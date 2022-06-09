Press Releases

Nippon Paper Industries Announces Printing Paper and Business Communication Paper Price Revision

Jun. 09, 2022

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (President: Toru Nozawa) has announced price revisions for printing paper and business communication paper in the domestic market to all its agencies.

1. Product subject to price revisions Printing paper in general Business communication paper in general 2. Markup Printing paper Minimum 15% Business communication paper Minimum 15% 3. Timing of implementation New prices will apply starting from products shipped on August 1, 2022. 4. Reason for implementation Ever since the price revision was announced in November 2021, fuel prices and logistic costs have continued to rise rapidly given the dramatic changes in world affairs, and the yen's sharp depreciation has worsened the situation. Despite continuous cost cutting and other measures taken by the Company, it has not been able to fully offset the cost increases, and so has decided to revise the product prices once again.

