Nippon Paint : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

September 16, 2022

Company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki

Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President

Wee Siew Kim

Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President

(Code No.: 4612; TSE Prime)Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka

General Manager, Investor Relations and Sustainability

(TEL +81-50-3131-7419)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is announcing that the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation was completed today as described below, based on the decisions made at the Remuneration Committee held on August 31, 2022 and by the Representative Executive Officers & Co-Presidents of the Company. For details, please refer to "Notice of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation" dated August 31, 2022.