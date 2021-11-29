November 29, 2021

Nippon Prologis REIT Announces Issuance of New Investment Units (Green Equity

Offering) and Secondary Offering of Investment Units

Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR") announced that its board of directors passed a resolution at a meeting held today regarding the issuance of new investment units as well as a secondary offering of units and issuance of new investment units through third-party allotment.

The issuance of new investment units through a public offering in Japan (the "Domestic Public Offering") as well as international markets (the "International Offering", and together with the Domestic Public Offering, the "Offerings") shall be conducted as green equity offering (Note).

(Note) For details of the green equity offering, please refer to the " 4. Rationale of Green Equity Offering" described below.

1. Issuance of New Investment Units: Public Offering

(1) Number of 84,290 units investment units to be offered (2) Issue amount To be determined (amount to The issue amount (amount to be paid) shall be determined at a board of be paid) directors meeting to be held on a date between Monday, December 6, 2021, and Thursday, December 9, 2021 (the "Issue Price Determination Date"). The issue amount (amount to be paid) refers to the amount NPR shall receive from the Underwriters as described in (6) (ii) below as the payment proceeds per NPR investment unit. (3) Net proceeds To be determined (4) Issue price To be determined (offer price) The issue price (offer price) shall be determined at the board of directors meeting held on the Issue Price Determination Date, taking into consideration the level of demand and other factors and using as a tentative price a figure obtained by multiplying a number from 0.90 to 1.00 by the closing price for ordinary trading of an investment unit of NPR on Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. (the "Tokyo Stock Exchange") on the Issue Price Determination Date (in the event of no closing price on such date being available, the closing price on the preceding date). Any fraction of one yen shall be rounded down to the nearest yen. (5) Total amount To be determined issued (total offer value)

Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute any offer of securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. The securities referred to above will not be publicly offered or sold in the United States.

