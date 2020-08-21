Nippon Paint : Singapore's Wuthelam Group to buy out Nippon Paint for 1.28 trln yen

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Singapore's Wuthelam Group will
take majority control of Nippon Paint Holdings,
spending 1.28 trillion yen ($12.12 billion) to raise its stake
to just under 60% from 39% now, the Japanese company said in a
statement on Friday.
Wuthelam will become a majority shareholder through the
deal, which is one of Asia's largest cross-border transactions
in 2020.
($1=105.6200 yen)
