Nippon Paint : Selected as a Constituent of SOMPO Sustainability Index

Nippon Paint Holdings Selected as a Constituent of SOMPO Sustainability Index

Download PDF

June 10, 2022

Company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki

Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President

Wee Siew Kim

Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President

(Code No.: 4612; TSE Prime)Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka

General Manager, Investor Relations and Sustainability

(TEL +81-50-3131-7419)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. was selected for the SOMPO Sustainability Index for ESG investments, which was developed by SOMPO Asset Management Co., Ltd.

The SOMPO Sustainability Index includes approximately 300 companies that excel in ESG initiatives. This index is used as a benchmark for SOMPO Sustainable Investment, an investment product managed by SOMPO Asset Management. The constituents of the index are reviewed annually based on the results of the Bunanomori Environment Survey and the ESG Management Survey conducted by SOMPO Risk Management Inc. This marks the 11th consecutive year that NPHD has been selected.

NPHD will continue to take many actions involving materiality related to sustainability that is identified from a global perspective based on a structure that strengthens the link between sustainability initiatives and business operations.

【Our sustainability website】

Japanese: https://www.nipponpaint-holdings.com/sustainability/

English: https://www.nipponpaint-holdings.com/en/sustainability/