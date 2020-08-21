Log in
Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4612)
Nippon Paint : Singapore's Wuthelam Group to buy out Nippon Paint for 1.28 trln yen

08/21/2020 | 01:22am EDT

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's Wuthelam Group will take majority control of Nippon Paint Holdings, spending 1.28 trillion yen ($12.12 billion) to raise its stake to just under 60% from 39% now, the Japanese company said in a statement on Friday.

Wuthelam will become a majority shareholder through the deal, which is one of Asia's largest cross-border transactions in 2020. ($1=105.6200 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Ritsuko Ando and Kane Wu; writing by Scott Murdoch, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

