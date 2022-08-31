Log in
    4612   JP3749400002

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4612)
2022-08-31
1086.00 JPY   +1.78%
Nippon Paint : Released Integrated Report 2022

08/31/2022 | 02:20am EDT
Editorial Policy

We use our Integrated Report as a communication tool for better understanding, as well as sound engagement, about our Group's management policy and growth strategy among our investors as well as other stakeholders around the world.

The 2022 edition of the report conveys the medium- and long-term value creation story of Nippon Paint Group as we pursue Maximization of Shareholder Value (MSV) based on Asset Assembler model that aims to accelerate growth through our existing businesses and M&A.

This report presents the Group's initiatives for pursuing autonomous growth based on mutual collaboration among Group partner companies in every region through autonomous and decentralized management. This management structure combines the delegation of authority and accountability based on Trust of Group partner companies around the world.

Editorial work referenced the Integrated Reporting Framework and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards developed by the Value Reporting Foundation, and Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, etc.

This report is unaudited.

Period and scope covered, etc.

Period covered: January 1 to December 31, 2021 (information on some activities after January 2022 is also included as necessary)
Scope of the report: Nippon Paint Holdings and its consolidated subsidiaries around the world
Accounting standard: Unless stated otherwise, figures to FY2017 are based on JGAAP and figures from FY2018 onwards are based on IFRS.

Disclaimer

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
