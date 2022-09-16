Nippon Paint : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

Investor Relations (IR)2022.09.16
Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
#Company Information・Management#Investor Relations#timely disclosure
Download PDF
September 16, 2022
Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
Company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki
Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
Wee Siew Kim
Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
(Code No.: 4612; TSE Prime)Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka
General Manager, Investor Relations and Sustainability
(TEL +81-50-3131-7419)
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is announcing that the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation was completed today as described below, based on the decisions made at the Remuneration Committee held on August 31, 2022 and by the Representative Executive Officers & Co-Presidents of the Company. For details, please refer to "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" dated August 31, 2022.
Overview of the disposal
|
(1) Class and number of shares disposed
|
Common shares of the Company: 20,000 shares
|
(2) Disposal price
|
1,067 yen per share
|
(3) Total value of shares disposed
|
21,340,000 yen
|
(4) Recipients and the number thereof; and the number of shares disposed
|
Directors of the Board of the Company: One person/20,000 shares
|
(5) Disposal date
|
September 16, 2022
Disclaimer
Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 06:49:04 UTC.