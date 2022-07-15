Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAM-INDIA   INE298J01013

NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(NAM-INDIA)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
285.50 INR   -0.97%
12:24aNIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
07/12NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Appointment
PU
07/12Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Life India Asset Management : Reply to Clarification Sought

07/15/2022 | 12:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 13, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Plot No. C/1, G Block,

Mumbai 400 001

Bandra Kurla Complex,

BSE Scrip Code: 540767

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

NSE Scrip Symbol: NAM-INDIA

Sub.: Your mail dated July 13, 2022 seeking clarification on Regulation 30 of LODR regarding appointment

Dear Sir/ Madam,

We confirm that Mr. Minoru Kimura and Mr. Tomohiro Yao, the Directors appointed in the AGM held on July 12, 2022 are not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited

Nilufer Shekhawat

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 04:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
12:24aNIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Reply to Clarification Sought
PU
07/12NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Appointment
PU
07/12Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
07/12Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Declares Final Dividend for the Financial Ye..
CI
06/16Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Proposes to Declare A Final Dividend for the..
CI
04/28Nomura Adjusts Nippon Life India Asset Management's Price Target to 400 Indian Rupees F..
MT
04/26NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Monitoring Agency Report
PU
04/26NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT : Record Date
PU
04/26TRANSCRIPT : Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 20..
CI
04/26Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quar..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 16 324 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2023 8 311 M 104 M 104 M
Net cash 2023 3 592 M 44,9 M 44,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,4x
Yield 2023 3,62%
Capitalization 178 B 2 221 M 2 221 M
EV / Sales 2023 10,7x
EV / Sales 2024 9,39x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 22,7%
Chart NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 285,50 INR
Average target price 384,70 INR
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundeep Sikka Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Prateek Jain Chief Financial Officer
Muneesh Sud Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Nilufer Shekhawat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ameeta Chatterjee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON LIFE INDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED-18.86%2 253
BLACKSTONE INC.-29.36%64 046
KKR & CO. INC.-38.03%27 361
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-17.88%17 269
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-28.10%12 038
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-43.11%11 282