    3283   JP3047550003

NIPPON PROLOGIS REIT, INC.

(3283)
Nippon Prologis REIT : Revises Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2022, and Announces Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2022

11/29/2021 | 01:40am EST
November 29, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Nippon Prologis REIT Revises Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2022,

and Announces Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2022

Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. ("NPR") today revised its forecast for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 (Dec. 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022), as noted in "SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT) For the 17th Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2021" dated July 15, 2021 ("SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT) For the 17th Fiscal Period"), and announced its new forecast for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022 (June 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022). There is no change to the forecast for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2021 (June 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2021) announced in the SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT) for the 17th Fiscal Period.

  1. Reasons for Revision and Announcement:
    A resolution was reached at an NPR board of directors meeting today concerning the issuance of new investment units through public offerings (the "Offerings") to allocate toward repayment of part of borrowings (the "Bridge Loans") (for details of the Bridge Loans, please refer to the press release "Nippon Prologis REIT Announces Debt Financing" dated today) in connection with the acquisition of the New Properties (see Attachment 1: Forecast Assumptions for the Fiscal Periods Ending May 31, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022), and concerning third-party allotment (the "Third-party Allotment"). The forecast of the results for the six-month period ending May 31, 2022, announced in SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (REIT) For the 17th Fiscal Period, requires a revision due to a change in the assumptions used to compute them.
    In addition, NPR is announcing a new forecast of the results for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022, based on these assumptions.
  2. Forecast Revisions for the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2022, and Forecast Announcement for the Fiscal Period Ending Nov. 30, 2022:
  1. Details of the results of the forecast revisions for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 (19th Fiscal Period from Dec. 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022):

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Distributions

Distributions

Surplus cash

per unit

per unit

revenues

income

income

income

(including

(excluding

distributions

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

surplus cash

surplus cash

per unit

distributions)

distributions)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

Previously announced

25,261

11,416

10,479

10,618

4,811

4,113

698

forecast (A)

Revised

26,793

12,000

10,921

11,060

4,869

4,142

727

forecast (B)

Amount of

increase/decrease (C)

1,532

584

441

441

58

29

29

((B) - (A))

Disclaimer: This press release is an announcement concerning revisions to forecast for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 of NPR and newly calculated forecast for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation for investment.

Rate of

increase/decrease

6.1%

5.1%

4.2%

4.2%

1.2%

0.7%

4.2%

((C) / (A))

Disclaimer: This press release is an announcement concerning revisions to forecast for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 of NPR and newly calculated forecast for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation for investment.

  1. Details of the results of the forecast for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022 (20th Fiscal Period from June 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022):

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

Net

Distributions

Distributions

Surplus cash

per unit

per unit

revenues

income

income

income

(including

(excluding

distributions

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

surplus cash

surplus cash

per unit

distributions)

distributions)

(yen)

(yen)

(yen)

Forecast for the 20th

27,484

12,006

11,003

11,112

4,901

4,161

740

Fiscal Period

(Reference)

Fiscal period ending May 31, 2022: expected number of investment units outstanding at the end of the period:

2,670,350 units; expected net income per unit: 4,149 yen

Fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022: expected number of investment units outstanding at the end of the period:

2,670,350 units; expected net income per unit: 4,161 yen

Notes:

  1. The above forecast (the "Forecast") is calculated based on the assumptions described in Attachment 1 "Forecast Assumptions for the Fiscal Periods Ending May 31, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022". Actual operating revenues, operating income, ordinary income, net income, distributions per unit (excluding surplus cash distributions) and surplus cash distributions per unit may vary due to various causes, including, but not limited to, the changes in profit insurance income that NPR will receive from the profit insurance related to the fire at Prologis Park Iwanuma 1, acquisitions or dispositions of properties, changes in rent revenues attributable to tenant movements, etc., changes in the property management environment due to unexpected repairs, etc., changes in interest rates, the actual number of new units issued and the final issue price of the new investment units, or the issuance of additional investment units. The Forecast should not be deemed a commitment or a guarantee of the amount of future cash distributions and surplus cash distributions.
  2. The Forecast may be revised if a substantial variation from the current forecast information is anticipated.
  3. The figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen or yen, and ratios are rounded to the nearest tenth.

For more information about Nippon Prologis REIT, please visit:

https://www.prologis-reit.co.jp/en/index.html

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer: Nippon Prologis REIT, Inc. (Code 3283)

Tokyo Building 21F, 2-7-3, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Executive Director: Masahiro Sakashita

Asset Management Company: Prologis REIT Management K.K.

Representative: CEO Masahiro Sakashita

Inquiries: CFO Atsushi Toda Tel: +81-3-6867-8585

Disclaimer: This press release is an announcement concerning revisions to forecast for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 of NPR and newly calculated forecast for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation for investment.

Attachment 1

Forecast Assumptions for the Fiscal Periods Ending May 31, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022

Item

Assumption

Accounting

Fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 (19th Fiscal Period) (from Dec. 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022) (182 days)

period

Fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022 (20th Fiscal Period) (from June 1, 2022, to Nov. 30, 2022) (183 days)

It is assumed that, in addition to its 52 properties held as of today, there will be no change (including acquisition

of new properties and dispositions of existing properties) in the operational status of the properties until Nov.

30, 2022, other than the acquisition of Prologis Park Inagawa 2, Prologis Park Kobe 5 and Prologis Park Ebina 2

scheduled on Dec. 1, 2021 (collectively, the "New Properties") (for details of the New Properties, please refer

Assets under

to the press release "Nippon Prologis REIT Announces Acquisition of Domestic Real Estate Trust Beneficiary

Interests and Lease Contract with New Tenants" dated today.).

management

For Prologis Park Iwanuma 1 ("PP Iwanuma"), only the land is included in the calculation of the assets under

management until Apr. 27, 2022, and NPR will acquire the new building to be completed upon the

redevelopment project (the "Redevelopment Project") on the expected completion date of Apr. 28, 2022.

Results may change due to the acquisition of new properties other than above or the disposition of existing

properties, etc.

It is assumed that the number of units will be 2,670,350 units, based on the current outstanding and issued

2,581,850 units as of today, to which the 84,290 units to be issued through the Offerings as well as the

Investment

maximum 4,210 units to be issued through the Third-party Allotment as resolved at today's NPR's board of

units

directors meeting will be added. For details, please refer to the press release "Nippon Prologis REIT Announces

Issuance of New Investment Units (Green Equity Offering) and Secondary Offering of Investment Units", dated

today.

The outstanding balance of NPR's interest-bearing debt on its balance sheet as of today is 282,500 million yen.

It is assumed that the Bridge Loan of 57,100 million yen will be borrowed on Dec. 1, 2021 with the acquisition

of the New Properties. The proceeds to be raised through the Offerings along with the borrowings (the

"Borrowings") of 21,300 million yen to be borrowed at the same time with the Offerings (on the business day

following the payment date of the Offerings) and cash on hand will be allocated for the repayment of the Bridge

Loan. As a result, the balance of NPR's interest-bearing debt after the Borrowings is assumed to be 303,800

million yen. The actual amount of balance of interest-bearing debt may differ considerably from this

assumption, depending on the actual number of new investment units to be issued in the Offerings and the

final issue price of such units.

It is assumed that NPR will refinance all of the interest-bearing debt which become due or are to be redeemed

by the end of the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022.

It is assumed that the only source of funds for construction cost of the Redevelopment Project on PP Iwanuma

will be NPR's cash on hand (including the fire insurance payment that NPR has received based on the fire

Interest-

insurance that covered PP Iwanuma).

bearing Debt

LTV was 37.8% as of May 31, 2021, and is estimated to be 37.8% after the Borrowings. For LTV calculation,

please refer to the following formula:

LTV(%) as of May 31, 2021 = total interest-bearing debt as of May 31, 2021 / total assets as of May 31, 2021

×100(%)

LTV(%) after the Borrowings = Estimated total of interest-bearing debt after the Borrowings / Estimated total

assets after the Borrowings × 100(%)

Estimated total of interest-bearing debt after the Borrowings = total interest-bearing debt as of May 31, 2021

- Redemption amount of investment corporation bonds dated June 15, 2021 + estimated total of interest-

bearing debt related to the Borrowings (Note 1)

Estimated total assets after the Borrowings = total assets as of May 31, 2021 - total amount of redemption of

Disclaimer: This press release is an announcement concerning revisions to forecast for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 of NPR and newly calculated forecast for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation for investment.

investment corporation bonds dated June 15, 2021 + assumed net proceeds from the Offering (Note 2) +

assumed net proceeds from the Third-party Allotment (Note 2) + estimated total of interest-bearing debt

related to the Borrowings

(Note 1) The anticipated amount of interest-bearing debt related to the Borrowings is based on the closing

price for ordinary trading of an investment unit of NPR on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as of Nov. 12,

2021. The actual borrowing amounts may vary depending on the total net proceeds from the

Offerings. Therefore, the amount of estimated total of interest-bearing debt related to the

Borrowings may not necessarily correspond to an actual amount. NPR will announce details of the

Borrowings once they are determined.

(Note 2) The assumed net proceeds from the Offerings and the Third-party Allotment are calculated on a pro

forma basis, based on the closing price for ordinary trading of an investment unit of NPR on the

Tokyo Stock Exchange as of Nov. 12, 2021. Also, it is assumed that the domestic underwriter will

apply to purchase the whole number of investment units of the Third-party Allotment and pay to

NPR the total issue amount of the Third-party Allotment. If the actual net proceeds from the

Offerings and the Third-party Allotment differ from the estimated amount, or if the Third-party

Allotment does not take place in whole or in part, this may result in different LTV from the one

aforementioned.

Operating revenues account for factors such as market trends and the competitiveness of each property, and

are estimated to be 26,793 million yen and 27,484 million yen for the fiscal periods ending May 31, 2022, and

Nov. 30, 2022, respectively. The expected average occupancy rates of the properties in the portfolio are

Operating

estimated to be 97.6% and 98.3% for the fiscal periods ending May 31, 2022 and Nov. 30, 2022, respectively.

revenues

Rent revenues from the New Properties are calculated based on the lease agreements that are executed as of

today and information about the New Properties provided by the current owner of each property. The terms

and conditions of the lease agreements may be changed later.

For operating rent revenues, it is assumed that tenants will pay rents without delinquency or withholding.

Operating rental expenses except depreciation are calculated from variable factors, and are assumed to be

5,888 million yen and 6,450 million yen for the fiscal periods ending May 31, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022,

respectively.

Depreciation expenses are calculated using the straight-line method in relation to the (anticipated) acquisition

price including ancillary costs and are expected to be 6,477 million yen and 6,587 million yen for the fiscal

periods ending May 31, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022, respectively.

Upon the acquisition of the real estate, etc., property taxes and city planning taxes which settled with the seller

of properties are included in the purchase price of properties. Therefore, such taxes for the properties acquired

during the 17th Fiscal Period (Prologis Park Chiba New Town, Prologis Park Chiba 2 and Prologis Park Tsukuba

2; collectively, the "Acquisitions in the 17th Fiscal Period") and the New Properties will be expensed from the

Operating

fiscal period ending May 31, 2022. The total amount of property taxes and city planning taxes included in the

expenses

purchase price of the Acquisitions in the 17th Fiscal Period and the New Properties are assumed to be 30

million yen (equivalent to expenses for 31 days) and 27 million yen (equivalent to expenses for 31 days) for the

fiscal period ending May 31, 2022, respectively. It is assumed that the property taxes and city planning taxes

incurred on the new building of PP Iwanuma will be expensed from the fiscal period ending May 31, 2023.

Regarding building repair expenses, the amount assumed to be necessary for each property is based on the

repair and maintenance plans of the Asset Manager. However, repair expenses may differ substantially due to

unexpected factors.

It is assumed that the construction cost of the Redevelopment Project of PP Iwanuma will not be expensed as

operating expenses because such construction cost, paid in installments based on the construction agreement,

will be capitalized on the balance sheet as "construction in progress" in each fiscal period during the

construction.

Non-operating

It is assumed NPR will recognize 108 million yen as total expenses incurred in relation to the Offerings in the

expenses

fiscal period ending May 31, 2022.

Disclaimer: This press release is an announcement concerning revisions to forecast for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2022 of NPR and newly calculated forecast for the fiscal period ending Nov. 30, 2022, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation for investment.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Prologis REIT Inc. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
