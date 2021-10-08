October 8, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nippon Prologis REIT Announces No Material Impact

from the North-western Part of Chiba Earthquake on Oct. 7, 2021

Following an earthquake that struck off the north-western part of Chiba Prefecture of Japan on October 7, 2021, Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR") has conducted investigations of its impact on NPR's portfolio properties, and, as of today, is not aware of any material human/physical damages which may cause significant operational disruptions or losses to NPR.

Should NPR identify any material impact to its operating results in the future, we will promptly make further announcements.

For more information about Nippon Prologis REIT, please visit: https://www.prologis-reit.co.jp/en/index.html

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. (Code 3283) Tokyo Building 21F, 2-7-3, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Executive Director: Masahiro Sakashita

Asset Management Company: Prologis REIT Management K.K.

Representative: CEO Masahiro Sakashita

Inquiries: CFO Atsushi Toda Tel: +81-3-6867-8585

1