  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4612   JP3749400002

NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(4612)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:55 2022-07-12 pm EDT
1096.00 JPY   +2.53%
07/12"CONFERENCE CALL FOR FY2022 2Q FINANCIAL RESULTS" WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10, 2022 AT 17:00-18:00 (jst)
PU
07/05NIPPON PAINT : Updated Bonds and Ratings Page
PU
07/03NIPPON PAINT : Selected as a Constituent Stock of MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index
PU
“Conference Call for FY2022 2Q Financial Results” will be streamed live on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 17:00-18:00 (JST)

07/12/2022 | 10:54pm EDT
Investor Relations (IR)2022.07.13 "Conference Call for FY2022 2Q Financial Results" will be streamed live on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 17:00-18:00 (JST)
Nippon Paint Holdings will hold "Conference Call for FY2022 2Q Financial Results" at the date and time below.
This conference call will be streamed live at the link below with simultaneous interpretation in English.

●Date and time: Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 17:00-18:00 (JST)
●Theme: "Conference Call for FY2022 2Q Financial Results"
●Speakers: Yuichiro Wakatsuki, Director, Representative Executive Officer & Co-President; Ryosuke Tanaka, General Manager, Investor Relations and Sustainability
●Live streaming: Please visit the following URL after the start time for live streaming.
https://webcast.net-ir.ne.jp/4612klive2208e/index.html

●Relevant reference materials: Available for download from 15:40 on August 10, 2022 at the following link.
https://www.nipponpaint-holdings.com/en/ir/library/materials_01/

Presentation summary, Q&A summary and recorded presentation video will be available on our IR website at a later date.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 216 B 8 902 M 8 902 M
Net income 2022 76 409 M 559 M 559 M
Net Debt 2022 398 B 2 914 M 2 914 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 2 510 B 18 371 M 18 371 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,39x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 30 247
Free-Float 35,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Masaaki Tanaka Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Siew Kim Wee Co-President
Yuichiro Wakatsuki Senior Managing Executive Officer
Yasuyuki Matsumoto Chief Administration Officer
Hisashi Hara Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.16%19 048
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY-31.29%62 630
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED-13.30%35 390
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.-33.79%26 966
AKZO NOBEL N.V.-35.11%11 158
RPM INTERNATIONAL INC.-20.81%10 301