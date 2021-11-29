Nippon Prologis REIT : Revises Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2022, and Announces Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2022
Nippon Prologis REIT Revises Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2022,
and Announces Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2022
Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR") today revised its forecast for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 (Dec. 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022), as noted in "SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT) For the 17th Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2021" dated July 15, 2021 ("SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT) For the 17th Fiscal Period"), and announced its new forecast for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022 (June 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022). There is no change to the forecast for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2021 (June 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2021) announced in the SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT) for the 17th Fiscal Period.
Reasons for Revision and Announcement:
A resolution was reached at an NPR board of directors meeting today concerning the issuance of new investment units through public offerings (the "Offerings") to allocate toward repayment of part of borrowings (the "Bridge Loans") (for details of the Bridge Loans, please refer to the press release "Nippon Prologis REIT Announces Debt Financing" dated today) in connection with the acquisition of the New Properties (see Attachment 1: Forecast Assumptions for the Fiscal Periods Ending May 31, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022), and concerning third-party allotment (the "Third-party Allotment"). The forecast of the results for the six-month period ending May 31, 2022, announced in SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT) For the 17th Fiscal Period, requires a revision due to a change in the assumptions used to compute them.
In addition, NPR is announcing a new forecast of the results for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022, based on these assumptions.
Forecast Revisions for the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2022, and Forecast Announcement for the Fiscal Period Ending Nov. 30, 2022:
Details of the results of the forecast revisions for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 (19th Fiscal Period from Dec. 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022):
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net
Distributions
Distributions
Surplus cash
per unit
per unit
revenues
income
income
income
(including
(excluding
distributions
(million yen)
(million yen)
(million yen)
(million yen)
surplus cash
surplus cash
per unit
distributions)
distributions)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
Previously announced
25,261
11,416
10,479
10,618
4,811
4,113
698
forecast (A)
Revised
26,793
12,000
10,921
11,060
4,869
4,142
727
forecast (B)
Amount of
increase/decrease (C)
1,532
584
441
441
58
29
29
((B) - (A))
Rate of
increase/decrease
6.1%
5.1%
4.2%
4.2%
1.2%
0.7%
4.2%
((C) / (A))
Details of the results of the forecast for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022 (20th Fiscal Period from June 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022):
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
Net
Distributions
Distributions
Surplus cash
per unit
per unit
revenues
income
income
income
(including
(excluding
distributions
(million yen)
(million yen)
(million yen)
(million yen)
surplus cash
surplus cash
per unit
distributions)
distributions)
(yen)
(yen)
(yen)
Forecast for the 20th
27,484
12,006
11,003
11,112
4,901
4,161
740
Fiscal Period
(Reference)
Fiscal period ending May 31, 2022: expected number of investment units outstanding at the end of the period:
2,670,350 units; expected net income per unit: 4,149 yen
Fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022: expected number of investment units outstanding at the end of the period:
2,670,350 units; expected net income per unit: 4,161 yen
Notes:
The above forecast (the "Forecast") is calculated based on the assumptions described in Attachment 1 "Forecast Assumptions for the Fiscal Periods Ending May 31, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022". Actual operating revenues, operating income, ordinary income, net income, distributions per unit (excluding surplus cash distributions) and surplus cash distributions per unit may vary due to various causes, including, but not limited to, the changes in profit insurance income that NPR will receive from the profit insurance related to the fire at Prologis Park Iwanuma 1, acquisitions or dispositions of properties, changes in rent revenues attributable to tenant movements, etc., changes in the property management environment due to unexpected repairs, etc., changes in interest rates, the actual number of new units issued and the final issue price of the new investment units, or the issuance of additional investment units. The Forecast should not be deemed a commitment or a guarantee of the amount of future cash distributions and surplus cash distributions.
The Forecast may be revised if a substantial variation from the current forecast information is anticipated.
The figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen or yen, and ratios are rounded to the nearest tenth.
For more information about Nippon Prologis REIT, please visit:
【Attachment 1】
Forecast Assumptions for the Fiscal Periods Ending May 31, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022
Item
Assumption
Accounting
•
Fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 (19th Fiscal Period) (from Dec. 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022) (182 days)
period
•
Fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022 (20th Fiscal Period) (from June 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022) (183 days)
• It is assumed that, in addition to its 52 properties held as of today, there will be no change (including acquisition
of new properties and dispositions of existing properties) in the operational status of the properties until Nov.
30, 2022, other than the acquisition of Prologis Park Inagawa 2, Prologis Park Kobe 5 and Prologis Park Ebina 2
scheduled on Dec. 1, 2021 (collectively, the "New Properties") (for details of the New Properties, please refer
Assets under
to the press release "Nippon Prologis REIT Announces Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary
Interests and Lease Contract with New Tenants" dated today.).
management
•
For Prologis Park Iwanuma 1 ("PP Iwanuma"), only the land is included in the calculation of the assets under
management until Apr. 27, 2022, and NPR will acquire the new building to be completed upon the
redevelopment project (the "Redevelopment Project") on the expected completion date of Apr. 28, 2022.
• Results may change due to the acquisition of new properties other than above or the disposition of existing
properties, etc.
• It is assumed that the number of units will be 2,670,350 units, based on the current outstanding and issued
2,581,850 units as of today, to which the 84,290 units to be issued through the Offerings as well as the
Investment
maximum 4,210 units to be issued through the Third-party Allotment as resolved at today's NPR's board of
units
directors meeting will be added. For details, please refer to the press release "Nippon Prologis REIT Announces
Issuance of New Investment Units (Green Equity Offering) and Secondary Offering of Investment Units", dated
today.
• The outstanding balance of NPR's interest-bearing debt on its balance sheet as of today is 282,500 million yen.
• It is assumed that the Bridge Loan of 57,100 million yen will be borrowed on Dec. 1, 2021 with the acquisition
of the New Properties. The proceeds to be raised through the Offerings along with the borrowings (the
"Borrowings") of 21,300 million yen to be borrowed at the same time with the Offerings (on the business day
following the payment date of the Offerings) and cash on hand will be allocated for the repayment of the Bridge
Loan. As a result, the balance of NPR's interest-bearing debt after the Borrowings is assumed to be 303,800
million yen. The actual amount of balance of interest-bearing debt may differ considerably from this
assumption, depending on the actual number of new investment units to be issued in the Offerings and the
final issue price of such units.
• It is assumed that NPR will refinance all of the interest-bearing debt which become due or are to be redeemed
by the end of the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022.
• It is assumed that the only source of funds for construction cost of the Redevelopment Project on PP Iwanuma
will be NPR's cash on hand (including the fire insurance payment that NPR has received based on the fire
Interest-
insurance that covered PP Iwanuma).
bearing Debt
•
LTV was 37.8% as of May 31, 2021, and is estimated to be 37.8% after the Borrowings. For LTV calculation,
please refer to the following formula:
LTV(%) as of May 31, 2021 = total interest-bearing debt as of May 31, 2021 / total assets as of May 31, 2021
×100(%)
LTV(%) after the Borrowings = Estimated total of interest-bearing debt after the Borrowings / Estimated total
assets after the Borrowings × 100(%)
Estimated total of interest-bearing debt after the Borrowings = total interest-bearing debt as of May 31, 2021
- Redemption amount of investment corporation bonds dated June 15, 2021 + estimated total of interest-
bearing debt related to the Borrowings (Note 1)
Estimated total assets after the Borrowings = total assets as of May 31, 2021 - total amount of redemption of
investment corporation bonds dated June 15, 2021 + assumed net proceeds from the Offering (Note 2) +
assumed net proceeds from the Third-party Allotment (Note 2) + estimated total of interest-bearing debt
related to the Borrowings
(Note 1) The anticipated amount of interest-bearing debt related to the Borrowings is based on the closing
price for ordinary trading of an investment unit of NPR on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as of Nov. 12,
2021. The actual borrowing amounts may vary depending on the total net proceeds from the
Offerings. Therefore, the amount of estimated total of interest-bearing debt related to the
Borrowings may not necessarily correspond to an actual amount. NPR will announce details of the
Borrowings once they are determined.
(Note 2) The assumed net proceeds from the Offerings and the Third-party Allotment are calculated on a pro
forma basis, based on the closing price for ordinary trading of an investment unit of NPR on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange as of Nov. 12, 2021. Also, it is assumed that the domestic underwriter will
apply to purchase the whole number of investment units of the Third-party Allotment and pay to
NPR the total issue amount of the Third-party Allotment. If the actual net proceeds from the
Offerings and the Third-party Allotment differ from the estimated amount, or if the Third-party
Allotment does not take place in whole or in part, this may result in different LTV from the one
aforementioned.
• Operating revenues account for factors such as market trends and the competitiveness of each property, and
are estimated to be 26,793 million yen and 27,484 million yen for the fiscal periods ending May 31, 2022, and
Nov. 30, 2022, respectively. The expected average occupancy rates of the properties in the portfolio are
Operating
estimated to be 97.6% and 98.3% for the fiscal periods ending May 31, 2022 and Nov. 30, 2022, respectively.
revenues
• Rent revenues from the New Properties are calculated based on the lease agreements that are executed as of
today and information about the New Properties provided by the current owner of each property. The terms
and conditions of the lease agreements may be changed later.
• For operating rent revenues, it is assumed that tenants will pay rents without delinquency or withholding.
• Operating rental expenses except depreciation are calculated from variable factors, and are assumed to be
5,888 million yen and 6,450 million yen for the fiscal periods ending May 31, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022,
respectively.
• Depreciation expenses are calculated using the straight-line method in relation to the (anticipated) acquisition
price including ancillary costs and are expected to be 6,477 million yen and 6,587 million yen for the fiscal
periods ending May 31, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022, respectively.
• Upon the acquisition of the real estate, etc., property taxes and city planning taxes which settled with the seller
of properties are included in the purchase price of properties. Therefore, such taxes for the properties acquired
during the 17th Fiscal Period (Prologis Park Chiba New Town, Prologis Park Chiba 2 and Prologis Park Tsukuba
2; collectively, the "Acquisitions in the 17th Fiscal Period") and the New Properties will be expensed from the
Operating
fiscal period ending May 31, 2022. The total amount of property taxes and city planning taxes included in the
expenses
purchase price of the Acquisitions in the 17th Fiscal Period and the New Properties are assumed to be 30
million yen (equivalent to expenses for 31 days) and 27 million yen (equivalent to expenses for 31 days) for the
fiscal period ending May 31, 2022, respectively. It is assumed that the property taxes and city planning taxes
incurred on the new building of PP Iwanuma will be expensed from the fiscal period ending May 31, 2023.
• Regarding building repair expenses, the amount assumed to be necessary for each property is based on the
repair and maintenance plans of the Asset Manager. However, repair expenses may differ substantially due to
unexpected factors.
• It is assumed that the construction cost of the Redevelopment Project of PP Iwanuma will not be expensed as
operating expenses because such construction cost, paid in installments based on the construction agreement,
will be capitalized on the balance sheet as "construction in progress" in each fiscal period during the
construction.
Non-operating
• It is assumed NPR will recognize 108 million yen as total expenses incurred in relation to the Offerings in the
expenses
fiscal period ending May 31, 2022.
