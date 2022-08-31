Nippon Paint : Released Integrated Report 2022

Editorial Policy

We use our Integrated Report as a communication tool for better understanding, as well as sound engagement, about our Group's management policy and growth strategy among our investors as well as other stakeholders around the world.

The 2022 edition of the report conveys the medium- and long-term value creation story of Nippon Paint Group as we pursue Maximization of Shareholder Value (MSV) based on Asset Assembler model that aims to accelerate growth through our existing businesses and M&A.

This report presents the Group's initiatives for pursuing autonomous growth based on mutual collaboration among Group partner companies in every region through autonomous and decentralized management. This management structure combines the delegation of authority and accountability based on Trust of Group partner companies around the world.

Editorial work referenced the Integrated Reporting Framework and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards developed by the Value Reporting Foundation, and Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, etc.

This report is unaudited.