Press Releases

Nippon Paper Industries Announces Liquid-Packaging Carton Price Revision

Nov. 14, 2023

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (President: Toru Nozawa) has announced price revision for liquid-packaging cartons for milk and beverages.



1. Product subject to price revisions

All liquid-packaging cartons



2. Markup

10% or more



3. Timing of implementation

Deliveries from April 1, 2024





4. Reason for implementation

We implemented a price revision in April 2023. Since then, production costs, including labor, energy and material prices, have increased significantly, logistics costs have risen sharply associated with the 2024 problem, and the cost of imported materials has deteriorated markedly, caused by the further rapid and persistent depreciation of the yen. The future outlook is therefore expected to remain uncertain.

We have been working harder than ever to reduce fixed costs, review our operating structure, and improve logistics. However, it has become extremely difficult to absorb the recent cost increases solely through self-help efforts, and we have decided that we have no choice but to revise our prices again.