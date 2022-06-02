Log in
Nippon Paint : (Developments to previously disclosed information) Notice of Completion of Additional Acquisition of Shares of Consolidated Subsidiaries to Make Them Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries

06/02/2022 | 02:42am EDT
Investor Relations (IR)2022.06.02 (Developments to previously disclosed information) Notice of Completion of Additional Acquisition of Shares of Consolidated Subsidiaries to Make Them Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries
June 2, 2022
Company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki
Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
Wee Siew Kim
Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
(Code No.: 4612; TSE Prime)Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka
General Manager, Investor Relations and Sustainability
(TEL +81-50-3131-7419)

(Developments to previously disclosed information) Notice of Completion of Additional Acquisition of Shares of Consolidated Subsidiaries to Make Them Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (NPHD) is announcing that its consolidated subsidiary, Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Co., Ltd. (NPAC), has completed the acquisition of additional shares of five automotive coatings companies (the "Five Target Companies"), which are consolidated subsidiaries of NPAC, on May 31, 2022, to make them consolidated subsidiaries. The conclusion of the share transfer agreement with Tong Yang Holding Corporation for the acquisition of additional shares of the Five Target Companies was announced in the press release of November 2, 2021 titled "Notice of Additional Acquisition of Shares of Consolidated Subsidiaries to Make Them Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries".

1. Change in the ownership ratio of NPHD
Company Location Ownership ratio of NPHD before the acquisition Ownership ratio of NPHD after the acquisition
Nanjing NBC Co., Ltd. Nanjing, China 60% 100%
Guangzhou NBC Co., Ltd. Guangzhou, China 60% 100%
Changchun NBC Co., Ltd. Changchun, China 60% 100%
Tianjin NBC Co., Ltd. Tianjin, China 60% 100%
Wuhan NBC Co., Ltd. Wuhan, China 60% 100%
2. Acquisition price (total acquisition price of the Five Target Companies)

Approx. JPY 6.7 billion

3. Future Outlook

The Five Target Companies have been our consolidated subsidiaries. As a result, the impact of the transaction on our consolidated earnings for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 will be insignificant.

Disclaimer

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
