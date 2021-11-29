November 29, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nippon Prologis REIT Announces Debt Financing

Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR") today announced it will obtain debt financing (the "Bridge Loan"). The details are described below.

Details of the Bridge Loan:

Category Lender Borrowing Interest Rate Borrowing Borrowing Repayment Repayment Collateral Date Method Amount (Note 1) Date Method (Note 3) (Note 4) Base interest rate Borrowing based on an individual term Unsecured Short- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking 57.1 billion (JBA 1-month December 1, loan agreement December 1, Paid in full Corporation and Japanese yen dated November 29, upon and non- term MUFG Bank, Ltd. yen TIBOR) +0.150% 2021 2021, with the 2022 maturity guaranteed (Note 2) lenders shown on the left

Notes:

The base interest rate refers to the Japanese yen Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate ("TIBOR") for one-month deposits announced by the JBA TIBOR Administration (General Incorporated Association) two business days before the interest payment date for the immediately preceding interest calculation period. The base interest rate will be revised on each interest payment date. However, if there is no corresponding TIBOR to the interest calculation period of such deposits, the base interest rate defined in the loan agreements will be applied according to the terms and conditions of the loan agreements. Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Administration's website ( https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/ ) for information about changes in the JBA Japanese yen TIBOR. The first interest payment date is December 17, 2021, and thereafter the interest payment date will be the last day of every month until and including the repayment date. An interest payment date that falls on a non-business day will be moved to the following business day or to the preceding business day if the following business day carries over to the next month. The repayment date will be the following business day if the date falls on a non-business day or the preceding business day if the date carries over to the next month. The Bridge Loan will be repayable either in whole or in part prior to the repayment date if certain requirements, including our advance written notice, are met.

Rationale for the Bridge Loan and Scheduled Prepayment:

The Bridge Loan will be allocated to a portion of the acquisition costs of the New Properties (Note) and related expenses. NPR will repay the Bridge Loan with the net proceeds from the offerings described in the press release "Nippon Prologis REIT Announces Issuance of New Investment Units (Green Equity Offering) and Secondary Offering of Investment Units," dated today (the "Offerings"), and net proceeds from the new concurrent borrowings which will be conducted on the next business day of the payment date for the Offerings, and cash on hand. NPR will announce the details of new concurrent borrowings once they have been determined.

(Note) Please refer to the press release "Nippon Prologis REIT Announces Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary Interests and Lease Contract with New Tenants" dated November 29, 2021, for details of the New Properties.

Disclaimer: This press release is an announcement concerning NPR's debt financing and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation for investment.

