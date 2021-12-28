Nippon Paint : (Corrections) “Notice Regarding Acquisition of Additional Equity Interests in the Company's Joint Ventures with the Wuthelam Group in the Asia Region, Acquisition of an Equity Interest in the Indonesia Business (Conversion to Subsidiary)”

(Corrections) "Notice Regarding Acquisition of Additional Equity Interests in the Company's Joint Ventures with the Wuthelam Group in the Asia Region, Acquisition of an Equity Interest in the Indonesia Business (Conversion to Subsidiary)" #Company Information・Management #Investor Relations #timely disclosure Investor Relations (IR)2021.12.28 SHARE

Download PDF

December 28, 2021

Company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki

Representative Executive Officer & Co-President

Wee Siew Kim

Representative Executive Officer & Co-President

(Code No.: 4612; TSE 1st Section)Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka,

General Manager of Investor Relations

(TEL +81-50-3131-7419)

Nippon Paint Holdings (NPHD) is announcing corrections to the "Notice Regarding Acquisition of Additional Equity Interests in the Company's Joint Ventures with the Wuthelam Group in the Asia Region, Acquisition of an Equity Interest in the Indonesia Business (Conversion to Subsidiary), Issuance of New Shares Through a Third-Party Allotment, and Change in Parent Company," released on August 21, 2020. This press release is disclosed based on the information obtained after rechecking the situation involving the parent company of NPHD in prior years as stated in "Notice of Change of Parent Company," separately released today. The corrected parts are underlined.

NPHD has determined that Epimetheus Limited was expected to be classified as the parent company as of August 21, 2020 based on the information provided in the Status Report of Parent Company, etc. submitted to the Finance Bureau by Rainbow Light Limited, the parent company of NPHD, on March 31, 2021.

As described below, the Third-Party Allotment is expected to result in a change in the Company's parent company.

(Omitted)

(4) RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED

(1)Name RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED (2)Name and position of representative Goh Hup Jin, Director (3)Relationship between the listed company and this company Capital relationship As of June 30, 2020, RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED indirectly holds 126,906,000 shares, equivalent to 39.6% of the voting rights of the Company.

Personnel relationship One director of the Company also serves as a director of this company. Transactional relationship Not applicable.

Note: This company is a private company, and the counterparty has requested that no information be disclosed about it other than what is provided in the table above.

(Omitted)

(4) RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED



Relationship Number of voting rights (Voting rights ownership ratio) Direct ownership Indirect ownership Total Before change

(as of August 21, 2020) Other affiliated company 0

(0%) 1,269,060

（39.6%） 1,269,060

(39.6%) After change Parent company 0

(0%) 2,586,060

(55.1%) 2,586,060

(55.1%)

Note: The total number of issued shares as of June 30, 2020 is 325,402,443 shares (representing 3,206,398 voting rights)

As described below, the Third-Party Allotment is expected to result in a change in the Company's parent company.

(Omitted)

(4) RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED

(1)Name RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED (2)Name and position of representative Goh Hup Jin, Director (3)Major shareholders and ownership ratio Epimetheus Limited: 100% (4)Relationship between the listed company and this company Capital relationship As of June 30, 2020, RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED indirectly holds 126,906,000 shares, equivalent to 39.6% of the voting rights of the Company.

Personnel relationship One director of the Company also serves as a director of this company. Transactional relationship Not applicable.

Note 1: The shares of Rainbow Light Limited are held by Epimetheus Limited serving as the trustee to Legato Trust, which is a private trust.

Note 2 : This company is a private company, and the counterparty has requested that no information be disclosed about it other than what is provided in the table above.

(5) Epimetheus Limited

(1)Name Epimetheus Limited (2)Address Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 1, Bermuda (3)Name and position of representative Director Goh Hup Jin (4)Relationship between the listed company and this company Capital relationship As of June 30, 2020, Epimetheus Limited indirectly holds 126,906,000 shares, equivalent to 39.6% of the voting rights of the Company. Personnel relationship One director of the Company also serves as a director of this company. Transactional relationship Not applicable.

Note: This company is a private company, and the counterparty has requested that no information be disclosed about it other than what is provided in the table above.

(Omitted)

(4) RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED



Relationship Number of voting rights (Voting rights ownership ratio) Direct ownership Indirect ownership Total Before change

(as of August 21, 2020) Other affiliated company 0

(0%) 1,269,060

（39.6%） 1,269,060

(39.6%) After change Parent company 0

(0%) 2,586,060

(55.1%) 2,586,060

(55.1%)

(5) Epimetheus Limited



Relationship Number of voting rights (Voting rights ownership ratio) Direct ownership Indirect ownership Total Before change

(as of August 21, 2020) Other affiliated company 0

(0%) 1,269,060

（39.6%） 1,269,060

(39.6%) After change Parent company 0

(0%) 2,586,060

(55.1%) 2,586,060

(55.1%)

Note: The total number of issued shares as of June 30, 2020 is 325,402,443 shares (representing 3,206,398 voting rights)