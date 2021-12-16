Log in
    4612   JP3749400002

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4612)
Nippon Paint : Wins the Gold Titled of the "Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021"

12/16/2021 | 03:39am EST
Investor Relations (IR)2021.12.16 Nippon Paint Holdings Wins the Gold Titled of the "Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021"
#Investor Relations

SHARE

Our IR site was selected as the Excellent Company Gold Titled (6th overall ranking) in the "Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021" (announced on December 15, 2021) selected by BroadBand Security Gomez Consulting Headquarters.

"Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021" is granted to companies that have created excellent websites for investor relations and are effectively using these websites for disclosure and investor communication activities. "Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021" targets 3,745 listed companies in Japan as of October 1, 2021, and the 15th time.
* Details of "Gomez IR Site Ranking 2021" can be found below.
https://www.gomez.co.jp/ranking/ir/

The Nippon Paint Group has been improving the content of its IR website to provide the financial and non-financial information necessary for sound communication with shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders in a timely manner to facilitate better understanding of our business activities and management policies. We will continue to upgrade our IR website and strengthen engagement with stakeholders.

[Our IR site]
Japanese version：https://www.nipponpaint-holdings.com/ir/
English version：https://www.nipponpaint-holdings.com/en/ir/

Disclaimer

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 986 B 8 634 M 8 634 M
Net income 2021 64 048 M 561 M 561 M
Net Debt 2021 274 B 2 400 M 2 400 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,4x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 3 055 B 26 845 M 26 758 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 27 318
Free-Float 35,5%
Technical analysis trends NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 301,00 JPY
Average target price 1 247,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target -4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaaki Tanaka Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Siew Kim Wee Co-President
Yuichiro Wakatsuki CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yasuyuki Matsumoto Chief Administration Officer & Head-Personnel
Hisashi Hara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-42.59%26 845
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY39.92%89 180
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED19.28%41 588
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.12.65%38 568
AKZO NOBEL N.V.6.44%19 243
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.6.68%12 562