Nippon Paint : Notice of Appointment of the Lead Independent Director, the Chairman, Chairman of the Board and Composition of Three Committees

03/28/2023 | 06:38am BST
Corporate Information and Management 2023.03.28

#news release#Investor Relations#Company Information・Management

March 28, 2023
Name of company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki
Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
Wee Siew Kim
Representative Executive Officer & Co-President Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka
Executive General Manager, Investor Relations, Sustainability and Public Relations
(TEL +81-50-3131-7419)

Notice of Appointment of the Lead Independent Director, the Chairman,
Chairman of the Board and Composition of Three Committees

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) announces that the approval of the proposal for the election of Directors at the 198th General Meeting of Shareholders on March 28, 2023, the meeting of the Independent Director and the Board of Directors approved the following resolutions on the same day.

Lead Independent Director Masayoshi Nakamura
Board Chair Masayoshi Nakamura
Chairman Goh Hup Jin
Nominating Committee
　　　　　 Chairperson Hisashi Hara
　　　　　 Committee Member Goh Hup Jin
　　　　　 Committee Member Toshio Morohoshi
　　　　　 Committee Member Masayoshi Nakamura
Compensation Committee
　　　　　 Chairperson Lim Hwee Hua
　　　　　 Committee Member Goh Hup Jin
　　　　　 Committee Member Masayoshi Nakamura
Audit Committee
　　　　　 Chairperson Masataka Mitsuhashi
　　　　　 Committee Member Peter M Kirby
　　　　　 Committee Member Toshio Morohoshi

Masayoshi Nakamura can attend the Audit Committee on a voluntary basis in addition to the Nominating and Compensation Committees as a Committee member.

And above

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 05:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
