Nippon Prologis REIT Announces

Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interests

and Lease Contract with New Tenants

Prologis REIT Management K.K. (the "Asset Manager"), to which Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR") entrusts the management of its assets, announced today it will acquire three properties (the "New Properties") in the form of trust beneficiary interests and, subsequently, enter into lease contracts with new tenants.

Because the sellers and the lessee of the assets are considered related parties as provided in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, including amendments thereto) (the "Related Parties, etc.") and considered an interested party as set forth in the "Rules Regarding Related-party Transactions" included in the internal rules of the Asset Manager (the "Interested Parties"), the Asset Manager has obtained, in accordance with the Rules Regarding Related Party-Transactions, approval from NPR based on the approval of its board of directors at a meeting held today.

The details are described below.

1. Overview of the Acquisitions Anticipated Anticipated Appraisal Adjusted Acquisition Value NOI Yield Forecast Property Property Acquisition Seller Location Price (million (%) NOI Yield Number Name Date (million yen) yen) (Note 4) (%) (Note 1) (Note 2) (Note 3) (Note 5) Prologis Park Zao Special M-36 Kawabe, Hyogo Purpose 33,000 33,000 4.5 4.6 Inagawa 2 Company Tateyama M-37 Prologis Park Kobe, Hyogo December 1, Special 9,500 9,500 4.6 4.7 Kobe 5 2021 Purpose Company Minamikanto B-20 Prologis Park Ebina, Kanagawa Special 15,200 15,200 4.2 4.5 Ebina 2 Purpose Company Total/Average 57,700 57,700 4.4 4.6

(Note 1) "Anticipated acquisition date" indicates the anticipated acquisition date in the relevant trust beneficiary interests disposition contract (the "Sale and Purchase Agreement") that was executed with the current owners of the relevant property.

(Note 2) "Anticipated acquisition price" indicates the transfer price of the New Properties in the relevant Sale and Purchase Agreement, rounded down to the nearest million yen and does not include national or local consumption taxes or expenses which will be incurred in connection with the acquisition.

(Note 3) CBRE K.K. or Japan Real Estate Institute was retained to appraise the value of each property. "Appraisal value" is based on the appraisal values from the relevant appraisal reports as of September 30, 2021.

(Note 4) "NOI yield" is the ratio of appraisal NOI to the anticipated acquisition price of each property based on the appraisal value as of September 30, 2021, rounded to the first decimal place. The figure of the weighted average

