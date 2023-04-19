Nippon Prologis REIT : Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Disclosure

April 19, 2023

Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Disclosure

On April 18, 2023 (Pacific Standard Time in US), Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the sponsor of Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR"), has made an announcement of its earnings for the first quarter, 2023. NPR hereby acknowledges that the earnings release and supplemental information, prepared by PLD, contains some proportional information of NPR's financial and operational performances (the "Subject Information"). Please see, among others, the page 26 of the materials, as follows:

Link to Prologis, Inc. "First Quarter 2023 Prologis Supplemental Information"

Note:

The Subject Information was purely prepared by PLD, in PLD's own discretion, in accordance with US GAAP and other applicable standards, regulations and guidelines. Accordingly, the Subject Information is not comparable with NPR's own financial or other information to be prepared and published / disclosed in NPR's own discretion. The Subject Information is not audited by NPR's auditors. NPR bears no responsibility for accuracy or others of the Subject Information.