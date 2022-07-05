Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4612   JP3749400002

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4612)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:58 2022-07-05 pm EDT
1125.00 JPY   +2.74%
07/05NIPPON PAINT : Updated Bonds and Ratings Page
PU
07/03NIPPON PAINT : Selected as a Constituent Stock of MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index
PU
06/30NIPPON PAINT : Updated Innovation Page
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nippon Paint : Updated Bonds and Ratings Page

07/05/2022 | 11:44pm EDT
Corporate Bond

There is no bond issued, at present.

Credit Ratings

(As of June 28, 2022)

Rating agency name

Rating

Rating Outlook

Institution

Rating and Investment Information (R&I)

Historical Rating Changes

Rating Symbols and Definitions

AAA Highest creditworthiness supported by many excellent factors.
AA Very high creditworthiness supported by some excellent factors.
A High creditworthiness supported by a few excellent factors.
BBB Creditworthiness is sufficient, though some factors require attention in times of major environmental changes.
BB Creditworthiness is sufficient for the time being, though some factors require due attention in times of environmental changes.
B Creditworthiness is questionable and some factors require constant attention.
CCC Creditworthiness is highly questionable and a financial obligation of an issuer is likely to default.
CC All of the financial obligations of an issuer are likely to default.
D R&I believes that all of the financial obligations of an issuer are in default.

Source: Rating & Investment Information, Inc

A plus (+) or minus (-) sign

A plus (+) or minus (-) sign may be appended to the categories from AA to CCC to indicate relative standing within each rating category. The plus and minus signs are part of the rating symbols.

Rating Outlooks

A Rating Outlook is opinion of Rating and Investment Information, Inc. concerning the medium term prospects for Issuer Ratings and Insurance Claims Paying Ability. Rating Outlooks are either Positive, Negative, Stable or Developing.

A Positive or Negative Outlook is not a statement indicating a future change of a rating. If neither a Positive nor Negative Outlook is appropriate, a Stable Outlook is assigned. Even the rating of an issuer with a Stable Outlook may, depending on circumstances, be changed without any change of the Rating Outlook. For a rating that could be assigned either a Positive, Negative or Stable Outlook, the Outlook may be restrictively described as "Developing".

For Issuer Ratings and Insurance Claims Paying Ability in the CCC category or lower, a Rating Outlook may not be assigned. When an Issuer Rating or Insurance Claims Paying Ability is placed on the Rating Monitor, a Rating Outlook will not be shown until it is removed from the Rating Monitor.

Links to related pages

Disclaimer

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 03:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 216 B 8 960 M 8 960 M
Net income 2022 76 409 M 563 M 563 M
Net Debt 2022 398 B 2 933 M 2 933 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,7x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 2 571 B 18 940 M 18 940 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,44x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 30 247
Free-Float 35,5%
Managers and Directors
Masaaki Tanaka Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Siew Kim Wee Co-President
Yuichiro Wakatsuki Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yasuyuki Matsumoto Chief Administration Officer
Hisashi Hara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.84%18 915
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-33.20%60 888
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-17.52%33 908
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-31.65%27 838
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-35.01%11 559
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-20.31%10 423