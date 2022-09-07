Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3863   JP3721600009

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

(3863)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:01 2022-09-08 am EDT
884.00 JPY   +1.73%
09/07NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES : and Mitsui Chemicals Partner to Develop Biocomposite
PU
08/08Nikkei 225 Up 0.3% on Earnings, Softer Yen; Economy Watchers' Gauge Falls
MT
08/05NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (unaudited)（PDF：310.0 KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nippon Paper Industries : and Mitsui Chemicals Partner to Develop Biocomposite

09/07/2022 | 10:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press ReleasesNippon Paper and Mitsui Chemicals Partner to Develop Biocomposite Sep. 08, 2022

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 3863; President: NOZAWA Toru)and Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Tokyo: 4183; President & CEO: HASHIMOTOOsamu) are set to partner in the development of a new biocomposite with ahigh content of cellulose powder, a woody biomass material.


The two companies intend to develop products and bring them to market at the earliest possible opportunity, with plans to expand into a wide range of fields - including daily necessities, containers, building materials,household appliances and auto parts. Aimed at bringing to market a new biocomposite that offers a high level of industrial stability in terms of both quality and supply, the tie-up will see the partners tap into their stable materials supply chains and leverage the advanced materials manufacturing and development technologies they have cultivated over many years.


● The new biocomposite
With cellulose powder - a woody biomass material - as its principal ingredient, this new composite will have the same moldability as plastic. Further, the composite's use of woody biomass as its main constituent will help to cut greenhouse gas emissions by minimizing the use of fossil-fuel-derived virgin material when compared to ordinary petrochemical resins. This will in turn assist in achieving a zero-carbon society.


● Nippon Paper's role and strengths
Nippon Paper has cultivated cellulose powder manufacturing technology and used it to develop a biocomposite with outstanding moldability. Nippon Paper now intends to provide Mitsui Chemicals with a stable supply of high-quality cellulose powder by taking advantage of its powder manufacturing technology, which is in turn underpinned by a diverse array of pulp manufacturing technologies. Under the slogan "Shaping the future with trees," Nippon Paper aims to continue contributing to better living and cultural progress.


● Mitsui Chemicals' role and strengths
Mitsui Chemicals aims to combine cellulose powder from Nippon Paper with the compounding technologies cultivated by the Mitsui Chemicals Group to develop a new strong, readily workable biocomposite with a high cellulose powder content. Plans are to tap into the existing sales network for Mitsui Chemicals' own compound resins and use this to offer samples to customers. Mitsui Chemicals will seek to provide solutions to various social challenges generated by accelerating environmental changes, and aims through this to meet its target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

End

Disclaimer

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 02:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
09/07NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES : and Mitsui Chemicals Partner to Develop Biocomposite
PU
08/08Nikkei 225 Up 0.3% on Earnings, Softer Yen; Economy Watchers' Gauge Falls
MT
08/05NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months E..
PU
08/05NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES : Notice of Recording of non-operating income and reversal of defe..
PU
07/27NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES : Announces Liquid-Packaging Carton Price Revision
PU
07/26NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES : Tokai Industrial Paper Supply Announces Linerboard and Corrugate..
PU
07/04NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES : Selected as Constituents for All Five ESG Investment Indices Ado..
PU
07/03NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES : Corporate Governance Report
PU
06/09NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES : Announces Printing Paper and Business Communication Paper Price ..
PU
06/02NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES PARTICIPATES : Advanced Automotive Battery Conference Europe
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 084 B 7 502 M 7 502 M
Net income 2023 -10 705 M -74,1 M -74,1 M
Net Debt 2023 753 B 5 211 M 5 211 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,38x
Yield 2023 4,60%
Capitalization 100 B 695 M 695 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 16 129
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 869,00 JPY
Average target price 1 052,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toru Nozawa President & Representative Director
Fumio Manoshiro Deputy General Manager-Raw Materials
Tomoyasu Itakura Director, Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Makoto Fujioka Independent Outside Director
Yoko Hatta Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-18.42%716
SHANDONG SUNPAPER CO., LTD.5.05%4 656
SYLVAMO CORPORATION45.07%1 776
SHANYING INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS CO.,LTD-19.45%1 687
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-28.53%1 378
JK PAPER LIMITED105.63%883