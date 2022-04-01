Log in
NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Nippon Life India Asset Management : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

04/01/2022 | 01:33am EDT
April 1, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai 400 001

G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

BSE Scrip Code: 540767

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

NSE Scrip Symbol: NAM-INDIA

Dear Sir(s),

Sub.:

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

In reference to certain media reports pertaining to Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited ("Company") & Mr. Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO with regard to the investments by Nippon India Mutual Fund (earlier known as 'Reliance Mutual Fund') in the AT1 Bonds issued by of Yes Bank Limited, we wish to inform as under-

  • 1. There is an ongoing investigation by SEBI in this matter.

  • 2. SEBI has been asking the Company & its executives' certain information with respect to the aforesaid investment as well as information with respect to certain third parties, as may be available with us. The Company and its executives are constantly working along with its legal advisors to assist the regulator in any inquiries, it may have in this regard.

  • 3. As a responsible corporate, we always remain committed to all our stakeholders.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For and on Behalf of

Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited

Nilufer Shekhawat

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 05:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
