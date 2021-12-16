Nippon Paint : Wins the Gold Titled of the "Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021"

Nippon Paint Holdings Wins the Gold Titled of the "Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021" #Investor Relations Investor Relations (IR)2021.12.16 SHARE

Our IR site was selected as the Excellent Company Gold Titled (6th overall ranking) in the "Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021" (announced on December 15, 2021) selected by BroadBand Security Gomez Consulting Headquarters.

"Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021" is granted to companies that have created excellent websites for investor relations and are effectively using these websites for disclosure and investor communication activities. "Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021" targets 3,745 listed companies in Japan as of October 1, 2021, and the 15th time.

* Details of "Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021" can be found below.

https://www.gomez.co.jp/ranking/ir/

The Nippon Paint Group has been improving the content of its IR website to provide the financial and non-financial information necessary for sound communication with shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders in a timely manner to facilitate better understanding of our business activities and management policies. We will continue to upgrade our IR website and strengthen engagement with stakeholders.

[Our IR site]

Japanese version：https://www.nipponpaint-holdings.com/ir/

English version：https://www.nipponpaint-holdings.com/en/ir/