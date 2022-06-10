Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4612   JP3749400002

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4612)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-10 am EDT
990.00 JPY   -1.20%
03:22aNIPPON PAINT : Selected as a Constituent of SOMPO Sustainability Index
PU
06/02NIPPON PAINT : (Developments to previously disclosed information) Notice of Completion of Additional Acquisition of Shares of Consolidated Subsidiaries to Make Them Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries
PU
05/31NIPPON PAINT : (Developments related to previously disclosed information) Notice of Completion of Acquisition of Shares of DP JUB delniška družba pooblaščenka d.d.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nippon Paint : Selected as a Constituent of SOMPO Sustainability Index

06/10/2022 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Investor Relations (IR)2022.06.10 Nippon Paint Holdings Selected as a Constituent of SOMPO Sustainability Index
#Company Information・Management#Investor Relations#Sustainability#timely disclosure

SHARE

Download PDF

June 10, 2022
Company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki
Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
Wee Siew Kim
Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President
(Code No.: 4612; TSE Prime)Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka
General Manager, Investor Relations and Sustainability
(TEL +81-50-3131-7419)

Nippon Paint Holdings Selected as a Constituent of
SOMPO Sustainability Index

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was selected for the SOMPO Sustainability Index for ESG investments, which was developed by SOMPO Asset Management Co., Ltd.
The SOMPO Sustainability Index includes approximately 300 companies that excel in ESG initiatives. This index is used as a benchmark for SOMPO Sustainable Investment, an investment product managed by SOMPO Asset Management. The constituents of the index are reviewed annually based on the results of the Bunanomori Environment Survey and the ESG Management Survey conducted by SOMPO Risk Management Inc. This marks the 11th consecutive year that NPHD has been selected.

NPHD will continue to take many actions involving materiality related to sustainability that is identified from a global perspective based on a structure that strengthens the link between sustainability initiatives and business operations.

【Our sustainability website】
Japanese: https://www.nipponpaint-holdings.com/sustainability/
English: https://www.nipponpaint-holdings.com/en/sustainability/

Disclaimer

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
03:22aNIPPON PAINT : Selected as a Constituent of SOMPO Sustainability Index
PU
06/02NIPPON PAINT : (Developments to previously disclosed information) Notice of Completion of ..
PU
05/31NIPPON PAINT : (Developments related to previously disclosed information) Notice of Comple..
PU
05/31NIPPON PAINT : Updated Latest Results and Forecast Page
PU
05/25NIPPON PAINT : Notice of Completion of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Com..
PU
05/23NIPPON PAINT : FY2022 1Q Financial Results Conference Call Q&A Summary
PU
04/26NIPPON PAINT : Notice of Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
PU
04/25NIPPON PAINT : Released Governance Initiatives Page
PU
04/24NIPPON PAINT : Released Medium-Term Plan Progress Page
PU
04/21&LDQUO;CONFERENCE CALL FOR FY2022 1Q : 00-20:00 (jst)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 197 B 8 938 M 8 938 M
Net income 2022 80 330 M 600 M 600 M
Net Debt 2022 363 B 2 713 M 2 713 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,2x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 2 353 B 17 575 M 17 575 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 30 247
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 002,00 JPY
Average target price 1 145,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaaki Tanaka Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Siew Kim Wee Co-President
Yuichiro Wakatsuki Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yasuyuki Matsumoto Chief Administration Officer
Hisashi Hara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.10%17 803
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-25.60%69 391
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-20.03%33 423
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-28.10%29 999
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-19.19%15 139
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.43%11 192