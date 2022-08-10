Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6461   JP3747400004

NIPPON PISTON RING CO., LTD.

(6461)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
1246.00 JPY   -1.19%
04:16aNIPPON PISTON RING : Financial Information update
PU
07/27NIPPON PISTON RING : Conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding concerning Consolidation through the establishment of a joint holding company (stock transfer) between Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. and Riken Corporation
PU
07/19NIPPON PISTON RING : FY3/2022 Financial Results Briefing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Piston Ring : Financial Information update

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Under Japanese GAAP)

August 10, 2022

Company Name:

Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities Code:

6461

URL:

https://www.npr.co.jp/

Representative:

Teruo Takahashi, President and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Takeshi Shida, General Manager, Accounting and Finance Department

Telephone:

+81-48-856-5011

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 10, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: None

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

June 30, 2022

13,402

3.0

547

(48.9)

935

(21.8)

479

(37.4)

June 30, 2021

13,010

24.3

1,071

-

1,196

-

765

-

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2022: 1,648 million yen ( (34.5)%)

Three months ended June 30, 2021: 2,518 million yen ( - %)

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

61.96

61.61

June 30, 2021

99.69

99.13

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity-to-asset ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

As of June 30, 2022

68,737

36,266

49.9

4,427.68

As of March 31, 2022

67,375

35,006

49.2

4,287.90

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

As of June 30, 2022: 34,271 million yen

As of March 31, 2022: 33,140 million yen

2. Cash Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

-

20.00

-

50.00

70.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (forecast)

20.00

-

50.00

70.00

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: No

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Earnings For the Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Full year

55,000

8.3

2,700

2.8

2,800

(8.5)

1,900

(1.5)

245.70

(Note) Revisions to the forecast of consolidated earnings most recently released:

No

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during this period: None
  2. Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons : None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

4)

Restatement

: None

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

  1. Total number of issued shares at the
    end of the period (including treasury shares)
  2. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of this fiscal year)

As of June 30, 2022

8,374,157

As of March 31, 2022

8,374,157

As of June 30, 2022

633,900

As of March 31, 2022

645,290

Three months ended

7,733,088

Three months ended

7,675,537

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly review conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special matters

The financial forecast and other descriptions of the future presented in this document are based on currently available information and assumptions which are deemed reasonable at present. Please note that a variety of factors could cause actual results to differ from the forecasts.

Disclaimer

Nippon Piston Ring Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIPPON PISTON RING CO., LTD.
04:16aNIPPON PISTON RING : Financial Information update
PU
07/27NIPPON PISTON RING : Conclusion of a Memorandum of Understanding concerning Consolidation ..
PU
07/19NIPPON PISTON RING : FY3/2022 Financial Results Briefing
PU
06/06NIPPON PISTON RING : Notice of Convocation of the 128th Annual General Meeting of Sharehol..
PU
03/30NIPPON PISTON RING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/09NIPPON PISTON RING : Financial Information update
PU
01/11Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. completed the acquisition of Normeca Asia Co., Ltd. from R..
CI
2021Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire Normeca Asia Co., Ltd. from Ryo Senda, P..
CI
2021Financial Information update
PU
2021NIPPON PISTON RING CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 50 783 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2022 1 928 M 14,3 M 14,3 M
Net Debt 2022 10 485 M 77,7 M 77,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,25x
Yield 2022 5,35%
Capitalization 9 746 M 72,2 M 72,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 027
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart NIPPON PISTON RING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Piston Ring Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON PISTON RING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Teruo Takahashi President & Representative Director
Nobuyasu Nara Director, Head-Administration & Information System
Ryosuke Nagumo Independent Outside Director
Kan Ishii Independent Outside Director
Hiromi Nakazawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON PISTON RING CO., LTD.-2.10%72
CUMMINS INC.-0.01%30 949
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED26.16%4 143
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-11.19%3 155
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-10.20%2 812
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG24.88%2 321