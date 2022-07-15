Nippon Life India Asset Management : Reply to Clarification Sought

July 13, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal Street, Fort, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Mumbai 400 001 Bandra Kurla Complex, BSE Scrip Code: 540767 Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051 NSE Scrip Symbol: NAM-INDIA

Sub.: Your mail dated July 13, 2022 seeking clarification on Regulation 30 of LODR regarding appointment

Dear Sir/ Madam,

We confirm that Mr. Minoru Kimura and Mr. Tomohiro Yao, the Directors appointed in the AGM held on July 12, 2022 are not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited

Nilufer Shekhawat

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer