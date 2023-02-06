Advanced search
    3863   JP3721600009

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

(3863)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
944.00 JPY   -1.87%
02/03Nippon Paper, others look at making sustainable aviation fuel from wood
RE
02/03Nippon Paper Industries : Announces the Postponement of Financial Results Announcement for Q3 FY2023/3
PU
02/03Nippon Paper Industries : MOU Concluded on Collaboration for the First Commercial Production of Cellulosic Bioethanol from Woody Biomass in Japan and Its Development into Bio-chemical Products
PU
Nippon Paper Industries : Announces Establishment of a New Company in Hungary

02/06/2023 | 03:20am EST
Press ReleasesNippon Paper Announces Establishment of a New Company in Hungary Feb. 06, 2023

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 3863; President: Toru Nozawa; the "Company") announces the establishment of a manufacturing and sales subsidiary in Hungary for CMC (carboxymethyl cellulose, product name: SUNROSE MAC®), which is one of the materials used for lithium-ion battery (LiB) anodes in electric vehicles (EV), to join its rapidly growing supply chain system in Europe.

CMC is an anionic, water-soluble polymer derived from cellulose that features unique properties such as excellent thickening, water absorption and water retention and it is also very environmentally friendly. Because of its outstanding properties, CMC has been widely used as an additive in food and cosmetics such as toothpaste, as well as in industrial applications such as paper manufacturing. The SUNROSE MAC®CMC for LiB that the Company has developed is used as a high-performance additive in the coating process for LiB anodes (graphite), and demand for it has grown significantly in recent years. SUNROSE MAC®enables the formation of a uniform coating surface that contributes to LiB safety performance, and that property is highly valued by the manufacturers of LiBs for EV automotive applications, applications in consumer technologies such as smartphones and PCs, and in renewable energy storage applications.

The LiB market for EVs has rapidly expanded in Europe, where strict CO2 emissions regulations are being implemented, and the European automotive industry has been working to build a one-stop EV supply chain system. These trends have encouraged automobile parts and LiB manufacturers in China, South Korea and other countries to announce plans to build new factories within the European region.

In response to this situation, in 2021 the Company strengthened its production system at the Gotsu Mill in Japan. Today, the Company is announcing its plans to establish a plant in Hungary to further increase its CMC production capacity. Nippon Paper aims to start operating the new plant in December 2024. This investment is expected to increase sales revenue approx. 50 million euros and provide approx. 60 jobs at full operation.

The Company will contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society by establishing a global supply system for high-performance CMC for LiB and automobile manufacturers from our two production bases in Japan and Hungary.

Overview of the new company

Company Name

Nippon Paper Chemicals Europe Zrt.

Location

Budapest, Hungary

Date of Establishment

September, 2022

Capital Stock

10 million EUR

Capital Structure

100% owned by Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Business

Production and sale of CMC for LiB additives

(SUNROSE MAC®)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 087 B 8 299 M 8 299 M
Net income 2023 -24 181 M -185 M -185 M
Net Debt 2023 779 B 5 952 M 5 952 M
P/E ratio 2023 -4,96x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 111 B 849 M 849 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 16 129
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 962,00 JPY
Average target price 990,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toru Nozawa President & Representative Director
Fumio Manoshiro Deputy General Manager-Raw Materials
Tomoyasu Itakura Director, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Makoto Fujioka Independent Outside Director
Yoko Hatta Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-1.33%849
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.-0.87%4 732
SYLVAMO CORPORATION0.49%2 150
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD7.26%1 733
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-9.56%1 506
YFY INC.6.95%1 451