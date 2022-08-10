Nippon Piston Ring : Financial Information update

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

August 10, 2022

Company Name: Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities Code: 6461 URL: https://www.npr.co.jp/ Representative: Teruo Takahashi, President and Representative Director Inquiries: Takeshi Shida, General Manager, Accounting and Finance Department Telephone: +81-48-856-5011

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 10, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None Holding of quarterly financial results briefing: None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Three months ended Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ June 30, 2022 13,402 3.0 547 (48.9) 935 (21.8) 479 (37.4) June 30, 2021 13,010 24.3 1,071 - 1,196 - 765 -

(Note) Comprehensive income: Three months ended June 30, 2022: 1,648 million yen ( (34.5)%) Three months ended June 30, 2021: 2,518 million yen ( - %) Basic earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Three months ended Yen Yen June 30, 2022 61.96 61.61 June 30, 2021 99.69 99.13

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets Net assets Equity-to-asset ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen ％ Yen As of June 30, 2022 68,737 36,266 49.9 4,427.68 As of March 31, 2022 67,375 35,006 49.2 4,287.90