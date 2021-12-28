Nippon Paint : (Corrections) “Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.” 12/28/2021 | 01:47am EST Send by mail :

Company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki

Representative Executive Officer & Co-President

Wee Siew Kim

Representative Executive Officer & Co-President

(Code No.: 4612; TSE 1st Section)Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka,

General Manager of Investor Relations

(TEL +81-50-3131-7419) (Corrections) "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc." Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (NPHD) is announcing corrections to "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.," released on June 29, 2015, June 29, 2016, March 30, 2017, March 29, 2018, March 28, 2019, March 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021. This press release is disclosed based on the information obtained after rechecking the situation involving the parent company of NPHD in prior years as stated in "Notice of Change of Parent Company," separately released today. The corrected parts are underlined. I. "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc." released on June 29, 2015 NPHD has determined that Epimetheus Limited should have been classified as an other affiliated company since on March 31, 2015, based on the information provided in the Status Report of Parent Company, etc. submitted by Rainbow Light Limited, the parent company of NPHD, to the Finance Bureau on March 31, 2021. As a result, the following corrections were made. 【Before corrections】 1. Name of "other affiliated companies" etc. (As of March 31, 2015) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

other affiliated company 39.60

0.00 39.60 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of "other affiliated companies" and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED owns 39.60% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD appoints its Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Additional managerial position in "other affiliated company") Managerial position Name Managerial position in "other affiliated company" Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in "other affiliated company" NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not restricted from "other affiliated companies" on business constraint. 【After corrections】 1. Name of "other affiliated companies" etc. (As of March 31, 2015) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

other affiliated company 39.60

0.00 39.60 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― Epimetheus Limited other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of "other affiliated companies" and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED owns 39.60% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD appoints its Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Additional managerial position in "other affiliated company") Managerial position Name Managerial position in "other affiliated company" Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in "other affiliated company" NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director

Epimetheus Limited Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not restricted from "other affiliated companies" on business constraint. II. "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc." released on June 29, 2016 NPHD has determined that Epimetheus Limited should have been classified as an other affiliated company since on March 31, 2016, based on the information provided in the Status Report of Parent Company, etc. submitted by Rainbow Light Limited, the parent company of NPHD, to the Finance Bureau on March 31, 2021. As a result, the following corrections were made. 【Before corrections】 1. Name of "other affiliated companies" etc. (As of March 31, 2016) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

other affiliated company 39.60

0.00 39.60 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of "other affiliated companies" and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED owns 39.60% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD appoints its Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Additional managerial position in "other affiliated company") Managerial position Name Managerial position in "other affiliated company" Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in "other affiliated company" NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not restricted from "other affiliated companies" on business constraint. 【After corrections】 1. Name of "other affiliated companies" etc. (As of March 31, 2016) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

other affiliated company 39.60

0.00 39.60 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― Epimetheus Limited other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of "other affiliated companies" and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED owns 39.60% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD appoints its Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Additional managerial position in "other affiliated company") Managerial position Name Managerial position in "other affiliated company" Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in "other affiliated company" NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director

Epimetheus Limited Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not restricted from "other affiliated companies" on business constraint.

III. "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc." released on March 30, 2017 NPHD has determined that Epimetheus Limited should have been classified as an other affiliated company since on December 31, 2016, based on the information provided in the Status Report of Parent Company, etc. submitted by Rainbow Light Limited, the parent company of NPHD, to the Finance Bureau on March 31, 2021. As a result, the following corrections were made. 【Before corrections】 1. Name of "other affiliated companies" etc. (As of December 31, 2016) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

other affiliated company 39.60

0.00 39.60 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of "other affiliated companies" and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED owns 39.60% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD appoints its Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Additional managerial position in "other affiliated company") Managerial position Name Managerial position in "other affiliated company" Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in "other affiliated company" NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not restricted from "other affiliated companies" on business constraint. 【After corrections】 1. Name of "other affiliated companies" etc. (As of December 31, 2016) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

other affiliated company 39.60

0.00 39.60 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― Epimetheus Limited other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of "other affiliated companies" and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED owns 39.60% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD appoints its Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Additional managerial position in "other affiliated company") Managerial position Name Managerial position in "other affiliated company" Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in "other affiliated company" NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director

Epimetheus Limited Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not restricted from "other affiliated companies" on business constraint. IV. "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc." released on March 29, 2018 NPHD has determined that Epimetheus Limited should have been classified as an other affiliated company since on December 31, 2017, based on the information provided in the Status Report of Parent Company, etc. submitted by Rainbow Light Limited, the parent company of NPHD, to the Finance Bureau on March 31, 2021. As a result, the following corrections were made. 【Before corrections】 1. Name of "other affiliated companies" etc. (As of December 31, 2017) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

other affiliated company 39.60

0.00 39.60 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of "other affiliated companies" and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED owns 39.60% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD appoints its Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Additional managerial position in "other affiliated company") Managerial position Name Managerial position in "other affiliated company" Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in "other affiliated company" NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not restricted from "other affiliated companies" on business constraint. 【After corrections】 1. Name of "other affiliated companies" etc. (As of December 31, 2017) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

other affiliated company 39.60

0.00 39.60 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― Epimetheus Limited other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of "other affiliated companies" and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED owns 39.60% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD appoints its Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Additional managerial position in "other affiliated company") Managerial position Name Managerial position in "other affiliated company" Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in "other affiliated company" NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director

Epimetheus Limited Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not restricted from "other affiliated companies" on business constraint. V. "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc." released on March 28, 2019 NPHD has determined that Epimetheus Limited should have been classified as an other affiliated company since on December 31, 2018, based on the information provided in the Status Report of Parent Company, etc. submitted by Rainbow Light Limited, the parent company of NPHD, to the Finance Bureau on March 31, 2021. As a result, the following corrections were made. 【Before corrections】 1. Name of "other affiliated companies" etc. (As of December 31, 2018) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

other affiliated company 39.60

0.00 39.60 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of "other affiliated companies" and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED owns 39.60% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD appoints its Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Additional managerial position in "other affiliated company") (As of March 28, 2019) Managerial position Name Managerial position in "other affiliated company" Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in "other affiliated company" NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not restricted from "other affiliated companies" on business constraint. 【After corrections】 1. Name of "other affiliated companies" etc. (As of December 31, 2018) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

other affiliated company 39.60

0.00 39.60 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― Epimetheus Limited other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of "other affiliated companies" and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED owns 39.60% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD appoints its Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Additional managerial position in "other affiliated company") (As of March 28, 2019) Managerial position Name Managerial position in "other affiliated company" Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in "other affiliated company" NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director

Epimetheus Limited Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not restricted from "other affiliated companies" on business constraint. VI. "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc." released on March 31, 2020 NPHD has determined that Epimetheus Limited should have been classified as an other affiliated company since on December 31, 2019, based on the information provided in the Status Report of Parent Company, etc. submitted by Rainbow Light Limited, the parent company of NPHD, to the Finance Bureau on March 31, 2021. As a result, the following corrections were made. 【Before corrections】 1. Name of "other affiliated companies" etc. (As of December 31, 2019) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

other affiliated company 39.60

0.00 39.60 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of "other affiliated companies" and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED owns 39.60% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD appoints its Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Additional managerial position in "other affiliated company") (As of March 27, 2020) Managerial position Name Managerial position in "other affiliated company" Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in "other affiliated company" NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not restricted from "other affiliated companies" on business constraint. 【After corrections】 1. Name of "other affiliated companies" etc. (As of December 31, 2019) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

other affiliated company 39.60

0.00 39.60 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― Epimetheus Limited other affiliated company 0.00 39.60 39.60 ― (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of "other affiliated companies" and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED owns 39.60% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD appoints its Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Additional managerial position in "other affiliated company") (As of March 27, 2020) Managerial position Name Managerial position in "other affiliated company" Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in "other affiliated company" NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director

Epimetheus Limited Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not restricted from "other affiliated companies" on business constraint.

VII. "Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc." released on March 31, 2021 NPHD has determined that Epimetheus Limited became the parent company on January 25, 2021, based on the information provided in the Status Report of Parent Company, etc. submitted by Rainbow Light Limited, the parent company of NPHD, to the Finance Bureau on March 31, 2021. As a result, the following corrections were made. 【Before corrections】 1. Trade name, etc. of the parent company (As of January 25, 2021) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Parent company 55.10

0.00 55.10 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Parent company 0.00 55.10 55.10 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Parent company 0.00 55.10 55.10 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Parent company 0.00 55.10 55.10 ― *Ratio of voting rights is based on the record of shareholders as of December 31, 2021 and adjusted for changes due to the issuance of new shares through third-party allotment. (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of the parent company and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED is the parent company which owns 55.10% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD began collaborating with Wuthelam Holdings LTD. (Representative: Mr. Goh Hup Jin) by appointing the Wuthelam Group as NPHD's Asian sales agent in 1962 and establishing a joint venture in Singapore with the aim of expanding its paint business in the Asia region. This partnership led to the establishment of our joint ventures with the Wuthelam Group in Thailand, Malaysia, China, and other Asian countries, which enabled us to secure one of the largest market shares in the region. NPHD and the Wuthelam Group have collaborated closely in architectural paint in the Asian market and in a wide range of other business areas including industrial paint and automobile paint for almost sixty years. On January 25, 2021, NPHD acquired the equity interests in the Indonesia business held by the Wuthelam Group. As a result, NPHD currently owns approximately 100% of these Asian businesses. NPHD has appointed one Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Status of concurrent positions held by Directors of the Board) (As of March 29, 2021) Managerial position Name Managerial position in the parent company Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in the parent company NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not under any business constraints imposed by the parent company. 【After corrections】 1. Trade name, etc. of the parent company (As of January 25, 2021) Name of company Attribution Ratio of Voting Rights (%) Listed Exchange of Financial Instrument Direct Indirect Total NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Parent company 55.10 0.00 55.10 ― NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Parent company 0.00 55.10 55.10 ― WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Parent company 0.00 55.10 55.10 ― RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Parent company 0.00 55.10 55.10 ― Epimetheus Limited Parent company 0.00 55.10 55.10 ― *Ratio of voting rights is based on the record of shareholders as of December 31, 2021 and adjusted for changes due to the issuance of new shares through third-party allotment. (Omitted) 3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of the parent company and relationship NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED is the parent company which owns 55.10% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD began collaborating with Wuthelam Holdings LTD. (Representative: Mr. Goh Hup Jin ) by appointing the Wuthelam Group as NPHD's Asian sales agent in 1962 and establishing a joint venture in Singapore with the aim of expanding its paint business in the Asia region. This partnership led to the establishment of our joint ventures with the Wuthelam Group in Thailand, Malaysia, China, and other Asian countries, which enabled us to secure one of the largest market shares in the region. NPHD and the Wuthelam Group have collaborated closely in architectural paint in the Asian market and in a wide range of other business areas including industrial paint and automobile paint for almost sixty years. On January 25, 2021, NPHD acquired the equity interests in the Indonesia business held by the Wuthelam Group. As a result, NPHD currently owns approximately 100% of these Asian businesses. NPHD has appointed one Director of the Board from NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED. (Status of concurrent positions held by Directors of the Board) (As of March 29, 2021) Managerial position Name Managerial position in the parent company Managerial position Director of the Board Name Goh Hup Jin Managerial position in the parent company NIPSEA INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Director

NIPSEA HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL LTD. Director

WUTHELAM HOLDINGS LTD. Managing Director

RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED Director

NPHD conducts its business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not under any business constraints imposed by the parent company.

Original Document

Disclaimer Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 06:46:04 UTC.

