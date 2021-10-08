October 8, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Nippon Prologis REIT Announces No Material Impact
from the North-western Part of Chiba Earthquake on Oct. 7, 2021
Following an earthquake that struck off the north-western part of Chiba Prefecture of Japan on October 7, 2021, Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR") has conducted investigations of its impact on NPR's portfolio properties, and, as of today, is not aware of any material human/physical damages which may cause significant operational disruptions or losses to NPR.
Should NPR identify any material impact to its operating results in the future, we will promptly make further announcements.
For more information about Nippon Prologis REIT, please visit: https://www.prologis-reit.co.jp/en/index.html
Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. (Code 3283) Tokyo Building 21F, 2-7-3, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Executive Director: Masahiro Sakashita
Asset Management Company: Prologis REIT Management K.K.
Representative: CEO Masahiro Sakashita
Inquiries: CFO Atsushi Toda Tel: +81-3-6867-8585
1
Disclaimer
Nippon Prologis REIT Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:21:05 UTC.