Nippon Paint : Creation of a Theme Song for the Nippon Paint Group, “Niji No Tsuzuki*” Written by Masayoshi Yamazaki

Company Information/Management2021.06.15 Creation of a Theme Song for the Nippon Paint Group, 'Niji No Tsuzuki*' Written by Masayoshi Yamazaki SHARE

June 15, 2021

Name of company:Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.Representative:Yuichiro Wakatsuki

Representative Executive Officer & Co-President

Wee Siew Kim

Representative Executive Officer & Co-PresidentContact:Yukiko Yamamoto

General Manager of Public Relations

Email: nphd-kouho@nipponpaint.jp

Creation of a Theme Song for the Nippon Paint Group,

'Niji No Tsuzuki*' Written by Masayoshi Yamazaki

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) welcomed 'Niji No Tsuzuki' as our corporate theme song to celebrate 140th anniversary. This new song was written by singer-songwriter Mr. Masayoshi Yamazaki.

*'Niji' itself means a rainbow and 'Niji No Tsuzuki' expresses the feeling of waiting and looking forward to it.

Singer-songwriter Mr. Masayoshi Yamazaki

To commemorate our 140th anniversary, 'Niji No Tsuzuki' was written to serve as a tool to deepen communications among employees as well as with customers. This song has a rhythmic beat that energizes people and lyrics that evoke positive feelings. We believe this song conveys our determination to work with customers to make our dreams take shape and continue to seek ways to achieve more progress in the future.

Mr. Masayoshi Yamazaki shared his thoughts expressed in the title 'Niji No Tsuzuki'.

【Comment from Mr. Masayoshi Yamazaki】

Rainbow comes after rain.I thought that the situation we are in now is like going through rain that has no end in sight.

I chose this title hoping that rainbow will appear soon and future generations can enjoy it, too. Also, the title is perfect for Nippon Paint as a company providing color to the world.

This title also shows my wish to share the joy awaiting us 'Rainbow after the rain' when we have overcome the challenge laying before us now.

This theme song will be played in the background of our corporate communications events.

Our commercial titled 'From the Nippon Paint Room' has been shown since October 2020 with 'Flowers,' a song by Mr. Masayoshi Yamazaki, in the background. For our 140th anniversary, we asked Mr. Yamazaki to create our corporate theme song. In addition, Mr. Yamazaki is a DIYer and has his own YouTube channel, 'craftpapa'. Nippon Paint will collaborate with him in the channel to widely introduce the appeal of paint.

【Summary of theme song for the Nippon Paint Group】

Title: Niji No Tsuzuki

Lyrics and music: Written by singer-songwriter Masayoshi Yamazaki

Release: Fall of 2021 (scheduled)

※Additional information about the release, such as the date and start of distribution, will be announced on the website of Office Augusta Co., Ltd., a music management organization to which Masayoshi Yamazaki belongs (URL: http://www.office-augusta.com/yama/).

【Profile of Mr. Masayoshi Yamazaki】

Date of birth: December 23, 1971

Hometown: Shiga Prefecture

Music management office: Office Augusta

Professional profile:

Debuted in 1995. 'One more time, One more chance,' the theme song of his starring film 'The Moon and a Cabbage', released in 1997, became a hit for many years. Since then, he has become popular among music fans as well as a broader spectrum of people. Released ONE DAY, a new EP commemorating the 25th anniversary of his debut, on August 26, 2020.



The Nippon Paint Group turns 140 years old

Founded in 1881, as a comprehensive paint manufacturer which boasts the longest history of any paint manufacturer in Japan, we are celebrating our 140th anniversary.

In accordance with the corporate philosophy that has been carried down since the company's founding, we confront social issues, including developing an anti-virus paint, and are carrying out research and development of paint and coating technologies.

