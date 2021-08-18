Nippon Paint : FY2021 2Q Financial Results Conference Call Presentation Summary 2.7MB

FY 2021 2Q Financial Results Conference Call Presentation Summary August 10, 2021 Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Yuichiro Wakatsuki, Co-President of Nippon Paint Holdings. Thank you very much for taking the time today to participate in our conference call regarding financial results for the 2Q of FY2021. Today's conference call is being streamed live (audio only) on the Internet, and is held in Japanese and English with simultaneous interpretation. 1

I would like to begin by summarizing the results of operations for the 2Q of FY2021. Revenue and operating profit increased significantly on a Tanshin basis (figures based on legal disclosure), reaching a 2Q record high despite raw material cost increases and the impact of COVID. The difference between the Tanshin results and Non-GAAP results is mainly due to new consolidation and exchange rate fluctuations. The impact of new consolidation in the 2Q includes one-time expenses associated with PPA (Purchase Price Allocation) related to the acquisition of 100% ownership of the Asian JVs. Revenue also increased significantly on a Non-GAAP basis. The environment was challenging for earnings. Inventories of low-cost raw materials purchased last year declined in the 2Q as we used them and the RMCC ratio increased. As a result, price increases did not contribute fully to higher earnings. Despite these adverse factors, we achieved a higher operating profit overall. Our Chinese business continued to deliver very strong revenue growth with estimated market share gains both in DIY and Project segments. Operating profit declined YoY due to the impact of raw material price inflation. However, we expect this impact to be short-term. I should not make optimistic remarks with competition increasing in the Project segment all over the country, but our DIY revenue is growing very rapidly, and we believe our market share is gaining ground in both the DIY and Project segments. In Asia excepting China, revenue increased sharply compared to the 2Q of FY2020, when our performance was hit severely by COVID, despite some resurgence of COVID in Malaysia and Singapore from June. Our performance in Japan continued to be impacted by COVID but we achieved higher revenue and operating profit compared to the COVID downturn in the 2Q of FY2020. 2

The newly consolidated Indonesia business continued to deliver a strong performance. On a reference value basis, revenue and operating profit increased YoY with a very high operating profit margin. However, we need to pay close attention to the impact of COVID in Indonesia. The higher cost of raw materials had a significant impact across all regions. As I mentioned in the conference call for financial results for the 1Q of FY2020, inventories of low-cost raw materials purchased last year are decreasing as we use them, while the benefits of price increases and cost reduction are lagging behind. As a result, the 2Q and 3Q are challenging periods in terms of profitability. In the meantime, we can implement price increases, in particular where we have a high market share. So, we see some signs that operating profit margin will stop decreasing in 2H. Then, our strong revenue growth will start contributing significantly to improving our earnings. 3

I mentioned in the conference call for financial results for the 1Q of FY2021 that we would revise our full- year guidance if necessary, taking into account the raw material price inflation and our sales. We have increased our revenue and operating profit forecast based on certain assumptions although we continue to see various factors that are subject to change. The revised forecast is revenue of more than 1,000 billion yen and operating profit of more than 100 billion yen, both of which are a record high. Reasons for the revision of earnings forecast are as described in the presentation. We anticipate steady market share gains despite the lingering impact of raw material price increases across all regions, giving us a renewed sense of confidence about our Group's growth potential. We will significantly reduce headquarters expenses for the current year as we explained in the new Medium-Term Plan. We can say that we are successfully building a foundation for exceeding our financial targets for FY2023. 4

Please see page 5 for the raw material market conditions in the 2Q. Raw material price inflation started affecting our Chinese business first and significantly impacted our operating profit margin in the 2Q. The overall gross profit margin declined YoY and QoQ. However, we are taking various actions including price increases and the reduction of SG&A expenses to mitigate the impact of raw material price increases. Therefore, we expect the full-year gross profit margin decrease to be smaller than the YoY and QoQ declines. The situation remains unpredictable in the 3Q and beyond. However, we can manage the situation because we see some signs of peaking of raw materials market conditions and we can effectively implement price increases. The revisions of the full-year earnings forecast are based on these assumptions. 5

