Nippon Prologis REIT : Announces Issuance of New Investment Units (Green Equity Offering) and Secondary Offering of Investment Units
11/29/2021 | 01:40am EST
November 29, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Nippon Prologis REIT Announces Issuance of New Investment Units (Green Equity
Offering) and Secondary Offering of Investment Units
Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR") announced that its board of directors passed a resolution at a meeting held today regarding the issuance of new investment units as well as a secondary offering of units and issuance of new investment units through third-party allotment.
The issuance of new investment units through a public offering in Japan (the "Domestic Public Offering") as well as international markets (the "International Offering", and together with the Domestic Public Offering, the "Offerings") shall be conducted as green equity offering (Note).
(Note) For details of the green equity offering, please refer to the " 4. Rationale of Green Equity Offering" described below.
1. Issuance of New Investment Units: Public Offering
(1)
Number of
84,290 units
investment
units to be
offered
(2)
Issue amount
To be determined
(amount to
The issue amount (amount to be paid) shall be determined at a board of
be paid)
directors meeting to be held on a date between Monday, December 6, 2021,
and Thursday, December 9, 2021 (the "Issue Price Determination Date"). The
issue amount (amount to be paid) refers to the amount NPR shall receive from
the Underwriters as described in (6) (ii) below as the payment proceeds per NPR
investment unit.
(3)
Net proceeds
To be determined
(4)
Issue price
To be determined
(offer price)
The issue price (offer price) shall be determined at the board of directors
meeting held on the Issue Price Determination Date, taking into consideration
the level of demand and other factors and using as a tentative price a figure
obtained by multiplying a number from 0.90 to 1.00 by the closing price for
ordinary trading of an investment unit of NPR on Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. (the
"Tokyo Stock Exchange") on the Issue Price Determination Date (in the event of
no closing price on such date being available, the closing price on the preceding
date). Any fraction of one yen shall be rounded down to the nearest yen.
(5)
Total amount
To be determined
issued (total
offer value)
Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute any offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
1
(6) Offering method
(7) Content of underwriting agreement
(8) Unit of application
(9) Application
period (Domestic Public Offering)
(10) Payment period for deposit in securities
(11) Payment date
All investment units shall be offered simultaneously in Japan and overseas (the domestic public offering, the international offering and the over-allotment secondary offering mentioned in "2. Secondary offering of investment units (secondary distribution via over-allotment)" shall be collectively referred to as the "Global Offerings").
Domestic Public Offering
All investment units for the Domestic Public Offering shall be underwritten and purchased by domestic underwriters (collectively referred to as the "Domestic Underwriters").
International Offering
The International Offering shall be conducted in international markets, consisting mainly of the United States, European and Asian markets (provided, however, that the offering in the U.S. market shall be restricted to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended), and all investment units subject to the International Offering shall be purchased and underwritten severally and not jointly in the total amount by international underwriters (collectively referred to as the "International Underwriters" and together with the Domestic Underwriters, collectively referred to as the "Underwriters").
The total number of units to be issued in the Offerings concerned shall be 84,290 units, consisting of 48,890 units for the Domestic Public Offering and 35,400 units for the International Offering, but the final breakdown shall be determined on the Issue Price Determination Date, taking into
consideration the level of demand and other factors.
The Underwriters shall pay NPR the net proceeds for the Offerings on the payment date stated below under (11), and the difference with the gross proceeds shall be the proceeds of the Underwriters. NPR shall not pay an underwriting fee to the Underwriters.
One unit or more in multiples of one unit
The following business day of the Issue Price Determination Date
From the following business day of the Issue Price Determination Date to two business days following the Issue Price Determination Date
A business day during the period from Friday, December 10, 2021, to Wednesday, December 15, 2021, which shall be four business days after the Issue Price Determination Date
(12) Delivery date The following business day of the Payment Date
The issue amount (amount to be paid), the issue price (offer price), the final breakdown of units to be offered through the Domestic Public Offering and through the International Offering and other items required for the issuance of the new NPR investment units shall be determined at a future board of directors meeting.
Matters related to the Domestic Public Offering, among the above-mentioned items, shall be subject to the condition that the registration under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act takes effect.
Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute any offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
2
2. Secondary Offering of Investment Units (Secondary Distribution via Over-allotment)
(1)
Distributor
A Domestic Underwriter
(2)
Number of
4,210 units
investment
The number of investment units to be offered is the maximum number of
units to be
investment units to be distributed in the secondary distribution via over-
distributed
allotment by the bookrunner of the Domestic Public Offering, taking into
consideration the status of demand and other factors of the Domestic Public
Offering. There are cases where the number may decrease or the secondary
distribution via over-allotment itself may not take place at all depending on the
status of demand and other factors relating to the Domestic Public Offering. The
number of investment units to be distributed shall be determined at a board of
directors meeting to be held on the Issue Price Determination Date, taking into
consideration the status of demand and other factors of the Domestic Public
Offering.
(3)
Distribution
To be determined
price
The distribution price shall be determined at a board of directors meeting, to be
held on the Issue Price Determination Date. Furthermore, the distribution price
shall be the same price as the issue price (offer price) for the Domestic Public
Offering.
(4)
Total amount
To be determined
of distribution
price
(5)
Distribution
The bookrunner of the Domestic Public Offering, shall conduct a domestic
method
secondary distribution in Japan of NPR investment units, which it shall borrow
from Prologis Property Japan Special Purpose Company in a number not to
exceed 4,210 units, taking into consideration the status of demand and other
factors relating to the Domestic Public Offering.
(6)
Unit of
One unit or more in multiples of one unit
application
(7)
Application
The same as the Domestic Public Offering
period
(8)
Payment
The same as the Domestic Public Offering
period for
deposit in
securities
(9)
Delivery date
The same as the Domestic Public Offering
This secondary distribution via over-allotment shall be cancelled upon the cancellation of the Domestic Public Offering.
The distribution price and other matters necessary for the secondary distribution via over- allotment shall be determined at a future board of directors meeting.
The items above shall be subject to the condition that the registration under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act takes effect.
3. Issuance of New Investment Units through Third-party Allotment
(1)
Number of
4,210 units
investment
units to be
offered
(2)
Issue amount
To be determined
(amount to
To be determined at a board of directors meeting to be held on the Issue Price
be paid)
Determination Date. The issue amount (amount to be paid) shall be identical to
the issue amount (amount to be paid) for the Domestic Public Offering.
Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute any offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
3
(3)
Net proceeds
To be determined
(4)
Allottee and
A Domestic Underwriter: 4,210 units
number of
investment
units to be
allotted
(5)
Unit of
One unit or more in multiples of one unit
application
(6)
Application
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
period
(7)
Payment date
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Investment units for which no application for subscription has been made during the application period, mentioned in (6) shown above, shall not be issued.
The issue amount (amount to be paid) and other matters necessary for the third-party allotment (the "Third-party Allotment") shall be determined at a future board of directors meeting.
The Third-party Allotment shall be cancelled upon the cancellation of the Domestic Public Offering.
The items above shall be subject to the condition that the registration under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act takes effect.
Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute any offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
4
1. Secondary Distribution via Over-allotment and Related Matters
The secondary distribution via over-allotment shall be a domestic secondary distribution of NPR investment units in Japan by a Domestic Underwriter, the bookrunner of the Domestic Public Offering, which shall borrow from Prologis Property Japan Special Purpose Company in a number not to exceed 4,210 units upon the Domestic Public Offering, taking into consideration the status of demand and other factors relating to the Domestic Public Offering. The number of investment units to be distributed in the secondary distribution via over-allotment is scheduled to be 4,210 units. The number of investment units above is the maximum number of investment units to be distributed; there may be instances in which the number may decrease or distribution via over- allotment itself may not take place at all, depending on the status of demand and other factors relating to the Domestic Public Offering. Furthermore, in connection with the secondary distribution via over-allotment, for the purpose of allowing the Domestic Underwriter to acquire the NPR investment units required for returning the NPR investment units borrowed from Prologis Property Japan Special Purpose Company, NPR resolved, by its board of directors meeting held today, to issue 4,210 new investment units by way of Third-party Allotment to the Domestic Underwriter with the payment date on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
In addition, during the period from the date following application period date for the Domestic Public Offering and the secondary distribution via over-allotment to Thursday, December 30, 2021 (the "Syndicate Covering Transaction Period"), there may be cases where the Domestic Underwriter purchases NPR investment units on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which shall be in a number not to exceed the number of investment units pertaining to the secondary distribution via over-allotment, for the purpose of returning the borrowed investment units (the "Syndicate Covering Transaction"). All of the NPR investment units acquired in the Syndicate Covering Transaction by the Domestic Underwriter shall be returned. During the Syndicate Covering Transaction Period, there may be instances in which the Domestic Underwriter decides not to engage in the Syndicate Covering Transaction at all or decides to end the Syndicate Covering Transaction without purchasing investment units in a number equal to the number of investment units pertaining to the secondary distribution via over-allotment.
Furthermore, the Domestic Underwriter may engage in stabilizing transactions related to the Domestic Public Offering and the secondary distribution via over-allotment, and the NPR investment units purchased through such stabilizing transactions may possibly be used, in whole or in part, to return the borrowed NPR investment units.
As for the remaining number of investment units after reducing the number of NPR investment units purchased through the stabilizing transaction and the Syndicated Covering Transaction used to return the borrowed NPR investment units from the number of NPR investment units for the secondary distribution via over-allotment, the Domestic Underwriter intends to acquire the number of NPR investment units through the Third-party Allotment. For this reason, it is possible that applications may not be filed for the number of investment units issued through the Third-party Allotment, in whole or in part, and as a result, the final number of investment units issued in the
Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute any offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nippon Prologis REIT Inc. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:39:04 UTC.