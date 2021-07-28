Log in
    4612   JP3749400002

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4612)
Nippon Paint : Notice regarding Japan-U.S. Bilateral Consultations Agreement Involving Correction Notice Based on Transfer Pricing Taxation

07/28/2021 | 04:23am EDT
Company Information/Management2021.07.28 Notice regarding Japan-U.S. Bilateral Consultations Agreement Involving Correction Notice Based on Transfer Pricing Taxation
July 28, 2021
Name of company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki
Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
Wee Siew Kim
Representative Executive Officer & Co-PresidentContact:Yukiko Yamamoto
General Manager of Public Relations
Email: nphd-kouho@nipponpaint.jp

Notice regarding Japan-U.S. Bilateral Consultations Agreement Involving Correction Notice Based on Transfer Pricing Taxation

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; 'NPHD') and Nippon Paint Automotive Coatings Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Hirakata-shi, Osaka; 'NPAC') received a correction notice based on transfer pricing taxation from the Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau on June 25, 2020 regarding transactions* between NPHD and NPAC and the Nippon Paint Group's US subsidiaries for the period from the fiscal year ended March 31, 2014 to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (announced on June 25, 2020). NPHD and NPAC paid additional tax payable totaling about 700 million yen based on the correction notice.

NPHD and NPAC filed a request with the National Tax Agency of Japan in September 2020 for bilateral negotiations with the U.S. tax authorities based on the tax treaty in order to eliminate double taxation. We have received a notification of agreement on bilateral consultations from the National Tax Agency on July 21, 2021. Based on this agreement, we will receive a refund of corporate taxes. This refund will not have a material impact on our consolidated earnings for the year ending December 31, 2021.

* Transaction period: fiscal years ended March 31, 2014 and 2015 for NPHD; fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 for NPAC

Disclaimer

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 983 B 8 942 M 8 942 M
Net income 2021 83 788 M 763 M 763 M
Net Debt 2021 275 B 2 503 M 2 503 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,5x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 3 341 B 30 470 M 30 408 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,68x
EV / Sales 2022 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 27 318
Free-Float 42,5%
