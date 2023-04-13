Nippon Paint : Presentation Summary

The purpose of this meeting is to give updates on our MTP. However, we are presenting no numerical updates today because we have already released our final year guidance for FY2023 in February. This page provides a comparative analysis between our MTP guidance created in March 2021 and FY2023 guidance released in February.

The waterfall graph on the right side of this page uses rough estimates in order to strictly give investors an idea of factors that contributed to the gap between our MTP guidance and FY2023 guidance.

Our revenue guidance for FY2023, created in March 2021, was 1,100 billion yen. However, we have increased our revenue guidance for FY2023 to 1,400 billion yen. Of the three businesses that were transferred to Wuthelam Group in FY2021, the decorative paints business in India (Nippon Paint India) was an equity-method affiliate and the automotive coatings businesses in India and Europe were consolidated subsidiaries in FY2020. Revenue in FY2020 excluding the automotive businesses in India and Europe as discontinued operations was 772.6 billion yen. The MTP revenue guidance of 1,100 billion yen includes these three businesses, whose total revenue was estimated to be around 45 billion yen in FY2023 as of March 2021. Excluding this number from the 1,100 billion yen MTP revenue guidance gives you a comparison under the same conditions.

The actual exchange rates used in FY2020 and the assumed exchange rates as of March 2021 were roughly the same. Our organic revenue excluding Türkiye based on these exchange rates was around 20 billion yen higher than the MTP guidance created in March 2021. The real CAGR of revenue from FY2020 to FY2023 is expected to be around 12%. Our MTP guidance assumed CAGR revenue growth of around 10%, which excluded the Indonesia and India businesses but included Türkiye. This shows that our Group has outperformed the MTP guidance. On top of this, we expect effects of weaker yen and the acquisitions of Cromology and JUB, combined with the Türkiye effect totaling of around 35 billion yen from the significant combined impact of revenue growth in local currency, unfavorable exchange rate and application of hyperinflationary accounting (IAS29) at Betek Boya.

I just stated that organic revenue is expected to be higher than the MTP guidance by around 20 bn yen. For your information, the MTP revenue guidance of 1,100 billion yen includes a stretch target and is slightly higher than the number we arrived at by adding up individual items. As a result, organic revenue is expected to be more than 20 billion yen higher than the MTP guidance.

In terms of operating profit, the combined effect of divestitures and organic growth is expected to be around negative 25 billion yen due to unexpected events such as raw material inflation and the conflict in Ukraine. Meanwhile, we expect the positive effects of FX and M&A and the overall Türkiye effect with operating profit slightly below the MTP guidance resulting from positive operating profit growth in local currency combined with the negative impacts of FX and hyperinflationary accounting (IAS29).

All in all, our Group expects to achieve steady growth in the final year of the MTP driven by higher-than-expected organic growth despite the challenging business environment, combined with the contributions from M&As.