Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd.(TSE:5703) dropped from S&P Japan 500

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Company, Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of alumina and chemical products, board and extrusion products, processed products, foil and powder product. The Company has four business segments. The Aluminum, Chemicals and Metals segment is engaged in the provision of alumina, aluminum hydroxide, various chemicals, aluminum bullions, aluminum alloys and others. The Board and Extrusion Products segment is engaged in the provision of aluminum sheets and aluminum extrusion products. The Processed Products and Related Business segment is engaged in the provision of processed aluminum products, including electronic materials, industrial components, landscape related products, panels for freezers and refrigerators, transportation related products, and carbon products, as well as the information processing and insurance agency services. The Foil and Powder Products segment is engaged in the provision of foil and powder products.

Sector Aluminum