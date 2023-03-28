Nippon Paint : Notice of Appointment of the Lead Independent Director, the Chairman, Chairman of the Board and Composition of Three Committees

Corporate Information and Management 2023.03.28
March 28, 2023
Name of company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki
Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
Wee Siew Kim
Representative Executive Officer & Co-President Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka
Executive General Manager, Investor Relations, Sustainability and Public Relations
(TEL +81-50-3131-7419)
Notice of Appointment of the Lead Independent Director, the Chairman,
Chairman of the Board and Composition of Three Committees
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) announces that the approval of the proposal for the election of Directors at the 198th General Meeting of Shareholders on March 28, 2023, the meeting of the Independent Director and the Board of Directors approved the following resolutions on the same day.
|
Lead Independent Director
|
Masayoshi Nakamura
|
Board Chair
|
Masayoshi Nakamura
|
Chairman
|
Goh Hup Jin
|
Nominating Committee
|
Chairperson
|
Hisashi Hara
|
Committee Member
|
Goh Hup Jin
|
Committee Member
|
Toshio Morohoshi
|
Committee Member
|
Masayoshi Nakamura
|
Compensation Committee
|
Chairperson
|
Lim Hwee Hua
|
Committee Member
|
Goh Hup Jin
|
Committee Member
|
Masayoshi Nakamura
|
Audit Committee
|
Chairperson
|
Masataka Mitsuhashi
|
Committee Member
|
Peter M Kirby
|
Committee Member
|
Toshio Morohoshi
Masayoshi Nakamura can attend the Audit Committee on a voluntary basis in addition to the Nominating and Compensation Committees as a Committee member.
