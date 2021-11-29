Nippon Prologis REIT : Revises Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2022, and Announces Forecast for Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2022

investment corporation bonds dated June 15, 2021 + assumed net proceeds from the Offering (Note 2) +

assumed net proceeds from the Third-party Allotment (Note 2) + estimated total of interest-bearing debt

related to the Borrowings

(Note 1) The anticipated amount of interest-bearing debt related to the Borrowings is based on the closing

price for ordinary trading of an investment unit of NPR on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as of Nov. 12,

2021. The actual borrowing amounts may vary depending on the total net proceeds from the

Offerings. Therefore, the amount of estimated total of interest-bearing debt related to the

Borrowings may not necessarily correspond to an actual amount. NPR will announce details of the

Borrowings once they are determined.

(Note 2) The assumed net proceeds from the Offerings and the Third-party Allotment are calculated on a pro

forma basis, based on the closing price for ordinary trading of an investment unit of NPR on the

Tokyo Stock Exchange as of Nov. 12, 2021. Also, it is assumed that the domestic underwriter will

apply to purchase the whole number of investment units of the Third-party Allotment and pay to

NPR the total issue amount of the Third-party Allotment. If the actual net proceeds from the

Offerings and the Third-party Allotment differ from the estimated amount, or if the Third-party

Allotment does not take place in whole or in part, this may result in different LTV from the one

aforementioned.

• Operating revenues account for factors such as market trends and the competitiveness of each property, and

are estimated to be 26,793 million yen and 27,484 million yen for the fiscal periods ending May 31, 2022, and

Nov. 30, 2022, respectively. The expected average occupancy rates of the properties in the portfolio are

Operating estimated to be 97.6% and 98.3% for the fiscal periods ending May 31, 2022 and Nov. 30, 2022, respectively.

revenues • Rent revenues from the New Properties are calculated based on the lease agreements that are executed as of

today and information about the New Properties provided by the current owner of each property. The terms

and conditions of the lease agreements may be changed later.

• For operating rent revenues, it is assumed that tenants will pay rents without delinquency or withholding.

• Operating rental expenses except depreciation are calculated from variable factors, and are assumed to be

5,888 million yen and 6,450 million yen for the fiscal periods ending May 31, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022,

respectively.

• Depreciation expenses are calculated using the straight-line method in relation to the (anticipated) acquisition

price including ancillary costs and are expected to be 6,477 million yen and 6,587 million yen for the fiscal

periods ending May 31, 2022, and Nov. 30, 2022, respectively.

• Upon the acquisition of the real estate, etc., property taxes and city planning taxes which settled with the seller

of properties are included in the purchase price of properties. Therefore, such taxes for the properties acquired

during the 17th Fiscal Period (Prologis Park Chiba New Town, Prologis Park Chiba 2 and Prologis Park Tsukuba

2; collectively, the "Acquisitions in the 17th Fiscal Period") and the New Properties will be expensed from the

Operating fiscal period ending May 31, 2022. The total amount of property taxes and city planning taxes included in the

expenses purchase price of the Acquisitions in the 17th Fiscal Period and the New Properties are assumed to be 30

million yen (equivalent to expenses for 31 days) and 27 million yen (equivalent to expenses for 31 days) for the

fiscal period ending May 31, 2022, respectively. It is assumed that the property taxes and city planning taxes

incurred on the new building of PP Iwanuma will be expensed from the fiscal period ending May 31, 2023.

• Regarding building repair expenses, the amount assumed to be necessary for each property is based on the

repair and maintenance plans of the Asset Manager. However, repair expenses may differ substantially due to

unexpected factors.

• It is assumed that the construction cost of the Redevelopment Project of PP Iwanuma will not be expensed as

operating expenses because such construction cost, paid in installments based on the construction agreement,

will be capitalized on the balance sheet as "construction in progress" in each fiscal period during the

construction.

Non-operating • It is assumed NPR will recognize 108 million yen as total expenses incurred in relation to the Offerings in the