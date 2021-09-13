NIPPON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Achieving Conformity toTMG Low-Carbon Model Building

September 13, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation

1-18-1 Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Toshio Sugita

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 3296)

Asset Management Company:

Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.

Toshio Sugita

President, Director & CEO

Contact:Takahiro Ishii

General Manager

Corporate Planning Department

Finance & Planning Division

(TEL: +81-3-5501-0080)

Notice Concerning Achieving Conformity to Tokyo Metropolitan Government's

Small and Medium-SizedLow-Carbon Model Building

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation ("NIPPON REIT") announces that two of its properties, Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building and Shinto GINZA EAST, achieved conformity to Small and Medium-SizedLow-Carbon Model Building (the "Low-Carbon Model Building") from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government ("TMG") and will be publicized by TMG.

1. Tokyo Small and Medium-SizedLow-Carbon Model Building

TMG released an assessment index for low-carbon buildings, the Low-Carbon Building Benchmark, in May 2012, aiming to form a real estate market in which low-carbon buildings with low CO2 emission features are valued. Small and medium-sized leased buildings that fall within range of A1 or higher in the Low-Carbon Benchmark and are actively implementing energy-saving measures are officially recognized as the Low-Carbon Model Buildings by TMG.

Within the property portfolio of NIPPON REIT, TMG officially recognizes Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building and Shinto GINZA EAST as the Low-Carbon Model Buildings, in addition to FORECAST Kayabacho which was recognized as the Low-Carbon Model Building in March 2020.

1