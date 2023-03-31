Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4612   JP3749400002

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4612)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
1238.00 JPY   +1.98%
05:14aNippon Paint : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.
PU
03/29Nippon Paint : Extraordinary Report of the 198th Annual General Meeting of Shareholder
PU
03/28Nippon Paint : Notice of Appointment of the Lead Independent Director, the Chairman, Chairman of the Board and Composition of Three Committees
PU
Nippon Paint : Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

03/31/2023 | 05:14am EDT
Investor Relations (IR) 2023.03.31

Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

#Investor Relations#timely disclosure#Company Information・Management

Download PDF

March 31, 2023
Company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki
Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
Wee Siew Kim
Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
(Code No.: 4612; TSE Prime)Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka
Executive General Manager
Investor Relations, Sustainability and Public Relations
(TEL +81-50-3131-7419)

Matters Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co Ltd ("NPHD") announces the following information on matters concerning controlling shareholders, etc.
As of today, Nipsea International Limited, Nipsea Holdings International Ltd., Wuthelam Holdings Ltd., Rainbow Light Limited, and Epimetheus Limited fall under parent company of NPHD.

1. Trade name, etc. of the parent company

(As of December 31, 2022)

2. Name of the parent company which is deemed to be the most influential and reason therefor

Name of Company
 Nipsea International Limited
Reason
 The largest shareholder that directly owns 55.07% of NPHD's voting rights

3. Position of the listed company in the corporate group of the parent company and relationship

Nipsea International Limited is the parent company which owns 55.07% of the NPHD's voting rights. NPHD began collaborating with Wuthelam Holdings Ltd. (Representative: Mr. Goh Hup Jin) by appointing the Wuthelam Group as NPHD's Asian sales agent in 1962 and establishing a joint venture in Singapore with the aim of expanding its paint business in the Asia region. This partnership led to the establishment of our joint ventures in the Asia region, which enabled us to secure one of the largest market shares in the region. On January 25, 2021, NPHD acquired the joint ventures and the equity interests in the Indonesia business held by the Wuthelam Group. As a result, NPHD currently owns approximately 100% of these Asian businesses. The Wuthelam Group currently is an asset management company and conducts the investment business. NPHD has appointed one Director of the Board from Nipsea International Limited.

(Status of concurrent positions held by Directors of the Board)

As of March 28, 2023

Managerial position

Name

Managerial position in the parent company

Managerial position

Director of the Board

Managerial position in the parent company

Director, Nipsea International Limited
Director, Nipsea Holdings International Ltd.
Managing Director, Wuthelam Holdings Ltd.
Director, Rainbow Light Limited
Director, Epimetheus Limited

NPHD conducts business operations in line with its own management policies, and is not under any business constraints imposed by the parent company.

4. Other matters pertaining to transactions with the parent company

FY2022 (from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(NOTE) Consumption tax and other taxes are not included in the transaction value.

5. Status of implementation of measures to protect minority shareholders in conducting transactions with the controlling shareholder

To protect minority shareholders, when the company intends to conduct a transaction with its parent company, the Independent Directors appropriately conduct engagement and supervision, such as obtaining approval at the Board of Directors with the Independent Directors comprising the majority.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 09:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
