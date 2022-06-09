Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3863   JP3721600009

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

(3863)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-06-09 am EDT
964.00 JPY   -0.41%
Nippon Paper Industries : Announces Printing Paper and Business Communication Paper Price Revision

06/09/2022 | 01:12am EDT
Press Releases Nippon Paper Industries Announces Printing Paper and Business Communication Paper Price Revision Jun. 09, 2022

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (President: Toru Nozawa) has announced price revisions for printing paper and business communication paper in the domestic market to all its agencies.

1. Product subject to price revisions

Printing paper in general

Business communication paper in general

2. Markup

Printing paper 　Minimum 15%

Business communication paper 　Minimum 15%

3. Timing of implementation

New prices will apply starting from products shipped on August 1, 2022.

4. Reason for implementation

Ever since the price revision was announced in November 2021, fuel prices and logistic costs have continued to rise rapidly given the dramatic changes in world affairs, and the yen's sharp depreciation has worsened the situation. Despite continuous cost cutting and other measures taken by the Company, it has not been able to fully offset the cost increases, and so has decided to revise the product prices once again.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (President: Toru Nozawa) has announced price revisions for printing paper and business communication paper in the domestic market [A1]to all its agencies.

[A1]in the domestic market」は原文に対応する箇所はありませんが、過去の事例を参考に入れております。<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 05:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
