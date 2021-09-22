Log in
"Investor Briefing on the NIPSEA Business" to be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 14:30-16:00 (JST), will be streamed live on YouTube.

09/22/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Investor Relations2021.09.22 "Investor Briefing on the NIPSEA Business" to be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 14:30-16:00 (JST), will be streamed live on YouTube.
#Investor Relations

SHARE

Nippon Paint Holdings will hold "Investor Briefing on the NIPSEA Business" at the date and time below.
The conference call will be streamed live on YouTube with simultaneous interpretation in English.

●Date and time: Monday, September 27, 2021 at 14:30-16:00 (JST)
●Theme: "The NIPSEA Group's growth trajectory and business growth potential"
●Speakers: Wee Siew Kim, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President; Yuichiro Wakatsuki, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
●Live streaming: Please visit the following URL after the start time for live streaming.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A38_EXQ8OV4

●Relevant reference materials: The relevant reference materials will be available for download from 14:20 on September 27, 2021 at the following URL.
https://www.nipponpaint-holdings.com/en/ir/library/materials/

Presentation summary, Q&A summary and recorded presentation video will be available on our IR website at a later date.

Disclaimer

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
