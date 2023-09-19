Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd.(TSE:5703) dropped from S&P Japan 500
Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd.(TSE:5703) dropped from S&P Japan 500
September 19, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
|Delayed Japan Exchange 11:53:37 2023-09-18 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1763.00 JPY
|+0.06%
|+3.64%
|+16.52%
|May. 15
|Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Mar. 31
|Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd.(TSE:5703) dropped from Nikkei 225 Index
|CI
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|1763.00 JPY
|+0.06%
|+3.64%
|738 M $
|Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd.(TSE:5703) dropped from Nikkei 225 Index
|CI
|NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
|FA
|Nikkei to add Oriental Land, JAL to Nikkei 225 index
|RE
|Central Bank, Earnings Outlooks Blunt Tokyo Shares
|MT
|NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
|FA
|JIC PE Fund I, managed by JIC Capital Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire 46% stake in Toyo Aluminium K.K..
|CI
|NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
|FA
|Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. Announces Interim Dividend
|CI
|Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year End of 2022
|CI
|NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
|FA
|Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Period Ended March 31, 2022
|CI
|Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021
|CI
|Japanese shares end lower as pandemic curbs hit risk appetite
|RE
|NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
|FA
|Japanese shares rise on economic recovery hopes, Nomura falls
|RE
|Nikkei 225 Gains 0.4%, Extends Gains on COVID-19 Vaccine Outlook
|MT
|Japan stocks end lower as firmer yen, U.S. political uncertainty weigh
|RE
|Japanese shares fall on rising yen, U.S. political uncertainty
|RE
|NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LTD. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
|FA
|Japanese stocks slip as economy shrinks at record rate on pandemic hit
|RE
|Japanese shares fall as economy shrinks at record rate on pandemic woes
|RE
|NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend
|FA
|Japanese stocks nudge higher amid cautious optimism about trade talks
|RE
|NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
|FA
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+16.52%
|738 M $
|+43.48%
|738 M $
|+107.67%
|739 M $
|-14.29%
|739 M $
|+7.41%
|738 M $
|-35.47%
|738 M $
|-0.51%
|738 M $
|+17.55%
|739 M $
|+8.94%
|738 M $
|-20.37%
|739 M $