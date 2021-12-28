Log in
Nippon Paint : (Corrections) "Notice Regarding Acquisition of Additional Equity Interests in the Company's Joint Ventures with the Wuthelam Group in the Asia Region, Acquisition of an Equity Interest in the Indonesia Business (Conversion to Subsidiary)"

12/28/2021
Investor Relations (IR)2021.12.28 (Corrections) "Notice Regarding Acquisition of Additional Equity Interests in the Company's Joint Ventures with the Wuthelam Group in the Asia Region, Acquisition of an Equity Interest in the Indonesia Business (Conversion to Subsidiary)"
#Company Information・Management#Investor Relations#timely disclosure

SHARE

Download PDF

December 28, 2021
Company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki
Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
Wee Siew Kim
Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
(Code No.: 4612; TSE 1st Section)Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka,
General Manager of Investor Relations
(TEL +81-50-3131-7419)

(Corrections) "Notice Regarding Acquisition of Additional Equity Interests in the Company's Joint Ventures with the Wuthelam Group in the Asia Region, Acquisition of an Equity Interest in the Indonesia Business (Conversion to Subsidiary), Issuance of New Shares Through a Third-Party Allotment, and Change in Parent Company"

Nippon Paint Holdings (NPHD) is announcing corrections to the "Notice Regarding Acquisition of Additional Equity Interests in the Company's Joint Ventures with the Wuthelam Group in the Asia Region, Acquisition of an Equity Interest in the Indonesia Business (Conversion to Subsidiary), Issuance of New Shares Through a Third-Party Allotment, and Change in Parent Company," released on August 21, 2020. This press release is disclosed based on the information obtained after rechecking the situation involving the parent company of NPHD in prior years as stated in "Notice of Change of Parent Company," separately released today. The corrected parts are underlined.

1. Reasons for corrections

NPHD has determined that Epimetheus Limited was expected to be classified as the parent company as of August 21, 2020 based on the information provided in the Status Report of Parent Company, etc. submitted to the Finance Bureau by Rainbow Light Limited, the parent company of NPHD, on March 31, 2021.

2. Details of corrections 【Before corrections】 Ⅲ. Notice of change in parent company 1. Background to the change

As described below, the Third-Party Allotment is expected to result in a change in the Company's parent company.

2. Outline of the relevant shareholders

(Omitted)

(4) RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED

(1)Name RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED
(2)Name and position of representative Goh Hup Jin, Director
(3)Relationship between the listed company and this company Capital relationship As of June 30, 2020, RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED indirectly holds 126,906,000 shares, equivalent to 39.6% of the voting rights of the Company.
Personnel relationship One director of the Company also serves as a director of this company.
Transactional relationship Not applicable.

Note: This company is a private company, and the counterparty has requested that no information be disclosed about it other than what is provided in the table above.

3. Number of voting rights (number of shares) to be held by the relevant shareholder after the change, and ratio of the total voting rights of the Company

(Omitted)

(4) RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED


Relationship Number of voting rights (Voting rights ownership ratio)
Direct ownership Indirect ownership Total
Before change
(as of August 21, 2020) 		Other affiliated company 0
(0%) 		1,269,060
（39.6%） 		1,269,060
(39.6%)
After change Parent company 0
(0%) 		2,586,060
(55.1%) 		2,586,060
(55.1%)

Note: The total number of issued shares as of June 30, 2020 is 325,402,443 shares (representing 3,206,398 voting rights)

【After corrections】 Ⅲ. Notice of change in parent company 1. Background to the change

As described below, the Third-Party Allotment is expected to result in a change in the Company's parent company.

2. Outline of the relevant shareholders

(Omitted)

(4) RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED

(1)Name RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED
(2)Name and position of representative Goh Hup Jin, Director
(3)Major shareholders and ownership ratio Epimetheus Limited: 100%
(4)Relationship between the listed company and this company Capital relationship As of June 30, 2020, RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED indirectly holds 126,906,000 shares, equivalent to 39.6% of the voting rights of the Company.
Personnel relationship One director of the Company also serves as a director of this company.
Transactional relationship Not applicable.

Note 1: The shares of Rainbow Light Limited are held by Epimetheus Limited serving as the trustee to Legato Trust, which is a private trust.
Note 2: This company is a private company, and the counterparty has requested that no information be disclosed about it other than what is provided in the table above.

(5) Epimetheus Limited

(1)Name Epimetheus Limited
(2)Address Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 1, Bermuda
(3)Name and position of representative Director Goh Hup Jin
(4)Relationship between the listed company and this company Capital relationship As of June 30, 2020, Epimetheus Limited indirectly holds 126,906,000 shares, equivalent to 39.6% of the voting rights of the Company.
Personnel relationship One director of the Company also serves as a director of this company.
Transactional relationship Not applicable.

Note: This company is a private company, and the counterparty has requested that no information be disclosed about it other than what is provided in the table above.

3. Number of voting rights (number of shares) to be held by the relevant shareholder after the change, and ratio of the total voting rights of the Company

(Omitted)

(4) RAINBOW LIGHT LIMITED


Relationship Number of voting rights (Voting rights ownership ratio)
Direct ownership Indirect ownership Total
Before change
(as of August 21, 2020) 		Other affiliated company 0
(0%) 		1,269,060
（39.6%） 		1,269,060
(39.6%)
After change Parent company 0
(0%) 		2,586,060
(55.1%) 		2,586,060
(55.1%)

(5) Epimetheus Limited


Relationship Number of voting rights (Voting rights ownership ratio)
Direct ownership Indirect ownership Total
Before change
(as of August 21, 2020) 		Other affiliated company 0
(0%) 		1,269,060
（39.6%） 		1,269,060
(39.6%)
After change Parent company 0
(0%) 		2,586,060
(55.1%) 		2,586,060
(55.1%)

Note: The total number of issued shares as of June 30, 2020 is 325,402,443 shares (representing 3,206,398 voting rights)

Disclaimer

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 06:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
