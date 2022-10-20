Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3283   JP3047550003

NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.

(3283)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-20 am EDT
296400.00 JPY   -0.50%
10:30aNippon Prologis Reit : Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Disclosure
PU
08/17Nippon Prologis Reit : Supplementary Announcement Related to Partial Amendment of its Articles of Incorporation
PU
08/03Nippon Prologis Reit : Announces Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds) and Prepayment of Bank Loans
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Prologis REIT : Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Disclosure

10/20/2022 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

October 20, 2022

Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Disclosure

On October 19, 2022 (Pacific Standard Time in US), Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the sponsor of Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR"), has made an announcement of its earnings for the third quarter, 2022. NPR hereby acknowledges that the earnings release and supplemental information, prepared by PLD, contains some proportional information of NPR's financial and operational performances (the "Subject Information"). Please see, among others, the page 26 of the materials, as follows:

Link to Prologis, Inc. "Third Quarter 2022 Prologis Supplemental Information"

Note:

The Subject Information was purely prepared by PLD, in PLD's own discretion, in accordance with US GAAP and other applicable standards, regulations and guidelines. Accordingly, the Subject Information is not comparable with NPR's own financial or other information to be prepared and published / disclosed in NPR's own discretion. The Subject Information is not audited by NPR's auditors. NPR bears no responsibility for accuracy or others of the Subject Information.

Disclaimer

Nippon Prologis REIT Inc. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 14:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.
10:30aNippon Prologis Reit : Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. Third Quarter 2022 Disclosure
PU
08/17Nippon Prologis Reit : Supplementary Announcement Related to Partial Amendment of its Arti..
PU
08/03Nippon Prologis Reit : Announces Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds (Green Bonds) an..
PU
08/02Nippon Prologis Reit : Announces Change in Credit Rating from JCR
PU
07/19UBS Adjusts Nippon Prologis REIT's Price Target to 374,000 Yen From 411,000 Yen, Keeps ..
MT
07/18Nippon Prologis Reit : Notice Regarding Prologis, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Disclosure
PU
07/15Nippon Prologis Reit : SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT) For the 19th Fiscal Period Ende..
PU
07/15Nippon Prologis Reit : Earnings Presentation Materials For the 19th Fiscal Period Ended Ma..
PU
07/15Nippon Prologis Reit : Announces Partial Amendment of its Articles of Incorporation and El..
PU
07/15Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. Declares Distribution for the Period Ended May 31, 2022, Pay..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 54 899 M 367 M 367 M
Net income 2023 23 373 M 156 M 156 M
Net Debt 2023 275 B 1 838 M 1 838 M
P/E ratio 2023 34,4x
Yield 2023 3,39%
Capitalization 791 B 5 285 M 5 285 M
EV / Sales 2023 19,4x
EV / Sales 2024 19,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 297 900,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Yamaguchi Executive Director
Masahiro Sakashita Executive Officer
Yoichiro Hamaoka Supervisory Officer
Mami Tazaki Supervisory Officer
Kuninori Oku Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.-26.81%5 312
PROLOGIS, INC.-39.41%75 526
GOODMAN GROUP0.00%19 868
REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY, INC.-36.73%9 356
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.-37.59%6 180
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST, INC.-32.17%5 991