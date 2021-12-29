Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4612   JP3749400002

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4612)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nippon Paint : (Developments/Corrections to previously disclosed information) Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Cromology Holding SAS by Our Indirectly Owned Subsidiary (Conversion into an Indirectly Owned Subsidiary)

12/29/2021 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Investor Relations (IR)2021.12.29 (Developments/Corrections to previously disclosed information) Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Cromology Holding SAS by Our Indirectly Owned Subsidiary (Conversion into an Indirectly Owned Subsidiary)
#Company Information・Management#Investor Relations#timely disclosure

SHARE

Download PDF

December 29, 2021
Company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki
Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
Wee Siew Kim
Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
(Code No.: 4612; TSE 1st Section)Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka,
General Manager of Investor Relations
(TEL +81-50-3131-7419)

(Developments/Corrections to previously disclosed information) Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Cromology Holding SAS by Our Indirectly Owned Subsidiary (Conversion into an Indirectly Owned Subsidiary)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (NPHD) is announcing that its Board of Directors approved a resolution today to change the structure of the acquisition of share capital of Cromology Holdings SAS (Cromology), a company engaged in manufacturing and sale of decorative paints and other paint-related products in Europe, and its subsidiaries to make them indirectly owned subsidiaries of NPHD (the "Acquisition") through DGL International (UK) Ltd. (DGUK), a UK-based company newly established by DuluxGroup Limited (DuluxGroup), a consolidated subsidiary of NPHD, as announced in "Notice Regarding Acquisition of Shares of Cromology Holding SAS by Our Indirectly Owned Subsidiary (Conversion into an Indirectly Owned Subsidiary)" on October 20, 2021. Under the revised structure, NPHD will carry out the Acquisition and subsequently transfer the acquired share capital of Cromology and its subsidiaries to DGUK. The share transfer was initially scheduled to close during the first half of 2022. However, since we have already obtained the approval of relevant overseas authorities, the transaction schedule has been moved forward and is expected to close in mid-January 2022.

We expect that the amounts of capital stock of DuluxGroup (Investment) Pty Ltd (DGI), which is a consolidated subsidiary of DuluxGroup, and DGUK, which is a subsidiary of DGI, will account for 10% or more of the amount of the capital stock of NPHD because we will provide in-kind and monetary contributions to these companies under the revised acquisition structure, making these companies our specified subsidiaries. For more information, please see "Notice Regarding Change of Specified Subsidiaries," released separately today.

1. Reasons for change

Following the announcement of the Acquisition, we have consulted and made arrangements with relevant parties and authorities to successfully close the acquisition transaction. As a result, we have decided to change the structure of the Acquisition to the one in which NPHD will carry out the Acquisition and subsequently transfer the acquired shares to DGUK because it would make the settlement of funds easy if NPHD, the party financing the Acquisition, pays the acquisition consideration to the seller. There will be no change to the post-acquisition management structure in which Cromology's management team will stay on and work together with DuluxGroup' management team to drive growth of the company to the next level.

Disclaimer

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:36:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
12/29NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
12/28NIPPON PAINT : (Corrections) “Matters Concerning Change of Other Affiliated Company&..
PU
12/28NIPPON PAINT : (Corrections) “Notice Regarding Acquisition of Additional Equity Inte..
PU
12/28NIPPON PAINT : (Corrections) “Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.&rdqu..
PU
12/28NIPPON PAINT : Notice of Change of Parent Company
PU
12/27NIPPON PAINT : Updated Articles of Incorporation Page
PU
12/24NIPPON PAINT : Update of the Sustainability Website
PU
12/16NIPPON PAINT : Wins the Gold Titled of the "Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021"
PU
12/15NIPPON PAINT : and Singer-Songwriter Masayoshi Yamazaki Collaborate on His Official DIY Yo..
PU
12/10NIPPON PAINT : Wins the Grand Prize of the 2021 Internet IR Award of Daiwa IR
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 986 B 8 577 M 8 577 M
Net income 2021 64 166 M 558 M 558 M
Net Debt 2021 274 B 2 382 M 2 382 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,3x
Yield 2021 0,81%
Capitalization 2 900 B 25 279 M 25 221 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 27 318
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 235,00 JPY
Average target price 1 247,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaaki Tanaka Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Siew Kim Wee Co-President
Yuichiro Wakatsuki CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yasuyuki Matsumoto Chief Administration Officer & Head-Personnel
Hisashi Hara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-45.50%25 279
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY42.22%90 648
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED18.37%43 260
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.18.70%40 641
AKZO NOBEL N.V.9.52%19 770
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.9.66%12 977