  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3283   JP3047550003

NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.

(3283)
Nippon Prologis REIT : Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Disclosure

10/17/2021 | 10:42pm EDT
October 18, 2021

Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Disclosure

On October 15, 2021 (Pacific Standard Time in US), Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the sponsor of Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR"), has made an announcement of its earnings for the third quarter, 2021. NPR hereby acknowledges that the earnings release and supplemental information, prepared by PLD, contains some proportional information of NPR's financial and operational performances (the "Subject Information"). Please see, among others, the pages 10 and 25 of the materials, as follows:

Link to Prologis, Inc. "Third Quarter 2021 Prologis Supplemental Information"

Note:

The Subject Information was purely prepared by PLD, in PLD's own discretion, in accordance with US GAAP and other applicable standards, regulations and guidelines. Accordingly, the Subject Information is not comparable with NPR's own financial or other information to be prepared and published / disclosed in NPR's own discretion. The Subject Information is not audited by NPR's auditors. NPR bears no responsibility for accuracy or others of the Subject Information.

Disclaimer

Nippon Prologis REIT Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 02:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
