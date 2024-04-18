Nippon Prologis REIT : Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Disclosure
Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Disclosure
On April 17, 2024 (Pacific Standard Time in US), Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the sponsor of Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR"), has made an announcement of its earnings for the first quarter, 2024. NPR hereby acknowledges that the earnings release and supplemental information, prepared by PLD, contains some proportional information of NPR's financial and operational performances (the "Subject Information"). Please see, among others, the page 27 of the materials, as follows:
Link to Prologis, Inc. "First Quarter 2024 Prologis Supplemental Information"
Note:
The Subject Information was purely prepared by PLD, in PLD's own discretion, in accordance with US GAAP and other applicable standards, regulations and guidelines. Accordingly, the Subject Information is not comparable with NPR's own financial or other information to be prepared and published / disclosed in NPR's own discretion. The Subject Information is not audited by NPR's auditors. NPR bears no responsibility for accuracy or others of the Subject Information.
Nippon Prologis REIT Inc. is a Japan-based real estate investment trust (REIT). It aims to achieve sustainable growth in asset and stable earnings from mid- to long-term perspectives. The REIT mainly invests in logistic facilities, focusing on A class logistic facilities. Its portfolio included Prologis Park Ichikawa 1, Prologis Park Zama 1 , Prologis Park Kawajima , Prologis Park Osaka 2, Prologis Park Maishima 3 , Prologis Park Kasugai, Prologis Park Maishima 4, Prologis Park Kitanagoya, Prologis Park Tagajo and Prologis Park Takatsuki, among others. The asset manager of the REIT is Prologis REIT Management K.K.