    3283   JP3047550003

NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.

(3283)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:46:10 2023-04-19 am EDT
307000.00 JPY   -1.92%
01:20aNippon Prologis Reit : Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Disclosure
PU
04/12Nippon Prologis to Adjust Property Acquisition Pipeline
MT
03/29Nippon Prologis to Issue 3 Billion Yen Green Bonds for Loan Payment
MT
Nippon Prologis REIT : Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Disclosure

04/19/2023 | 01:20am EDT
April 19, 2023

Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Disclosure

On April 18, 2023 (Pacific Standard Time in US), Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the sponsor of Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR"), has made an announcement of its earnings for the first quarter, 2023. NPR hereby acknowledges that the earnings release and supplemental information, prepared by PLD, contains some proportional information of NPR's financial and operational performances (the "Subject Information"). Please see, among others, the page 26 of the materials, as follows:

Link to Prologis, Inc. "First Quarter 2023 Prologis Supplemental Information"

Note:

The Subject Information was purely prepared by PLD, in PLD's own discretion, in accordance with US GAAP and other applicable standards, regulations and guidelines. Accordingly, the Subject Information is not comparable with NPR's own financial or other information to be prepared and published / disclosed in NPR's own discretion. The Subject Information is not audited by NPR's auditors. NPR bears no responsibility for accuracy or others of the Subject Information.

Disclaimer

Nippon Prologis REIT Inc. published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 05:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 54 152 M 404 M 404 M
Net income 2023 23 126 M 173 M 173 M
Net Debt 2023 298 B 2 224 M 2 224 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,8x
Yield 2023 3,22%
Capitalization 861 B 6 423 M 6 423 M
EV / Sales 2023 21,4x
EV / Sales 2024 22,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 313 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoichiro Hamaoka Supervisory Officer
Mami Tazaki Supervisory Officer
Kuninori Oku Supervisory Officer
Satoshi Yamaguchi Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.1.46%6 423
PROLOGIS, INC.9.23%113 714
GOODMAN GROUP11.87%24 619
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-1.76%10 729
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.2.12%7 808
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.9.23%7 139
