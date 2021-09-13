Log in
    3296   JP3047750009

NIPPON REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3296)
NIPPON REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Achieving Conformity toTMG Low-Carbon Model Building

09/13/2021 | 02:02am EDT
September 13, 2021

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation

1-18-1 Shimbashi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Toshio Sugita

Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 3296)

Asset Management Company:

Sojitz REIT Advisors K.K.

Toshio Sugita

President, Director & CEO

Contact:Takahiro Ishii

General Manager

Corporate Planning Department

Finance & Planning Division

(TEL: +81-3-5501-0080)

Notice Concerning Achieving Conformity to Tokyo Metropolitan Government's

Small and Medium-SizedLow-Carbon Model Building

NIPPON REIT Investment Corporation ("NIPPON REIT") announces that two of its properties, Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building and Shinto GINZA EAST, achieved conformity to Small and Medium-SizedLow-Carbon Model Building (the "Low-Carbon Model Building") from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government ("TMG") and will be publicized by TMG.

1. Tokyo Small and Medium-SizedLow-Carbon Model Building

TMG released an assessment index for low-carbon buildings, the Low-Carbon Building Benchmark, in May 2012, aiming to form a real estate market in which low-carbon buildings with low CO2 emission features are valued. Small and medium-sized leased buildings that fall within range of A1 or higher in the Low-Carbon Benchmark and are actively implementing energy-saving measures are officially recognized as the Low-Carbon Model Buildings by TMG.

Within the property portfolio of NIPPON REIT, TMG officially recognizes Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX Building and Shinto GINZA EAST as the Low-Carbon Model Buildings, in addition to FORECAST Kayabacho which was recognized as the Low-Carbon Model Building in March 2020.

1

2. Outline of the Properties Recognized as the Low-Carbon Model Buildings

Property No.

A-23

Property Name

Itohpia Iwamotocho ANNEX

Building

Location

14-2, Iwamotocho 2-chome,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Site Area

631.74 m2

Total Floor Area

3,829.74 m2

Completion

November 1991

Structure/ Floors

Steel-framed reinforced concrete

with flat roof, 9F

Low-Carbon Building

A3

Benchmark

Energy Conservation Measures

Equipment Renewal

- Updated all air conditioning equipment to high energy efficiency air conditioner and installed total heat exchanger to all floors.

- Installed LED lightings to the common areas, the third and the nineth floors; motion sensor lightings to the stairs, and LED guide lights to all floors.

- Scheduled installment of high-efficiency inverters.

Tenant Cooperation Measures

- Posting posters on saving water and electricity, and distributing guidebook and give overview on environmental considerations when tenants are moving in.

Property No.

A-48

Property Name

Shinto GINZA EAST

Location

1-10 Tsukiji 3-chome,Chuo-ku,

Tokyo

Site Area

196.22 m2

Total Floor Area

1,297.98 m2

Completion

September 1990

Structure/ Floors

Steel-framed reinforced concrete,

8F

Low-Carbon Building

A3

Benchmark

Energy Conservation Measures

Equipment Renewal

- Updated all air conditioning equipment to high energy efficiency air conditioner.

- Installed LED guide lights.

- Installed high-efficiency inverters.

- Installed a motion sensor vending machine.

Tenant Cooperation Measures

- Posting posters on saving water and electricity; asking for cooperation on implementing energy conservation policy, during disaster prevention drills; and distributing guidebook and give overview on environmental considerations when tenants are moving in.

2

3. Future Effort of NIPPON REIT

NIPPON REIT will continue to take environmentally friendly measures implementing environmental, energy-saving and energy efficient equipment in its properties, in order to reduce its environmental impact.

This notice is the English translation of the original Japanese document and is provided solely for information purposes. There is no assurance as to the accuracy of the English translation. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

3

Disclaimer

Nippon REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
