Nippon Paint : Wins the Grand Prize of the 2022 Internet IR Award of Daiwa IR for Second Consecutive Year and Excellence Award for Sustainability Website

Investor Relations (IR) 2022.12.12 Nippon Paint Holdings Wins the Grand Prize of the 2022 Internet IR Award of Daiwa IR for Second Consecutive Year and Excellence Award for Sustainability Website

December 12, 2022

Company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki

Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President

Wee Siew Kim

Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President

(Code No.: 4612; TSE Prime)Contact:Ryosuke Tanaka

Investor Relations, Sustainability and Public Relations

(TEL +81-50-3131-7419)

Nippon Paint Holdings Wins the Grand Prize of the 2022 Internet IR Award of Daiwa IR for Second Consecutive Year and Excellence Award for Sustainability Website

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; "NPHD") has won the Grand Prize of the 2022 Internet Award for its IR site and the Award of Excellence for its sustainability website in the Sustainability Category, selected by Daiwa Investor Relations Co., Ltd.

The Internet IR Awards are granted to companies that have created excellent websites for investor relations and are effectively using these websites for disclosure and investor communication activities. In addition, these activities must be based on the concept of "5T&C"*, which positions the Internet as an integral element of corporate investor relations programs. NPHD was awarded the Grand Prize for two years in a row and was ranked the 3rd out of all 3,996 listed companies in Japan as of June 1, 2022. We were also ranked the 6th and won the Award of Excellence in the Sustainability Category, which was established in 2021.

The Nippon Paint Group has been improving the content of its IR and sustainability websites to provide the financial and non-financial information necessary for sound communication with shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders in a timely manner to facilitate better understanding of our business activities and management policies. We will continue to upgrade our IR and Sustainability websites and build long-term relationships of trust with our stakeholders through proactive engagement.

※ Timely, Transparent, Traceable, Trustworthy, Total + Communication

【Our IR website】

https://www.nipponpaint-holdings.com/en/ir/ (Link to the English website)

https://www.nipponpaint-holdings.com/ir/(Link to the Japanese website)

【Our sustainability website】