involving weakness in some parts. We need to pay close attention to the impact of the infection on the domestic and international economy. Similarly, we need to closely monitor the impact of fluctuations in financial and capital markets.

With regard to the business environment surrounding Nippon Koei Co., Ltd. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together, the "Group"), the Domestic Consulting Business is expected to remain strong since the Japanese government's budget for public works projects in fiscal year 2021 is expected to maintain at the same level as the previous fiscal year. On the other hand, the future of the International Consulting Business is uncertain due to the travel restrictions accompanying the spread of COVID-19, although it is expected that the Japanese government will continue with its high-quality infrastructure system export strategy. In the Power Engineering Business, new business opportunities and competition are expected to arise as a result of the reform of the electric power system, while the severe business environment is expected to continue as customers continue to request cost reductions when upgrading existing electric power facilities. In the Urban & Spatial Development Business, while the impact of Brexit on demand for architectural design in the U.K. is a continuing concern, demand for infrastructure development is expected to increase as urbanization progresses in Asian countries. In the Energy Business, demand for renewable energy is expected to grow as the world shifts to development of low-carbonization and energy resource decentralization.

Under these circumstances, based on the Medium-Term Management Plan "NK-Innovation 2021" (from July 2018 to June 2021), with the fundamental principles of "Continue evolution into global consulting and engineering firm," the Group tackled the five business strategies of "Enhancement of operating system for Railways Business," "Overseas expansion of Urban & Spatial Development Business," "Establishment of Energy Business," "Creation of businesses and overseas expansion of Consulting Business," and "Product development and overseas expansion of Power Engineering Business." Moreover, as group-wide measures to realize these goals, the Group actively advanced "Establishment of one-stop marketing system," "Investment in technologies and human resources," and "Enhancement of group governance."

On the other hand, the Group is taking steps to prevent COVID-19 with an active defense system to protect the lives and health of employees and their families and to minimize the impact on customers. Our internal policy is to promote telework and other work style reforms, developing relevant infrastructure and various rules, and achieving a work-life balance and improving productivity. We are taking measures to secure sufficient cash reserves in order to prepare for uncertainty in business activities, such as long-term borrowing of funds and increasing working capital line of credit and commitment lines.

Although some businesses were affected by the spread of COVID-19 and the Group ended the nine months of the fiscal year with orders received having decreased 14.8% year on year to ¥82,306 million, net sales increased 2.0% year on year to ¥85,833 million, operating income increased 71.3% year on year to ¥8,506 million, and ordinary income increased 65.9% year on year to ¥8,491 million, thanks to the solid demand and efficient business operations in the Domestic Consulting Business and International Consulting Business. Net income attributable to owners of parent increased 8.7% year on year to ¥3,705 million due to an impairment loss of ¥1,847 million recorded for a hydroelectric power plant in Java, Indonesia, that is under construction by PT. CIKAENGAN TIRTA ENERGI, a consolidated subsidiary, owning to repair work and business plan review as a result of ground deformation caused by abnormal rainfall.

Business results for each segment are as follows:

