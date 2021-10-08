Log in
    3283   JP3047550003

NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.

(3283)
Nippon Prologis REIT : Announces No Material Impact from the North-western Part of Chiba Earthquake on Oct. 7, 2021

10/08/2021
October 8, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nippon Prologis REIT Announces No Material Impact

from the North-western Part of Chiba Earthquake on Oct. 7, 2021

Following an earthquake that struck off the north-western part of Chiba Prefecture of Japan on October 7, 2021, Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR") has conducted investigations of its impact on NPR's portfolio properties, and, as of today, is not aware of any material human/physical damages which may cause significant operational disruptions or losses to NPR.

Should NPR identify any material impact to its operating results in the future, we will promptly make further announcements.

For more information about Nippon Prologis REIT, please visit: https://www.prologis-reit.co.jp/en/index.html

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. (Code 3283) Tokyo Building 21F, 2-7-3, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Executive Director: Masahiro Sakashita

Asset Management Company: Prologis REIT Management K.K.

Representative: CEO Masahiro Sakashita

Inquiries: CFO Atsushi Toda Tel: +81-3-6867-8585

Disclaimer

Nippon Prologis REIT Inc. published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 50 762 M 454 M 454 M
Net income 2022 22 305 M 199 M 199 M
Net Debt 2022 264 B 2 359 M 2 359 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,4x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 955 B 8 570 M 8 540 M
EV / Sales 2022 24,0x
EV / Sales 2023 23,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,1%
Managers and Directors
Masahiro Sakashita Executive Officer
Katsumi Shimamura Supervisory Officer
Yoichiro Hamaoka Supervisory Officer
Mami Tazaki Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.14.91%8 570
PROLOGIS, INC.29.82%95 644
GOODMAN GROUP12.53%29 082
DUKE REALTY CORPORATION25.87%19 186
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.18.79%8 406
WAREHOUSES DE PAUW SA26.54%7 610