Nippon Life India Asset Management : Reply to Clarification Sought

July 13, 2022
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Plot No. C/1, G Block,
Mumbai 400 001
Bandra Kurla Complex,
BSE Scrip Code: 540767
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
NSE Scrip Symbol: NAM-INDIA
Sub.: Your mail dated July 13, 2022 seeking clarification on Regulation 30 of LODR regarding appointment
Dear Sir/ Madam,
We confirm that Mr. Minoru Kimura and Mr. Tomohiro Yao, the Directors appointed in the AGM held on July 12, 2022 are not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited
Nilufer Shekhawat
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
